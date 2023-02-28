Mitchell & Ness Names Don ‘Don C’ Crawley Creative Director of Premium Products

Don Crawley, the famed designer known as Don C, is now the creative director of premium products at Mitchell & Ness.

The nostalgia-driven sportswear and streetwear brand announced the appointment today of Don C, who is also the founder of the Just Don brand and owner of RSVP Gallery in Chicago. Mitchell & Ness said in a statement that the appointment of Don C strengthens their long-standing relationship that began in 2011 with the release of his luxurious Just Don hats.

“Don is truly an icon and visionary, and after having worked with him for many years we’re ecstatic to have him formally join the Mitchell & Ness family,” Mitchell & Ness CEO Kevin Wulff said in a statement. “Fans of the brand can look forward to exciting new products across all leagues that will fuse the brand’s heritage with Don C’s cutting-edge creative vision.”

In the role, Mitchell & Ness said Don C will be integral in the rolling out of its new NBA shorts and headwear collection, which the brand said was designed to celebrate some of basketball’s earliest and greatest foreign NBA players, such as Drazen Petrovich, Tony Parker and Toni Kukoc.

What’s more, Mitchell & Ness confirmed one of their first collaborative projects will be launching the Major League Baseball (MLB) “Cooperstown Collection,” slated to arrive in April with the start of the season. It will include Just Don premium shorts designed to celebrate MLB expansion teams, including the Colorado Rockies, the Florida Marlins, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Working with Mitchell & Ness is a dream come true. I grew up on throwbacks and sportswear, so it’s an honor to be able to impact something that affected me so much through my creative journey and love of sports. I’m looking forward to storytelling and creating more timeless products alongside the Mitchell & Ness team,” Crawley said in a statement.

In a statement, Mitchell & Ness said the appointment of Don C comes on the heels of significant growth and expansion for Mitchell & Ness, a period that included being acquired by global digital sports platform Fanatics and a strategic ownership group comprised of prominent names in sports, entertainment and business.