Lululemon Global Creative Director, and Former Nike Exec, Phil Dickinson Has Died

Phil Dickinson, Lululemon’s SVP and global creative director, has died.

Dickinson, who joined Lululemon in July, spent 15 years at Nike before starting his own creative agency, called Some Ideas, in 2013. Prior to Lululemon, he also served as creative director of UK-based apparel brand Superdry, where he oversaw product design.

While details on Dickinson’s age and exact date of passing are unclear, Lululemon chief product officer Sun Choe posted about the news on LinkedIn late last week. “I am devastated to be sharing a post about the news of Phil Dickinson’s passing,” Choe wrote. “Our hearts go out to Steph and their children.”

Choe added that from the moment she first met Dickinson, he was “nothing but short of brilliant,” and cared a lot about his team, his craft, and the idea of creating infinite possibilities for the future. “I will deeply miss his humor, honesty, energy, and his ability to inspire everyone he worked with to dream big,” Choe added. “I will remember him for how he inspired me, his team, and how he created space to build the future. Phil will have a lasting impact on all of us at Lululemon, and we’ll miss him deeply.”

Simon Atkins, SVP of footwear added in a comment on Choe’s post that he “greatly appreciated” Dickinson’s raw honesty, his passion for driving change and his immense creativity. “I’ll miss his humor and thought partnership,” Atkins wrote. “Rest in peace my friend x.”

Chief merchandising officer Elizabeth Binder also commented: ”I will be forever inspired by his genius. My heart goes out to his friends and family.”

In a statement sent to FN on Tuesday, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald added that everyone at the company is “heartbroken” by the loss. “Phil was a visionary and inspiring leader who will be remembered for his positive impact on his teams and the company,” McDonald said. “We are focused on supporting his family during this difficult time and ask that others join us in respecting their privacy.”