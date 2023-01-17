Sperry and Herschel Team Up for Second Collaboration with Two New Lug-Sole Styles

Herschel Supply Co. and Sperry are back with another collection, this time featuring a high top and low top shoe.

The boat shoe company and the lifestyle brand teamed up with two new shoe styles. The brands worked together last spring to release a limited edition collection, which included two footwear styles. Similar to the last capsule, the new collection features two styles; a boat shoe and a boot each available in two colorways.

Footwear from the Sperry for Herschel Supply limited edition collaboration. CREDIT: STEPHEN WILDE

The Lug Chukka boot features a reflective hiker lace while the 3-Eye Boat Shoe features a 360° Skip lace that helps cinch down the top of the foot. The weather-proof shoes are durable enough for trail hiking, rockier terrain and walking around the city streets.

Both of the lace-up shoes will be available in unisex sizing, offered in brown and black weatherproof leather colorways and also include a webbing heel pull inspired by Herschel’s classic backpacks. Each of the styles are detailed with a wool blend liner made with recycled materials and a chunky rubber outsole featuring Sperry’s signature nonslip Razor-Cut Wave-Siping. They also each have rust-proof eyelets, perfect for rainy weather and EVA cushioning for extra comfort.

The capsule collection is available now on Herschel’s website and Sperry’s website, as well as through select partners. The Lug Chukka boot retails for $160 while the 3-Eye Boat Shoe retails for $130.