A New Survey Reveals Online Shoppers Would Use an App That Helps Them Buy Shoes and Apparel in the Right Size

A new survey has revealed the eagerness today’s online shoppers have for a solution to purchasing shoes and apparel in the wrong size.

Today, a new Harris Poll was released that was commissioned by NetVirta, a fit technology company and creator of 3D body scanning app Verifyt. The survey revealed 62% of American consumers would be open to using 3D smartphone scanning for both their feet and body in order to determine the correct footwear and apparel sizes when shopping online. That number, the survey revealed, climbs to 78% among consumers ages 18-44.

The findings from the poll also revealed nearly 7 in 10 American consumers (69%) would be more likely to choose a scanning app that was based on FDA-cleared technology with medical-grade precision over another when shopping online for footwear and apparel.

The survey was conducted online from March 14-16, and polled 2,052 adults in the U.S. that were 18 years old and older.

“The Harris Poll/NetVirta results indicate people are now ready for such technology,” NetVirta CEO and co-founder Jeff Chen said in a statement. “It’s clear that consumers value Verifyt’s medical origins — a testament to its credibility. Our precision provides consumers the confidence to choose the right size from home and ultimately results in a seamless shopping experience with fewer returns and happier customers.”

NetVirta explained via statement that the Verifyt app uses CurveCapture — its FDA-cleared smartphone technology for 3D body shape scanning — which the company said derives a user’s 3D body shape in less than a minute. The fit technology company said this technology “helps reduce returns and increase conversions in many different product categories,” which includes intimates, footwear, sports equipment and apparel.