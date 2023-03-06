Jennifer Lopez Poses in Lingerie as the New Face of Intimissimi

Italian lingerie company Intimissimi has tapped Jennifer Lopez to be its new brand face.

As the global ambassador, Lopez stars in its spring ’23 campaign, which launched today. In it, the singer and actress can be seen modeling a range of intimate apparel. The ads were inspired by an Italian summer in Positano, with hues of fuchsia representing the bougainvillea, orange for sun and turquoise, symbolizing the Mediterranean Sea.

“I love Italy — the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs,” Lopez said. “I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong.”

Jennifer Lopez stars in Intimissimi’s spring ’23 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Intimissimi

The campaign also depicts a day-in-the-life of Lopez — showing her in a relaxed, playful setting while sipping coffee. She can be seen wearing a pink bra and kimono, as well as pajama pants. Items range from $69 to $160.

Through the partnership, Intimissimi will continue to celebrate women and empower its customers to feel confident.

“When looking for a brand partner who embodies the spirit of all our iconic customers, we immediately looked to Jennifer Lopez. We want women to live the most fulfilling life and feel empowered every day,” Intimissimi CEO Matteo Veronesi, said in a statement.