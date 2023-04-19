Melody Ehsani Steps Down as Creative Director at Foot Locker Women

Designer Melody Ehsani announced on Instagram Monday that she is stepping down from her role as creative director of Foot Locker Women.

Ehsani joined the company in March 2021 to help elevate Foot Locker with female consumers in the streetwear space via content and product development. She was tasked with designing quarterly apparel collections and curating an ongoing selection of Nike and Jordan Brand products.

In a photo shared on social media, Ehsani wrote, “I am grateful for this chapter as my role as the creative director with Foot Locker comes to a close to refocus on other creative endeavors and forge new paths. Foot Locker will always be family, and I am excited to continue my journey with them on other projects in the near future.”

The official Foot Locker Women account weighed in on the news, commenting on Ehsani’s post, “Thank you ME, for reminding us through your work and words that women have the power to change the world.”

Ehsani already has other projects in the works, including Proto Collective, a new group formed with a mission to change the way products are made. Last week, it was announced that the designer will serve in an advisory role for the group, along with Jessica Orkin. Meanwhile, Jeff Staple has joined as brand lead and Jeffrey Henderson is product lead. Proto Collective is led by co-founders Katie Longmyer, CEO; and Jillian Ricciardi, COO.

The collective aims to create a sustainable supply chain in the Americas that will yield a range of products, with a focus on responsible and local manufacturing — all while being transparent about the process.

One of the most celebrated designers in the sneaker space, Ehsani has delivered several well-received collaborations that are beloved by sneakerheads. For instance, her Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Melody Ehsani” arrived in November 2019 for $130 and continues to be a hot item on the resale market. And her Air Jordan OG SP for women arrived in March 2020 to much fanfare.