Nordstrom Adds Former Nike Veteran Eric Sprunk to Board

Nordstrom Inc. is adding former Nike executive Eric Sprunk to its board of directors.

According to the Seattle-based department store chain, Sprunk will stand for election at the company’s upcoming 2023 annual shareholders’ meeting. With Sprunk’s appointment, the Nordstrom board has been expanded to 11 directors.

Brad Tilden, chairman of the Nordstrom board, said in a statement that the board is eager to welcome an industry veteran of Sprunk’s caliber. “With Eric’s decades of operational experience in the consumer retail industry and track record of driving e-commerce growth and large-scale transformations within a complex global business, we’re confident he will be a valuable addition to the board and look forward to benefitting from his expertise,” Tilden said.

Sprunk most recently served as COO of Nike from 2013 to 2020, where he led the teams responsible for manufacturing, sourcing, sales, procurement and technology. During his 27-year career at Nike, he held various executive positions of increasing responsibility, including EVP of global product and merchandising from 2008 to 2013 and EVP and GM of global footwear from 2001 to 2008. Prior to joining Nike, Sprunk was a certified public accountant at Price Water House Coopers.

After his retirement from Nike in 2020, Sprunk has gone on to join the boards of several companies such as aviation leader Bombardier, UN refugee agency USA for UNHCR and General Mills, according to his LinkedIn page.

Late last month, Sprunk was part of a group of investors that raised $3 million in a round of funding for Hilos, which uses 3D printed technology to avoid overproduction waste in footwear.

This move comes just days after Nordstrom named Jason Morris as its new chief technology and information officer. Morris succeeds Edmond Mesrobian, who left the company in October.