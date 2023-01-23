Fila Taps Todd Klein as President of North America, Jennifer Estabrook to Retire

As executive shakeups continue to unfold across the athletic sector, Fila has a new president of its North American subsidiary.

Fila Holdings, which operates the Fila brand, said today that 30-year industry veteran Todd Klein will assume the president role of Fila USA Inc.

Klein will take over following the retirement of Jennifer Estabrook, who was named president of North America in 2019. Estabrook joined Fila in 2005 as VP legal/global general counsel.

In this position, Fila Holdings said in a statement that Klein will work to elevate brand equity in line with its goals for North America under its five-year global strategy, dubbed “Winning Together.” The strategy, the company explained, aims to deliver “unified products and marketing worldwide by redefining Fila’s brand value, building a customer experience-oriented business model and pursuing sustainable growth.”

The company said Klein will be tasked with targeting top and bottom-line growth while building the business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Also, Klein will focus on “creating an inspiring and inclusive team culture” as he guides the brand through collaborations and its association with sport, such as tennis and pickleball.

“Todd is the ideal choice to lead Fila USA as the group proceeds with our five-year global strategy, cementing Fila as a consistent premium lifestyle sports brand driven by sustainable growth,” Fila Holdings president and CEO Keun-Chang Yoon said in a statement. “He has an innovative and inclusive business leadership background with a proven track record of turning consumer insights into commercial opportunities that create sustainable growth.”

Prior to assuming this position, Klein spent nearly 30 years in several roles at athletic industry competitor Adidas, most recently serving as its VP of advanced concepts. Klein also had a stint as the global sports marketing director for Reebok, which was previously owned by Adidas.

“I am excited to join the Fila team,” Klein said in a statement. “Fila is an iconic sports brand with a strong foundation in performance and style. We will continue to build an inclusive environment that fuels the drive, creativity and future of our people. I am looking forward to working with the Fila team to unleash the full potential of the brand and athlete experience.”