Nicholas Kirkwood Says He’s Closing Namesake Brand, Hints at What’s Next on New Path

Nicholas Kirkwood is closing his namesake brand after “a wild, exhilarating journey.”

The British designer, known for his inventive and architectural shoes, said on Instagram this evening that he’s setting out on a new path after 18 years.

“I think, in many ways, the brand has run its course, for now,” said Kirkwood, who won’s FN Designer of the Year Award in both 2008 and 2011. “This coupled with my die-hard passion and pursuit to find viable planet-positive solutions for the intensely un-planet-positive footwear industry, has led me to make the incredibly emotional decision to close the Nicholas Kirkwood brand.”

The designer, who bought back the company from LVMH in 2020, has spent the last several years incorporating sustainability into his designs and production.

Now he’s taking his commitment to the next level. Kirkwood has been working to develop next-generation green manufacturing and material technologies, which he hopes to incorporate into a new brand concept. His ultimate aim? To help chart a path toward a carbon-neutral future.

As he looks forward, Kirkwood is also looking back. Over the years, the designer has produced imaginative runway styles for Rodarte, Peter Pilotto, Erdem and many more. He debuted his much-buzzed-about Keith Haring-inspired designs in 2011.

“I’ve collected so many incredible memories and invaluable learnings with the brilliantly creative fashion visionaries I’ve collaborated with over the years,” said Kirkwood, who landed on the footwear scene in 2005. “I’m also truly humbled to have worked with some of the most astute business minds along the way.”