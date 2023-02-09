Top Exec Moves Continue at Kohl’s as Retailer Taps Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Kohl’s has tapped Nick Jones to serve as the company’s chief merchandising and digital officer, effective in March.

He succeeds Doug Howe, who left the chief merchandising officer role in May to join Designer Brands as president of DSW. Last month, DBI announced that Howe will become CEO, succeeding Roger Rawlins, effective April 1.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Kohl’s and love the strategic focus for today’s customers who are living a more casual and comfortable lifestyle,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones previously served as the CEO of British lifestyle brand Joules Group. Before that, he worked for Asda/Walmart UK in a variety of leadership roles and also held roles at Marks & Spencer.

The appointment comes shortly after Kohl’s revealed Tom Kingsbury as its new CEO last week. The executive held the role in an interim capacity since early December when former chief Michelle Gass left the role to join Levi Strauss & Co. as president and CEO-in-waiting.

As part of the CEO announcement last week, Kohl’s said it had entered into a “cooperation agreement” with activist investor Macellum, which owns nearly 5% of shares at Kohl’s and has previously asked the company to consider taking an offer to sell its business and to put a Macellum representative on the board.

Jones will report to Kingsbury and oversee the company’s merchandising strategy and functions.

Late last month, Kohl’s cut less than 60 positions across the company as it grapples with softer demand due to inflation. In November, Kohl’s pulled its guidance for the full year and did not share projections for Q4, citing “macroeconomic headwinds” and its recent CEO transition.

Kohl’s also downgraded its outlook in August citing inflation and weaker consumer spending, especially among middle-income customers.