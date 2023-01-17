P448 Names First Female CEO in Footwear Exec Alison Bergen

P448 is bolstering its leadership team. Today, the company announced the appointment of Alison Bergen as CEO.

Bergen, who joined P448 in October as interim CEO, has been tasked to transition the company from a start-up business model to a mid-market company organization. She will lead efforts in growing the men’s footwear business, expanding international markets, as well as developing P448’s digital presence and its wholesale partnerships.

Bergen’s previous roles include CEO at Earth Shoes and Aersoles. She has also held leadership merchandising roles at Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Diane von Furstenberg.

“I’m proud to be P448’s first female CEO at this brand defining and exciting junction in its journey. To partner with its employees across all divisions, which is 90% led by women, feels like a natural shift as the company evolves into its next stage of growth and structure,” Bergen said in a statement. “I have long admired the universe Wayne Kulkin has built within P448 with its brand instigators, creative sustainability solutions and product expansions. This environment allows for the freedom for me to be myself and lead effectively.”

In addition, Sabrina Cohen has been appointed CPSO, Chief Product & Sustainability Officer. Both report to Wayne Kulkin, founder and executive chairman of StreetTrend LLC.

Cohen first joined P448 in September 2020 as an executive business consultant. In her new expanded role, she will continue to optimize product development efficiencies — including sourcing new materials for the brand’s regenerative sustainability program, creating innovative packaging while building the brand’s sustainable footprint. Cohen has held executive positions at Loewe, Zara, Stuart Weitzman and Theory.

Sabrina Cohen has been appointed CPSO, Chief Product & Sustainability Officer CREDIT: Courtesy of P448

In 2020, Kulkin took on full ownership of P448 through his StreetTrend LLC firm in a joint venture partnership with the financial services and brand investment firm Hilco Global, after acquiring a 30% stake in the brand from NoThanks SpA in 2018. Prior to that, Kulkin served as P448’s exclusive distributor and marketing partner for the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The veteran exec said, “P448 started as a dream of mine. Like most start-ups, I surrounded myself with a team of the best, most knowledgeable people within each of their respected fields. Like most fashion companies, that team comprised of mainly women. I’m pleased to appoint Alison Bergen to the helm of the company as CEO, and Sabrina Cohen as leader of production with the role of CPSO. Both forging new paths in previous male dominant industry roles, and setting examples as mentors to the next generation of female fashion leaders.”