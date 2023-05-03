Veronica Beard Reimagines the Retro Dr. Scholl’s Sandal

Dr. Scholl’s continues its string of buzzy collaborations, and this time, it’s a family affair.

The comfort footwear brand, which is a division of Caleres, has teamed up with the celebrity-favorite fashion label Veronica Beard for a new series of summer sandals. (Veronica Beard has worked with Caleres since 2019 to produce its own footwear collection.)

Together the two brands crafted a seven-piece capsule built around the iconic Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal, a fashion staple since the 1960s. But this time, Veronica Beard’s co-founders — sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard — took the shoe to new heights with a sleek, high-heel version.

“We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Scholl’s, a true American heritage brand,” said the Veronicas in a statement. “We share a love and appreciation of the clog, so we knew it would be an incredible mash-up — the classic Dr. Scholl’s wooden clog with a VB twist.”

The collection also includes a classic flat silhouette and a block-heel version, offered in core Veronica Beard earth tones, signature ready-to-wear prints and clog metal rivets. Retail prices range from $250 to $395, and the line is available now at select Neiman Marcus stores and Neimanmarcus.com, as well as at Drschollsshoes.com and the Veronica Beard website and stores.

To create the line, the two brands kept sustainability in mind by utilizing environmentally-preferred materials. For instance, the artisanal wood clog bottom is made from natural beechwood, and the uppers are made either with certified organic canvas or suede leather that was responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group-rated tanneries.