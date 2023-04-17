‘The A-Team’ Star Mr. T Fronts New Skechers Campaign

Mr. T is the only "t" in Skechers for the footwear brand's latest campaign.

Skechers is adding the letter “t” to its name after years of consumers mistakenly misspelling its brand name.

In a new satirical campaign, the footwear company tapped “The A-Team” legend Mr. T to make light of the common misconception about how to spell the global brand’s name, which has been unchanged since Skechers was founded in 1992.

“The people have spoken and it’s about time there was a ‘t’ in Skechers,” said Mr. T in a statement, who can be seen in the campaign wearing styles across the Skechers product range. “I pity the fool who doesn’t see how easy I find my way into every comfortable pair!”

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, jokingly added that the letter ‘t’ has never been part of our name but sometimes computers and voice-to-text apps autocorrect it the wrong way. “Not that we are considering changing the spelling of our name, but it would have been foolish to say no to Mr. T – the only ‘t’ that belongs in Skechers,” Greenberg said.

Mr. T is an actor, former wrestler and television personality known for his signature gold chains, mohawk and distinctive nickname. He began his career as a celebrity bodyguard and bouncer before breaking into film in the role of rival Clubber Lang in “Rocky III.” Since then, he’s appeared in multiple films and television series including the animated “Mister T” and his most memorable role as Sgt. Bosco “B.A.” Baracus in the hit series, “The A-Team.”

Mr. T joins Skechers’ roster of famous ambassadors including television personalities Ashley Park, Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; musicians Ava Max, Chesca and Willie Nelson; and a slate of retired sports stars such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace and regional endorsees.

In February, the Los Angeles-based footwear company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, reporting total sales of $1.88 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share also beat expectations, at $0.48. For the full-year of 2022, Skechers broke annual sales records of $7.4 billion, up 18% from the prior year.