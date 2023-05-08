Foot Locker Inc. Taps Nike Vet Blanca Gonzalez to Lead the WSS Business

As Foot Locker Inc. continues to overhaul its executive ranks under CEO Mary Dillon, the retail giant is banking on a new hire from Nike to fuel growth at its WSS chain. Blanca Gonzalez has been named the SVP and GM of WSS, effective May 15. She will report to Frank Bracken, EVP and chief commercial officer of Foot Locker Inc. (Jeffrey Porter had been interim GM of WSS.) Prior to joining Foot Locker Inc., Gonzalez spent more than 19 years at Nike Inc., most recently serving as its VP of North America product merchandising. Throughout her time with the athletic giant, Gonzalez held various leadership roles within marketing, merchandising and sales.

Now she will bring her experience to WSS, a neighborhood-centric retailer with locations throughout the West Coast and a deep connection with Latino communities.

“I have watched WSS grow its footprint in Latino communities by investing in authentic and culturally relevant touch points with its customers,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “WSS has proven to demonstrate a high level of cultural awareness that honors and respects the richness of the Latino experience. Together we’ll build on this relationship, continuing WSS’s success and growth, while being keenly focused on how we best serve the communities where we operate.”

Bracken lauded the executive’s “vast knowledge of the sneaker industry.”

“Blanca’s remarkable experience, understanding of our diverse customers, and personal roots within WSS’s home turf will help deepen our relationships within communities and expand WSS’s unique offering of culturally connected experiences. She will also help us build the talent and operational capabilities to rapidly scale WSS, making it our next $1 billion banner,” he said.

Foot Locker Inc. announced the acquisition of WSS in August 2021 for $750 million in cash.

In March, Dillon — who joined the company in September 2022 — revealed the company’s multipronged strategy to increase market share and grow sales to $9.5 billion by 2026. This included a continuation of WSS serving the Hispanic market and capturing more demand in that growing demographic.