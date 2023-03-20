K-Swiss Taps Rob Langstaff as Its New International Brand President

K-Swiss has a new international brand president.

Industry veteran Rob Langstaff — whose career includes stops at Adidas, Keen, Brooks and other leading companies — has been named international brand president of the heritage sneaker company.

“I’m thrilled to become part of the K-Swiss team and contribute to the growing success of this rich heritage brand. There is so much opportunity for growth and expansion, that I’m looking forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise with the brand,” Langstaff said in a statement. “The product continues to redefine what high performance is and can be, I am excited to see how we can excel the brand.”

With the hire, K-Swiss said in a statement that Langstaff offers the company “strong, full-spectrum brand leadership,” and brings knowledge and experience in product design and development, sales, marketing, finance, supply chain and distribution.

Prior to K-Swiss, Langstaff’s footwear industry experience includes a stint with Adidas, where he served as both president of Adidas Japan and president of Adidas North America during his time with the brand. Also, his resume also includes SVP of Asia-Pacific and Latin America of Brooks and the VP of international at Keen.

“We are very pleased to welcome Rob to K-Swiss as our new international president. Rob comes to us with much knowledge and years of experience. We are confident he will be a remarkable addition to the leadership team while supporting the evolution we are experiencing,” K-Swiss Global Brands CEO Holly Li said in a statement.

Prior to Langstaff, K-Swiss was led by industry veteran Dave Grange, who was named international brand president in June 2021 after serving as its VP of sales. Grange succeeded longtime president Barney Waters.