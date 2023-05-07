Nobull Chief Marketing Officer Todd Meleney Resigns

Todd Meleney, chief marketing officer at Nobull, has resigned.

Meleney confirmed the news with FN.

“I gave everything I had to that business for the last 10 years. In so many ways, my experience there has shaped who I am as a person and professional. I’m excited for the future and to chase the what’s next,” Meleney told FN.

Although Meleney has confirmed his resignation, he was sparse on details on his next professional endeavor.

Meleney told FN that he was Nobull’s first employee, having worked with co-founders Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer in 2013 during the brand’s early stages in a small warehouse two years before it launched. During his time with Nobull, Meleney climbed the corporate ladder, starting as brand manager and then elevating to director of marketing and VP of marketing before assuming the chief marketing officer role in 2021.

The exec played a pivotal role in Nobull’s highest profile deals, including the brand becoming the title sponsor, as well as a footwear and apparel sponsor, for the CrossFit Games in March 2021. Other noteworthy deals include signing on as the Combine training partner of the NFL and the on-field supplier of apparel and headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine in August 2022 (and the league’s investment in Nobull via the 32 Equity venture capital fund announced months later), and becoming the official training apparel and footwear of the PGA Tour in March 2022.

In terms of athletes, Meleney also played a pivotal role in building the Nobull roster, which includes NFL star quarterback Mac Jones, Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel, golf pro Scott Stallings and CrossFit Games champions Tia-Clair Toomey and Justin Medeiros, among others.

Nobull debuted in 2015 and quickly became a favorite with CrossFitters at a time when it couldn’t use the word “CrossFit” due the company’s partnership with Reebok.