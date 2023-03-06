Dixie D’Amelio to Launch Debut Sneaker Collection With Puma

Dixie D’Amelio is launching her own Puma footwear. Today, the company announced that a limited-edition footwear collection, designed in partnership with the famed TikTok creator and singer, will drop on March 8.

D’Amelio has a been a Puma brand ambassador since 2021.

Within the collection are reimagined versions of popular Puma styles, including the Puma x Dixie RS-X, the Defy and Mayze sneakers. D’Amelio was inspired by her time working the studio and getting ready for an onstage performance. There’s also D’Amelio’s signature cloud graphic seen throughout the line as well as a “verified” easter egg at the tongue of the shoes.

The PUMA x DIXIE Mayze, retails for $100, and features a stacked sole and contrasting rubber tooling. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

“I had so much fun selecting styles that aligned with what I personally gravitate towards in my own day to day fashion,” she said in a statement.

The upcoming Puma x Dixie collection will be available starting March 8 at 12 p.m. ET online at Puma.com as well as at the Puma flagship store in New York. Foot Locker and Champs Sports will also carry the collab.

Dixie D’Amelio in her PUMA x DIXIE DEFY ($110) sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

D’Amelio is no stranger to the design world. Along with her sister, Charli D’Amelio, the two have co-founded their Social Tourist fashion line in partnership with Hollister. Plus, last year, the social media juggernauts launched the D’Amelio Family Fund by 444 Capital works to invest in startups and to launch their own fashion and lifestyle businesses. This summer, the D’Amelio are expected to launch their own footwear brand as well.