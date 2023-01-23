Kenneth Cole and Mou Boots Help Mark Return of Sundance Film Festival

Sundance is back.

After going dark in 2020 and hosting virtual screenings the past two years, the Sundance Film Festival returned in-person last weekend, and Hollywood has once again descended on the snowy Park City, Utah, resort town.

Top actors, directors are screenwriters are gathering through Jan. 29, to tout their latest work and catch screenings for the more than 99 independent feature films on view at the festival.

The Kenneth Cole brand is again a major participant in the event. It has been an official provider of the Sundance Institute for more than 18 years, helping to outfit the volunteers who work at the festival. This year, the brand created a reversible puffer jacket that comes in a vivid lime green or charcoal gray.

Cole himself is a longtime advocate of the institute’s mission to create a space for artistic expression and joined the board of trustees in 2003. “The festival is not made possible without the tireless work of the 1,500 volunteers and we are proud to be part of it,” said a brand representative in a statement.

Kenneth Cole designed and donated the uniform worn by 2023 Sundance Film Festival volunteers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Meanwhile, Mou also did its part to keep festivalgoers outfitted for the mountain climate. The shearling boot brand once again hosted a gifting suite as part of the Collider Interview Studio inside the Zooz Cinema Center in Park City.

Among the visitors to the suite this weekend were Anne Hathaway, Bella Thorne, Karrueche Tran, Will Forte, Emilia Jones and Haley Bennet, among others.

Emilia Jones takes home Mou boots from the Collider Interview Studio at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. CREDIT: Photagonist.ca

Mou noted that Hathaway, who was on hand to promote her upcoming film “Eileen,” took home two pairs of boots for herself and also picked up a pair for each of her children.

Thorne and her stylist also checked out the collection and snagged a few pairs to wear during the festival. The actress was making the rounds with castmates Tran and Moises Arias to talk about their sci-fi thriller “Divinity,” which also stars Stephen Dorff and Scott Bakula.

Karrueche Tran checks out Mou boots in the Collider Interview Studio at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. CREDIT: Photagonist.ca

