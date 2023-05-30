Ben Sherman Inks North American Footwear Licensing Deal With Jack Schwartz Shoes

Ben Sherman has signed a new footwear licensing deal for North America with Jack Schwartz Shoes.

According to the British heritage lifestyle brand, Jack Schwartz Shoes will exclusively produce Ben Sherman footwear across men’s and boy’s categories.

The inaugural footwear collection will feature an array of sneaker designs, comprised of low-top, lace-up styles featuring Ben Sherman’s signature vertical mod stripes as seen on the Hyde ($70) and Stockton ($70) styles, the notable B logo on the court-inspired Preston sneaker ($120) and retro colors as presented on the Glasgow ($70).

A sneak peek of the new Ben Sherman men’s sneaker collection with Jack Schwartz Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marquee Brands

The first collection under the deal will launch for the spring/summer 2024 season. Ben Sherman’s parent company Marquee Brands noted that the collection will be available to retail buyers during next week’s FFANY market.

Tim Reid, EVP of fashion and lifestyle at Marquee Brands, said in a statement that the company is “thrilled” to join forces with Jack Schwartz Shoes. “Their deep understanding of footwear trends, coupled with their commitment to quality, perfectly aligns with our brand ethos,” Reid said. “Together, our aim is to create footwear that pays homage to Ben Sherman’s heritage while presenting new interpretations of our modern classics, appealing to our fashion-forward customers.”

Marquee Brands, which purchased Ben Sherman from Oxford Industries in 2015 for $63.7 million, previously used LJP International to make the British label’s kids shoes. Prior to LJP International, GMI held Ben Sherman’s men’s footwear license until recently.

David Schwartz, president of Jack Schwartz Shoes, added in a statement that the two companies have a “shared vision” for craftsmanship and innovation, which will likely result in a collection that captures the essence of Ben Sherman while meeting the demands of the modern market. “We look forward to bringing our expertise and passion for footwear to this collaboration,” Schwartz said.

Founded in 1936, Jack Schwartz Shoes got its start in the industry as a wholesaler of well-known brands such as Kent Howard and Charles Walker. In 1976, the company launched its first branded line of footwear, Pro Players. Now, in addition to licenses, Jack Schwartz Shoes sells shoes through its owned brands, including Lugz and British Knights.