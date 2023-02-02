M&M’s Spokescandies Explore New Hobbies After Maya Rudolph’s Takeover Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

The M&M’s candies are exploring new hobbies this year, following their “indefinite pause.”

The brand’s signature rainbow-hued spokescandies are discovering new passions before returning after the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, according to chocolate manufacturer Mars. Orange is creating meditation content on Spotify, Blue is a sports commentator and Red is selling M&M’s collectible merchandise on eBay. Meanwhile, Purple is creating TikTok music with Cheryl Porter and Brown is discussing business on Cheddar News.

In an especially humorous twist, Yellow is returning to a spokescandy role for Snickers. And, on the shoe front, Green is creating her first sneaker design on social media with True to Size founder Jazerai Allen-Lord.

Though it’s unclear what the commercial will consist of, the M&M’s candies will return following the brand’s 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl’s second quarter.

Maya Rudolph has certainly taken to her replacement spokesperson role in a humorous fashion, starring in short ads on social media where (so far) she’s renamed M&M’s “Ma&Ya’s,” printed her own face on the round candies and even swapped their chocolate base for clams.

In January, M&M’s previously announced on Twitter that its animated candy mascots would be taking an “indefinite pause,” tapping Maya Rudolph as its spokesperson following its controversial replacement of the candies’ signature white shoes with shorter styles.

“We definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together,” the statement read.

How the new mascot change will affect the brand’s image and future commercials remains to be seen. It’s likely the first campaign with Rudolph and will launch in the coming weeks, as M&M’s has regularly aired new commercials during the Super Bowl. This year’s event is poised to be especially viral, due to Rihanna leading its halftime show.

M&M’s past commercials and spokespeople have included a range of celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Danny DeVito, Vanessa Williams, Jessie J and Little Mix.

PHOTOS: Discover M&M’s collaboration with Adidas in the gallery.