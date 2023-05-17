Canadian Footwear Brand Zvelle Adds Men’s Shoes for First Time, Refreshes Website

After nearly 10 years in business, Zvelle is adding a men’s collection to its footwear range.

Founder and designer Elle AyoubZadeh told FN earlier this week that she is expanding into the men’s space with two sneaker silhouettes in multiple colorways. At the same time, Zvelle has also launched a new e-commerce site.

For the debut men’s collection, AyoubZadeh has introduced the Ray sneaker in both a high-top and low-top version. Both styles are made in Italy and are crafted from leathers certified by the Leather Working Group (the high-top is made with deerskin leather, while the low-top is produced with Italian kidskin leather). Each pair is finished with a metallic goatskin leather lining and a lightweight white rubber sole.

The high-top is now available in Bianco, Nero, Grigio, Blu, Seattle and Carmel colorways and retails for $550. The low-top sneaker is offered in Bianco, Nero and Nebbia colorways, retailing for $450.

Zvelle’s new Ray low-top sneaker in Nebbia grey.

Celebrities have already been seen wearing the style. In April, Denzel Washington sported the black version of the Ray low-top sneaker at CinemaCon. Sterling K. Brown, Lenny Kravitz and Daveed Diggs have also been spotted wearing the new Zvelle sneaker.

This men’s launch comes years after AyoubZadeh launched Zvelle. In 2014, AyoubZadeh, a finance executive turned luxury retail entrepreneur, released her first direct-to-consumer collection of women’s shoes, inspired by her multicultural background. “I’m very much a global citizen,” AyoubZadeh told FN in 2017.

A global citizen indeed. In fact, AyoubZadeh was born in Iran, grew up in Dubai “before it was cool,” studied in Australia and lived in New Zealand, before ultimately settling in Toronto. “Even before I had a name for my brand, I traveled to Italy, Spain and Brazil to meet with factories, suppliers to really learn how I can do something fresh and new,” she said.

Now, AyoubZadeh is focused on growth with the possibility to expanding into wholesale. “We’re in talks with like-minded retailers to partner with them on selling Zvelle,” she said. “We’re talking to both major ones and independent ones. So hopefully we’ll be in some exciting doors soon.”