Inside Nike Inc.’s Major Executive Moves: Heidi O’Neill, Craig Williams, Sarah Mensah & More Get New Roles

Heidi O’Neill has been named president of consumer, product and brand at Nike, Inc.

Nike made several senior leadership changes on Wednesday as it continues to build on its commitment to product innovation and brand storytelling.

According to the athletic company, Heidi O’Neill, currently the president of consumer and marketplace, will become president of consumer, product and brand at Nike, Inc. At the same time, Jordan Brand president Craig Williams will become president of geographies and marketplace at Nike, Inc.

The company also said on Wednesday that Matthew Friend, EVP and CFO of Nike, Inc., will expand his responsibilities to include procurement, global places & services and demand and supply management.

John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc., said in a statement that the company is “driving even greater focus and integration” across the business and teams through these changes, “doubling down on what Nike does best” – serving athletes with compelling product. “Our brand momentum is strong, our innovation pipeline is unmatched, and our strategy is working. What continues to be clear is that there’s so much more potential ahead of us,” Donahoe said.

Aligning against its next chapter of growth, Nike said O’Neill will lead its global product engine and fully integrate its brand marketing storytelling to build deep relationships and engagement with the brand. Both global brand marketing and global sports marketing will also report to O’Neill.

A 24-year Nike veteran, O’Neill was most recently responsible for leading Nike’s marketplace and four geographic operating regions. Previous roles included president of Nike Direct, accelerating Nike’s retail and digital-commerce business. O’Neill was also responsible for creating and leading Nike Women’s business.

Craig Williams is now Nike, Inc.’s president of geographies and marketplace. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

As for Williams, he will lead Nike’s four geographies and marketplace across its direct and wholesale business. In addition, Williams will lead Nike’s supply chain and logistics.

Williams joined Nike, Inc. in 2019 as president of Jordan Brand. During this period, Williams has led Jordan Brand through unprecedented growth — doubling revenue in the last four years, becoming the second-largest footwear brand in the United States.

Nike added that O’Neill and Williams will be supported by a “deep bench of leadership” across the company and, together, will lead the business through its next phase of innovation and growth, serving future generations of athletes.

With these moves, Nike further announced that Sarah Mensah, currently VP/GM of North America, will become president of Jordan Brand. Scott Uzzell, currently CEO of Converse will become VP/GM of North America, reporting to Williams. Uzzell’s successor will be named shortly. Jordan Brand and Converse will report to Donahoe.

What’s more, Nike’s COO Andy Campion will take on a new leadership role as managing director of strategic business ventures. In his new role, Campion will work closely with Donahoe to identify and pursue new business opportunities to drive disproportionate growth for the company, Nike said. As part of his new role, Campion will oversee Nike Virtual Studios (NVS) and lead teams across Nike’s World Headquarters and Los Angeles-based offices.

And finally, Michael Spillane, president of consumer creation will retire from Nike, Inc. later in 2023 after 16 years with the company.

“These shifts will allow us to streamline our focus across product, brand storytelling and marketplace, mining deep consumer insights to deliver breakthrough innovation and engagement, while building long-term growth and profitability,” added Donahoe.