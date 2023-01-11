Marketing Plays: Red Wing Teams Up With Minneapolis Youth Center Juxtaposition Arts on Latest Campaign + More News

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 11, 2023: Red Wing Heritage has teamed up with local Minneapolis non-profit youth art and design education center Juxtaposition Arts (JXTA) on its latest campaign. Specifically spotlighting art, education and a passion for craft, this collaboration aim to bring real world learning experience for student apprentices, giving them the opportunity to showcase their unique interpretation of a 70-year-old boot: the Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc. A small-batch collection of the students’ custom Moc and complementary sweatshirts will be sold on shop.juxtapositionarts.org starting Jan. 18, with all proceeds going back to the JXTA educational program to help create a space for artists and creators to thrive in their craft. To further bring this campaign to life, Red Wing Heritage will be replacing ads with art, covering local billboards across Minneapolis with original artwork made by JXTA students, alumni and friends.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Red Wing

Marketing Initiatives from 2022

Dec. 12, 2022: Saysh has tapped Bala co-founder Natalie Holloway as the new face of its Maternity Returns Policy. Formerly helmed by Saysh co-founder Allyson Felix, the policy offers Saysh customers who have previously purchased a pair of Saysh Ones a complimentary pair, in their new size, should the customer experience a change in foot size upon becoming pregnant. To celebrate the partnership, Saysh and Holloway, who is pregnant with her second child, gathered a group of inspiring female founders and entrepreneurs for an intimate dinner at Alta Adams in Los Angeles. Guests included Sabeena Ladha of Deux, Terri Rockovich of Jinx, Annabel Lawlee of Breeze, Luana Arantes of Swoon Homes, Sharon Pack of Insert Name Here, Allyson and Wes Felix and more. As Saysh’s Maternity Returns Policy evolves to include new representation and offerings, the brand also announces a partnership with Cadenshae, an activewear brand for mothers, to provide a special gift to those customers who opt to exchange their shoes through the policy.

Natalie Holloway CREDIT: Wes Felix for Saysh

Nov. 10, 2022: Thom Browne returned to his alma mater The University of Notre Dame for his annual football game, a tradition the designer has upheld since 2014. Held on the south quad of university’s campus, the was casted through an open call video submission, students expressed their interest in being a part of the game. In grey, white, and khaki, the 2022 football capsule collection fuses classic varsity elements with modern Americana. Brand icons including the bal collar coat, sack jacket, and pleated skirt meet striped rugby polos, high-top canvas sneakers, and backstrap shorts. The brand’s signature outerwear, cashmere knits, long johns, a down-filled parka, and cozy muff nod to the autumnal season of the sport. Browne was recently announced as an artist-in-residence at Notre Dame. Over the next year, he will conduct a series of talks, visit the campus and contribute to the exploration of how fashion and design shape public life. The series of events will culminate with a course titled “Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy, and Business of Thom Browne” taught by Meghan Sullivan during the spring 2023 semester.