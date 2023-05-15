Todd Snyder to Release Latest FootJoy Golf Collection This Week

Todd Snyder and FootJoy are back again for another golf collection.

Slated to drop on May 18, the duo will release “The Back Tees” capsule collection inspired by golf fashion of the 1960s and ‘70s.

According to the golf brand, the collection includes ready-to-wear items like pique polos, mercerized sweaters and cotton/cashmere sweatshirts as well as accessories like golf gloves, bucket hats and a shoe bag.

The collection also includes two new premium pebble-grain leather golf shoes based on FootJoy’s Wilcox and Field Premiere Series models. With a combination of stability, comfort and traction features, the shoes were updated with Snyder’s sartorial touch.

Snyder said in a statement that he is “so excited” to be working with FootJoy again. “One thing that I’ve learned in my years on the links is that you can’t always be the best player in your foursome, but if you’re wearing our collection you can certainly be the most stylish,” the American menswear designer said.

“Todd has been an ideal partner for us,” added Chris Tobias, VP of FootJoy Footwear. “He understands both the world of modern men’s fashion and the needs of the modern golfer, allowing him to reinterpret classic, iconic looks into FootJoy products that are a pleasure to play in.”

Alejandro Rhett, chief product officer of Todd Snyder, added in a statement that since the debut collection in spring 2021, the duo’s partnership has “filled a gap in the marketplace” and has proven itself to be a strong customer acquisition and retention strategy.

Rhett noted that he has consistently seen 50 percent year-over-year sales growth in the collection since the first launch two years ago. “Our elevated menswear-inspired take on the sport continues to resonate with our existing customers and especially new customers,” said Rhett. “People discovering Todd Snyder for the first time through golf have proven to be a valuable long-term customer, returning back to convert through our mainline collections again.”

This newest golf collection comes at a time when the sport is becoming more popular with consumers.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), golf participation has steadily grown in the U.S., with 41.1 million participants in 2022, a 9.7 percent increase over the year prior. Over the past three years, SFIA said participation rose 20.2 percent.