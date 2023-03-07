×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

FN CEO Summit 2023: New Speakers Revealed for Major Miami Event

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
FN CEO Summit, Miami, South Beach, April 2023
The event will kick off in Miami on April 19.
CREDIT: Courtesy Image

With the FN CEO Summit fast approaching, the event has added several new all-star speakers to the roster.

The event is making a major return to Miami for the first time since 2019. It kicks off with an evening cocktail on April 19; a full day of content on April 20, including a special dinner; and a farewell breakfast on April 21.

Some of the most important power players in the business will take the stage to discuss the key opportunities and formidable challenges that are unfolding during a critical year for the industry — from leadership shifts and the retail shakeout to sourcing, sustainability and DEI.

Joe Preston, New Balance, CEO, AAFA, American Image Awards
New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston.
CREDIT: Dan Urbano

Register for this must-attend event here

Confirmed speakers to date include: Under Armour founder and executive chairman Kevin Plank; power duo Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger; Arezzo & Co. CEO Alexandre Birman; Wolverine Worldwide Inc. president and CEO Brendan Hoffman; New Balance Athletics Inc. president and CEO Joe Preston; and Peter Land, chief communications and sustainability officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Related

FN CEO Summit Makes a Major Return to Miami With 'The Master Class 2023'

Kevin Plank Believes It's a 'Brand New Day' for Footwear at Under Armour

Madelyn Cline Sharpens Up Denim Skirt & White Pumps at Tommy Hilfiger's NYFW Dinner

Jarvis Sam, the former chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Nike, who recently founded his own DEI firm, will lead a special diversity panel. More speakers will be announced in the coming days.

Jarvis Sam VP of global diversity and inclusion at Nike
Jarvis Sam, VP of global diversity and inclusion at Nike.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Hot topics to be discussed include:

  • The Evolving C-Suite: How leadership is being redefined
  • The Ever-Changing Retail Landscape: The return of brick-and-mortar, DTC shakeout
  • The Three Ss: Sourcing, Sustainability and Supply Chain Issues
  • DEI: What’s Working, What Isn’t and Where the Industry Should Go Next
  • How AI and the Metaverse are impacting business
  • Where Emerging Talent Meets Emerging Market Opportunities

For more information or to buy tickets, contact Owen Pan-Kita at opankita@fairchildfashion.com or 908.967.9953.

Sponsors to date include: Aetrex, Maker/Sights and Skypad. For more information on sponsorships, contact Hillari Lazzara at hlazzara@fairchildfashion.com.

Register for the FN CEO Summit here.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad