Caleres Reports Strong Finish to 2022

Famous Footwear appeared to be fully stocked with Nike and other brands, as of mid-October.

Caleres revealed a strong finish to fiscal year 2022 after a better-than-expected performance in the holiday season.

The parent company to Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Sam Edelman and more brands reported that fourth quarter net sales were $696.4 million, up 2.5% from the same quarter in 2021. Adjusted net earnings were $23.4 million, with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.65.

Results for the full year were in line with the company’s preliminarily reported results from February. Net sales were $2.97 billion, up 6.9% from 2021 and beating previous growth expectations of between 4% to 6%. Adjusted net earnings were $167.1 million, with adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.52, which represented the high end of prior guidance.

Caleres president and CEO Jay Schmidt attributed better-than-expected results to strength in the company’s brand portfolio as well as a strong performance from Famous Footwear. In 2022, sales in the brand portfolio segment sales grew 22.4%, and sales in Famous Footwear dropped 2.5%. Comparable sales were down 1.8%. (Famous sales were up 0.1% in Q4).

“Overall, Caleres generated annual results well ahead of pre-pandemic levels,” said Schmidt. “The power of the Caleres portfolio and the structural changes made in recent years have effectively doubled the baseline earnings power of the company. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to consistently deliver annual earnings per share of more than $4, generate strong cash flow, and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

In fiscal year 2023, Caleres expects headwinds from inflation, high interest rates and an uncertain macro-environment to impact results. The company expects net sales to be between flat and up 2%, compared to 2022. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.10 and $4.30.

In Q1, consolidated net sales are expected to be down between 4% and 6%, due to timing of wholesale shipments meant to restock the brand portfolio in Q1. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $0.92 and $0.97.

The positive performance comes as other retailers report sluggish sales and earnings misses for the most recent holiday quarter. Genesco, which owns Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Schuh, last week adopted a cautious outlook for fiscal year 2024 after reporting weak results for the holiday season. Nordstrom Inc. was impacted by steeper markdowns and macro-economic headwinds and reported fourth quarter declines on the both the top and bottom lines earlier this month.