Shoe Show Inc. Acquires Outdoor Retailer Half-Moon Outfitters

Shoe Show Inc. has expanded its retail portfolio with the acquisition of Charleston, S.C.-based outdoor-focused retailer Half-Moon Outfitters.

After months of negotiations, the merger was finalized in mid-November, Shoe Show Inc. said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Shoe Show, Half-Moon Outfitters will maintain operations out of its Charleston headquarters under the helm of EVP Richard “Beezer” Molten. The company will continue to operate under the Half-Moon Outfitters brand and will preserve its existing business model.

For Lisa Tucker, president and CEO of Shoe Show Inc., this deal was born out of admiration for Half-Moon’s business. “I was a customer of Half-Moon Outfitters and felt it was one of the best in the business, so I reached out with an offer,” Tucker said in a statement. “The strength and reputation of their organization speaks for itself, and we are excited to help facilitate future growth.”

Inside the Half-Moon Outfitters King Street store in Charleston, S.C. CREDIT: Vicki O’Donnell

She added, “Beezer and his team have built a business with fierce loyalty among its consumers, and we look forward to working with them to provide an even wider range of fashion options with the best possible product and an enhanced shopping experience.”

As for Molten, he is excited for the possibilities of this new arrangement as he looks forward to expanding into new markets. “We will begin to look at ways to make the shopping experience better at Half-Moon Outfitters,” Molten said in a statement. “Leadership, culture and the fundamentals that make Half-Moon Outfitters special are all protected but paired with a big new door that opens to growth in a way that makes sense for the brand. Playing offense is the only way. It is my sincere hope that with this growth, new opportunities will open.”

Founded in 1993, Half-Moon Outfitters celebrated its 30th anniversary last month and recently announced it will open a ninth store at 605 North Main St. in Summerville, S.C., later this year. Half-Moon’s shoe selection includes hiking boots, clogs, mocs and running shoes from brands such as Patagonia, On and Hoka.

The acquisition marks a significant expansion into the outdoor apparel and equipment market for Shoe Show Inc., which also owns Shoe Dept., Burlington Shoes and more. According to the Concord, N.C.-based company, it operates approximately 1,100 stores in 47 states across all of its brands.