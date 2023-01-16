Neiman Marcus Group Names Chief Brand Officer and Chief Retail Officer as It Continues Growth Strategy

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has added two executives to its C-suite as it moves ahead on its growth strategy.

On Monday, the luxury retailer announced that Nabil Aliffi will join the company as chief brand officer and Stefanie Tsen Ward has been promoted to chief retail officer. Both are newly created roles that report to Ryan Ross, president of the Neiman Marcus brand, who joined the company in August.

In a statement, Ross said that these two strategic roles will “further define the magic of the iconic brand by driving areas that directly impact our customer and fuel our growth.” With their new appointments, Aliffi and Ward will join the Neiman Marcus brand leadership team

Nabil joins Neiman Marcus from Soho House & Co, where he most recently served as chief creative officer. Before Soho House, he also held leadership positions at Selfridges and Urban Outfitters after co-founding Vulture Magazine.

In his new role, Nabil will be charged with elevating the retailer’s customer touchpoints through omni-channel experiences, Neiman Marcus said in a press release. Nabil and his team will draw inspiration from Neiman Marcus’ history while “driving innovation” and “strengthening the legacy retailer’s positioning,” the company added.

“Nabil is a creative visionary who brings a unique perspective in making Neiman Marcus a luxury lifestyle destination,” Ross said. “He knows our customer and how to create a platform for loyal engagement across channels.”

As for Tsen Ward, who has worked at Neiman Marcus since 2018, she will now be responsible for “activating the extraordinary” across the brand’s 36 stores, partnering closely with Nabil to bring the retailer brand vision and experience to life, the retailer said.

“Stefanie was instrumental in leading the development of our remote selling capabilities, powered by our proprietary ‘Connect’ technology,” Ross explained. “She creates unequivocal, customer-centric retail experiences and inspires our selling associates to engage in new and innovative ways.”

These new appointments come as the company continues to make strategic investments across key areas of the business including technology, stores and supply chain to drive the integrated retail model.

The luxury retailer has committed to making a $200 million strategic investment in stores over three years. Neiman Marcus stated that this retail transformation will create unique brand experiences throughout stores, add new spaces for style advisors to inspire customers and provide entertaining food and beverage concepts that make Neiman Marcus a lifestyle destination for the true luxury customer.

The retailer is also working to elevate its digital experience, including significant updates made recently to the Neiman Marcus app, through a partnership with Farfetch.