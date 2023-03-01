Keds & New York’s Parsons School of Design Team Up to Launch New Multi-Course Fashion Program and Scholarship Fund

Keds and New York’s Parsons School of Design are teaming up to launch the first-ever Keds Scholarship Fund as well as a multi-course fashion program.

On Wednesday, Keds announced that the spring ’23 program will focus on circularity, sustainability and innovation. Within the three classes available to fashion students in the Bachelor of Fine Arts Product pathway, students will learn how Keds shoes are developed and produced. Students will also work to develop innovative strategies and fashion product design methodologies to reimagine new, socially responsible and sustainable possibilities while utilizing recycled Keds materials to create new products with a focus on circular fashion systems.

“We are thrilled with our partnership with Parsons School of Design and the prospect of inspiring the next generation of fashion designers with repurposed materials from our product creation and development processes,” Jen Lynch, VP and GM of Keds, said in a statement. “This allows not only for our used materials to be repurposed in imaginative and fashion-forward styles, but also allows for ideation for a more sustainable future.”

Courses in the Fashion Product pathway include Creative Technical Studio 2, Design Studio 2 and Visual Communication 2.

Parsons School of Design students. CREDIT: Luke Alan Davis

In addition to the academic partnership, the Keds Scholarship Fund will support undergraduate fashion students who are beginning in their junior year and studying to pursue a degree in Fashion Design. Beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year, Keds will provide up to $25,000 to selected recipients of the scholarship, who will be recognized as “Keds Scholars,” and chosen by the Office of Student Financial Services.

“Our partnership with Keds offers fashion students the opportunity to explore the creative possibilities of designing new products and artifacts from loved and returned Keds shoes,” said Ben Barry, Dean of the School of Fashion at Parsons. “A Parsons education is grounded upon the belief that fashion design can positively transform the world, and we are proud to be collaborating with Keds to foster circular systems and care for the environment.”