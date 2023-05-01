Doja Cat Stars in Skechers Campaign, Just Days After Being Named Artist-in-Residence

Skechers has revealed its latest campaign with Doja Cat, just days after the footwear brand announced the recording artist as its first-ever artist-in-residence.

The campaign, which features the Grammy Award winner wearing styles from the Skechers Uno collection, draws inspiration from “old school: anime fight scenes and sees the singer in conflict herself in a ‘Doja Cat vs Doja Cat’ battle, the brand said in a press release on Monday.

In a statement, Doja Cat said creating this campaign with creative director Brett Alan Nelson and Skechers was an “amazing” experience. “This is just the start. I look forward to sharing more of what we’ve been creating soon,” she said.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added that the new campaign “is the next illustration” of Doja Cat bringing her unique creative influence and fashion-forward inspiration and style to Skechers. “As an artist in both the music and fashion worlds, Doja adds a unique perspective to our organization,” Greenberg said.

Doja Cat joins Skechers’ roster of famous ambassadors including television personalities Ashley Park, Martha Stewart, Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; musicians Ava Max, Chesca and Willie Nelson; and a slate of retired sports stars such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace and regional endorsees.

On Thursday, Skechers reached a new milestone in the first quarter of 2023 – hitting over $2 billion in quarterly sales for the first time. It marked a 10 percent increase over the same time last year.

The Los Angeles-based footwear company said that the gains were a result of “broad strength” in most markets globally, including regional sales improvements of 21 percent in both EMEA and APAC, which includes growth of 3 percent in China.

At the time of the release, Greenberg said that none of the brand’s success “would be possible without the global infrastructure and talented teams that we have in place.”

“This year will bring challenges as certain markets wrestle with inventory backlogs, but I continue to believe that the trust and respect I have for this organization and the trust the consumers place in Skechers will result in another strong year for the brand,” Greenberg said.