Stance Names Vans Veteran David Tichiaz as President

Sock and underwear company Stance has tapped Vans veteran David Tichiaz as its new president.

According to a statement from the company, Tichiaz brings over 20 years of sales and management experience in the footwear industry and has “successfully established” brand growth, distribution and positioning throughout his career.

“Bringing David Tichiaz into the Stance family was a natural step, with his long tenure in the footwear industry,” John Wilson, co-founder and CEO of Stance, said in a statement. “It’s the perfect time to welcome David to our team and we are confident his talent and leadership will help us continue to reach new heights.”

Tichiaz joins Stance from Vans, where he most recently held the position of VP and GM of the Americas. In this role, Tichiaz was tasked, among other things, with establishing and upholding the brand’s distribution segmentation strategy for brand growth throughout the region, in both wholesale and direct-to-consumer.

During his nearly 17-year career at Vans, Tichiaz also held the positions of VP of merchandising and wholesale for North America, VP of product merchandising for North America, interim GM of the EMEA region, VP of sales, director of sales and regional account manager. Tichiaz began his career at Nordstrom as an assistant buyer.

This latest executive move at Stance comes on the heels of the company launching a new activewear category. The company said it also has some “large-scale” brand partnerships on the horizon for the remainder of the year.

Founded in 2009, Stance can now be found in over 40 countries and sells men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, socks, underwear and accessories.