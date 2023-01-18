Holli Rogers Steps Down at Farfetch, Elizabeth von der Goltz Named Browns CEO

Online luxury fashion platform Farfetch is shuffling its leadership team.

After four years as Farfetch’s chief brand officer, Holli Rogers has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Chief growth officer Martin Avetisyan has also left the company.

José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO of Farfetch, said in a statement that he “pays a warm tribute” to both Holli, who also served as Browns CEO from 2015 to 2021, and Martin for the contributions they have made to the company’s growth. “I am very grateful for their leadership and expertise, and wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” Neves said.

At the same time, Elizabeth von der Goltz has joined the Farfetch executive team, taking on the roles of chief fashion and merchandising officer and CEO of Browns. Sindhura Sarikonda will also join the company this month as president of Americas. Stephanie Simon is also joining the business to head up community and Web3 efforts for the Farfetch Group as VP of community and Web3.

Von der Goltz joins Farfetch from Matches Fashion, where she held the role of chief commercial officer. Prior to that, she also was global buying director of Yoox Net-a-Porter and SVP/GMM of Bergdorf Goodman. According to Farfetch, Von der Goltz will focus on curating and securing “incredible merchandise.”

Sindhura joins the company from Klarna, where she held the title of global head of in-store. She also served as a GM for Walmart U.S. e-commerce and head of beauty for Jet.com. Farfetch said that Sindhura will be focused on differentiating the platform’s shopping experience in the Americas, including its largest market, the United States

And Simon joins from Clubhouse, where she was a founding member and led growth as head of community. Farfetch noted that she will bring her experience on how fashion can engage in Web3 to the company.

Neves added that he is “delighted” to welcome these three female leaders to the company.

“Our 2023 plan is very much focused on continuing to advance our platform vision whilst delivering growth, profitability and free cash flow,” the CEO said. “These hires will help us achieve that.”