KidSuper Designer Colm Dillane Talks New Ugg Collab & Brooklyn Building at Coachella

Ugg and KidSuper came together on Thursday to debut a new collaboration to mark the start of the first weekend of Coachella.

At an invite-only event inside Ugg’s Feel House in Palm Springs, Calif., KidSuper founder and designer Colm Dillane was joined by Coi Leray, Cami Morrone, A$AP Nast and more to launch the new Ugg KidSuper Tasman Sport shoe, exclusively for Feel House.”

Colm Dillane, Coi Leray. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Featuring Dillane’s signature artwork titled “After School Philosophy,” the Ugg KidSuper Tasman Sport takes the footwear brand’s signature Tasman model and reimagines it for spring through a molded EVA upper, perforated design and translucent outsole.

In an interview with FN inside Ugg’s Feel House, Dillane said the final product is a “statement piece” but also “honors” Ugg’s iconic silhouette. “The upper is made of rubber, which actually holds my print very well,” Dillane said. “There’s also a see-through sole, which is quite cool — you can see the artwork from underneath.”

Related The Collabs: Puma and Alex Toussaint Create a Premium Training and Streetwear Collection + More Ugg Launches New Sugarcloud Slide With Sustainable Materials & Extra Softness Selena Gomez Films 'Only Murders in the Building' in Wool Coat & Ugg Slippers

Asked what his dream shoe to develop would be, Dillane said he would love to create something that would dissolve after five or 10 wears. “I’d love to figure out how to scientifically make something that disintegrates after 10 wears,” the designer said. “People don’t love wearing the same thing over and over again, especially now with pictures and social media. So why not have it dissolve?”

As for what else is new with the company, Dillane said he will shortly open his long-planned 10,000-sq.-ft. building in Brooklyn that includes a storefront, a gallery, recording studios, an art studio and a bar. “If all goes well, I’ll even turf the roof to make a soccer field,” Dillane noted. “It has taken me a long time to get to this point and I have put all the money I make from brand deals and launches back into the business to make this building happen. And now I have to hire and trust people to help me run the place.”

This is the latest shoe collaboration for the much-buzzed-about designer, who recently guest designed the fall 2023 Louis Vuitton men’s collection. In February, KidSuper launched a six-piece collection including a sandal, a pump, two booties, a loafer and a scarf with Stuart Weitzman. And he has on-going footwear collaborations with Suicoke, Zellerfeld and Cocker Shoes.

Back in Palm Springs, Ugg also showcased other collaboration pieces alongside the KidSuper launch, including shoes from Martine Rose, Vaillant, KNWLS and Shuting Qiu.

Guests at the Feel House were treated to a live set by DJ Jadaboo, Ugg Classic Short Boot customizations by Jordan Hart, tooth gems by Gemz by Lizzie and aura readings by Halo Auragraphic.

Interview by Charlie Carballo