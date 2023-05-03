Brooks Running Continues Growth in Q1 With Record Sales in EMEA Region

Brooks Running is continuing its growth in the first quarter, after a record 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Seattle-based performance running brand reported 20 percent year-over-year global revenue growth, including a record 32 percent increase in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Brooks said it also saw strong brand demand across retail channels in the first quarter as it worked to overcome pandemic-related supply chain and inventory hurdles.

“In the face of continued uncertainty in the global consumer marketplace, the premium running category remains a bright spot as getting outdoors and moving is a positive force in people’s lives,” Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks, said in a statement.

These results follow the brand’s full year 2022 results unveiled in February. The running brand broke sales records and ended 2022 with global revenue of $1.2 billion, up 6 percent from 2021, with direct-to-consumer sales up 16 percent.

In 2021, the brand’s global revenue was in excess of $1.11 billion, marking the brand’s first crossover into the billion-dollar brand club.

In its earning’s release on Wednesday, Brooks cited data from Circana (formerly NPD) which showed that the brand again ranked as the top brand at U.S. retail in adult performance running footwear, maintaining 23 percent retail share at market. That same data also showed that the brand’s Ghost and Adrenaline GTS styles were the top two franchise lines sold, together accounting for more than 13 percent share in adult performance run.

Brooks also captured strong momentum in the U.S. specialty run channel in Q1, with year-over-year revenue up 42 percent in the first quarter. In direct e-commerce, Brooks’ Q1 global revenue grew 33 percent year over year.

The strong results come as the running category continues its three-year streak as the footwear industry’s biggest success story. Brooks has consistently grabbed market share from industry leaders like Nike and Adidas in the crucial category of women’s performance. And in recent months, even outdoor specialty retailers have leaned into this category to capitalize on growing sales.

So far this year, Brooks said it is focused on product innovation such as nitrogen-infused midsoles — now offered in its cushion, speed and trail shoes — to further capture running and walking market share.

“With participation rates healthy and the demand for quality, premium product as strong as ever, Brooks is executing uniquely and earning the trust of retailers and runners. Every runner and walker deserves performance product,” Weber added.