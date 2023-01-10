The Collabs: APL Releases Second Sneaker Collection with McLaren + More

Jan. 10, 2023: APL has released its second collection with McLaren Automotive. The range of luxury sneakers include new colorways of the APL McLaren HySpeed model, which first debuted in August. New colorways in this drop include Magenta and Pristine; Pristine, Tan and Midnight; and Black and White. “We were inspired by the ‘Wizards of Woking,’ and as an homage, we at APL created and applied unique mixtures of texture and color to the HySpeed for the newest release,” said APL co-founders Adam and Ryan Goldston in a joint statement. The 2023 APL McLaren HySpeed retails for $450 and is now available at AthleticPropulsionLabs.com and at APL’s flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 2023 APL McLaren HySpeed in Black and White. CREDIT: Courtesy of McLaren

Jan. 9, 2023: For a third time, Ugg has teamed up with Chinese fashion designer Feng Chen Wang for a new collection. This time around, the co-branded capsule debuts a mix of bold, hybrid apparel styles in core Ugg materializations alongside updated footwear. Items include a hoodie and matching pants inspired by the dualism of yin and yang, a long coat and short jacket and a beanie. For footwear, the Ugg x Feng Chen Wang line features a sandal designed with a cozy UGGplush boot liner that can be worn together or separately for three-in-one functionality and retails for $325. The Ugg x Feng Chen Wang collection is now available for purchase.

UGG x Feng Chen Wang collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Big Initiatives in December 2022:

Dec. 9, 2022: Stetson has teamed up with artist Matt McCormick on a handcrafted western-inspired Chelsea boot along with six limited-edition Fender Telecaster electric guitars. “I always wanted a boot with a western feel that could exist seamlessly in the city, as well as the outdoors,” said McCormick in a statement. “It straddles two worlds in a way I’m always trying to.” As a part of this launch, The John B. Stetson Company, in conjunction with The Bulova Stetson Fund, has made a donation of $10,000 to Education Through Music-Los Angeles, which partners with under-resourced schools to provide music as a core subject for all children, utilizing music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence. Both the Chelsea boot, which retails for $350, and limited-edition guitars ($3,000) are now available for purchase at Stetson.com.

CREDIT: Germano Assuncao

Dec. 8, 2022: Famed sneaker designer Frank Cooke has teamed up with Saucony on a limited-edition Jazz 81, which will be sold exclusively via APB. According to a statement from APB, the project was initiated to expand collaboration and design opportunities by Saucony’s “Concrete Flower” team, which is an employee resource group committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The collaboration, the statement said, was inspired by Cooke’s childhood and his history with the silhouette, which was “a shoe of choice due its affordability and accessibility.” The Frank Cooke x Saucony Jazz 81 — which is limited to 750 pairs — is executed with premium suede details with hits of pink and violet on a black base. Also, it includes personal nods to the importance of the silhouette, such as a handwritten note on the insole that APB said is attributed to “7th Grade Cooker” asking his parents for the shoe. In addition to the sneakers, there will be a limited apparel capsule with T-shirts and hoodies. The Saucony x Frank Cooke Jazz 81 launches Dec. 9 via APB both online at APBstore.com and in APB locations (Tallahassee, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Greenville, S.C.; Columbia, S.C.; and Charleston, S.C.). The shoe will retail for $100.