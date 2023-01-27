Pacsun Names New Co-CEO as Former Exec Joins Fear of God

Pacsun has named president and board member Brie Olson as its new co-CEO, serving alongside co-CEO Mike Relich, effective March 9.

Olson replaces former co-CEO Alfred Chang, who is leaving the Gen Z-preferred fashion retailer after 17 years to join Fear of God as its CEO. He will remain on the Pacsun board.

“Culture is dynamic, and so Pacsun must be as well — and that is what I love most about being part of this organization,” Olson said. “I am honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working with Mike and the rest of the fantastic Pacsun team as we make big, bold swings.”

Brie Olson CREDIT: Pacsun

With her appointment, Olson joins a growing roster of female CEOs across retail. As of Jan. 1, more than 10% of CEOs leading Fortune 500 Companies were women for the first time since the Fortune 500 list began 68 years ago. As of the summer of 2022, that percentage was closer to 8.8%. Amid a general shakeup across retail, CEO shifts have opened the door for new leaders — often women — to come into the top position, which has been the case at Under Armour, Foot Locker and now Pacsun.

