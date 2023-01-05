×
Done Deals: Volumental to Launch Self-Service Shoe-Sizing Product in Select Retailers

By Shoshy Ciment
Jan. 05, 2023: Volumental, the footwear technology company focused on helping people get a perfect fit, is launching a self-service version of its size-testing AI product in certain retailers in 2023, following a beta test with Under Armour. This product, which builds upon Volumental’s existing technology for size-testing, allows customers in stores to use the machine themselves instead of working with a store associate. “Our new self-service scanners will bring the same technology that specialty footwear retailers have enjoyed to many more retail segments,” said Alper Aydemir, CEO of Volumental.

