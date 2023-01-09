The Collabs: Ugg and Feng Chen Wang Launch New Collection For Winter + More

Jan. 9, 2023: For a third time, Ugg has teamed up with Chinese fashion designer Feng Chen Wang for a new collection. This time around, the co-branded capsule debuts a mix of bold, hybrid apparel styles in core Ugg materializations alongside updated footwear. Items include a hoodie and matching pants inspired by the dualism of yin and yang, a long coat and short jacket and a beanie. For footwear, the Ugg x Feng Chen Wang line features a sandal designed with a cozy UGGplush boot liner that can be worn together or separately for three-in-one functionality and retails for $325. The Ugg x Feng Chen Wang collection is now available for purchase.

UGG x Feng Chen Wang collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Dec. 9, 2022: Stetson has teamed up with artist Matt McCormick on a handcrafted western-inspired Chelsea boot along with six limited-edition Fender Telecaster electric guitars. “I always wanted a boot with a western feel that could exist seamlessly in the city, as well as the outdoors,” said McCormick in a statement. “It straddles two worlds in a way I’m always trying to.” As a part of this launch, The John B. Stetson Company, in conjunction with The Bulova Stetson Fund, has made a donation of $10,000 to Education Through Music-Los Angeles, which partners with under-resourced schools to provide music as a core subject for all children, utilizing music education as a catalyst to improve academic achievement, motivation for school, and self-confidence. Both the Chelsea boot, which retails for $350, and limited-edition guitars ($3,000) are now available for purchase at Stetson.com.

CREDIT: Germano Assuncao

Dec. 8, 2022: Famed sneaker designer Frank Cooke has teamed up with Saucony on a limited-edition Jazz 81, which will be sold exclusively via APB. According to a statement from APB, the project was initiated to expand collaboration and design opportunities by Saucony’s “Concrete Flower” team, which is an employee resource group committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The collaboration, the statement said, was inspired by Cooke’s childhood and his history with the silhouette, which was “a shoe of choice due its affordability and accessibility.” The Frank Cooke x Saucony Jazz 81 — which is limited to 750 pairs — is executed with premium suede details with hits of pink and violet on a black base. Also, it includes personal nods to the importance of the silhouette, such as a handwritten note on the insole that APB said is attributed to “7th Grade Cooker” asking his parents for the shoe. In addition to the sneakers, there will be a limited apparel capsule with T-shirts and hoodies. The Saucony x Frank Cooke Jazz 81 launches Dec. 9 via APB both online at APBstore.com and in APB locations (Tallahassee, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Greenville, S.C.; Columbia, S.C.; and Charleston, S.C.). The shoe will retail for $100.

Frank Cooke x Saucony Jazz 81. CREDIT: Courtesy of APB

Dec. 1, 2022: FP Movement has launched a limited-edition collaboration with footwear brand Sorel. The collection will include the FP Movement x Sorel Brex Boot Lace and Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneaker. Both styles will feature FP Movement’s Buti logo as well as exclusive colorways that match the brands’ DNA. This collection marks the first time Sorel and FP Movement have collaborated, with prices ranging from $135 to $200 and are offered in sizes 6 through 11. The collection will be available at FPMovement.com and 23 stores nationwide on Thursday, December 1 as well as on sorel.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

Nov. 30, 2022: Schutz and Bala have joined forces to release a limited-edition footwear collection. For this collection, signature Schutz styles, the Maryana Boot and the Keefa High, will be produced in five core Bala colorways, Sand, Blush, Sage, Sea, and Heather. Maryana Boot is crafted from high- quality leather and features a classic stiletto that is both timeless and feminine. With a touch of glam, the Maryana’s embossed leather elevates any look. The Keefa High, launched in early 2022, is a trendy and bolder version of the Keefa Sandal. This platform style is a popular silhouette and is tailored to those who aren’t afraid to stand out from the crowd. “We are excited to partner with Bala, whose mission and aesthetic align with our own,” said Anna Garzon, executive director of Schutz. “Our current and potential customers will love this colorful and fun collaboration.” The limited-edition collection is now available for purchase at Schutz stores and online at schutz-shoes.com. The Maryana Boot is priced at $238, and the Keefa High Nappa Leather Sandal is priced at $158.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SCHUTZ

Nov. 30, 2022: Tod’s has released two men’s and women’s footwear styles as part of the new Palm Angels for Moncler Genius collection. The “Tod’s x 8 Moncler Palm Angels” project is part of Tod’s Factory, a creative laboratory launched in 2018 with the goal of creating unconventional projects with designers and artists from the world of luxury and design. For this collection, Palm Angels creative director Francesco Ragazzi blended American sports and pop culture references with Italian taste on Tod’s signature Gommino loafer, updated with an inlaid flame motif. “There is always an American perspective for me, this meeting of Italy and the U.S.,” Ragazzi said. In the same spirit, elements of mountain sportswear are reworked for the W.G., a new version of the iconic Winter Gommino, which now has the details of a snow boot and the volume of a mountaineering boot.

Naomi Campbell stars in the Tod’s x 8 Moncler Palm Angels campaign CREDIT: Courtesy of Tod's

Nov. 29, 2022: Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals have teamed up on a new Humanrace collection, and at the center of the range is the classic Samba shoe. The sneakers — which are available now along with apparel via Humanrace.com — are executed in “Night Gray” and “Cloud White” colorways, and were made with premium materials. The materials used include top-tier leather and suede, and new details added by Williams include molded leather on the tongues and zig-zag stitching on the three stripes branding that mimics the original Samba model. Apparel in the collection includes reimagined Adidas staples such as the Knit Jersey, the Knit Long Sleeve Jersey, Woven Shorts and the Shell Jacket and Pant. After today’s Humanrace.com release, a broader drop is scheduled for Dec. 2 via the Confirmed App, Adidas.com/Pharrell, in Adidas stores and at select retailers.

Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals team up on a new Humanrace collection featuring the classic Samba shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Nov. 16, 2022: Lugz has teamed up with Junior’s Cheesecake to create a limited-edition collaboration iteration of its Sycamore Hi boot, which is executed in the restaurant’s signature off white and orange hues. The rugged silhouette, Lugz explained in a statement, is a hybrid design of two classic styles from its archive and reminiscent of its ’90s golden era. The look — which is limited to 500 pairs — also features callouts to Junior’s on the branded insoles, the dual logos on the tongues and the cheesecake box packaging. The Lugz x Junior’s Cheesecake Sycamore Hi boot will be part of the brand’s fall ’22 collection that arrives Dec. 2. Also, Lugz confirmed that the collab will be available at a mobile pop-up shop outside of the Junior’s flagship restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 2-3, located at 386 Flatbush Ave. Pairs will also be available online at Lugz.com.

Junior’s Cheesecake x Lugz Sycamore Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lugz

Nov. 11, 2022: Bee Line and Timberland have teamed up for their ninth collaborative project. For this collection, Bee Line creative director Joe Au reimagines the Timberland 6″ Rubber Toe Boot in tonal Wheat, Black and Red colorways – the red paying homage to the 2014 ‘Crimson’ style, limited to just 300 pairs in the world. Offered in men’s and women’s sizes, these waterproof boots feature premium nubuck leather, updated with rubber toe caps and overlays. The boots also feature TimberDry waterproof linings made of 50% recycled plastic and ReBOTL fabric linings containing at least 50% recycled plastic. The accompanying all-gender apparel brings the fresh energy of the city to classic outdoor-inspired silhouettes and features responsible materials throughout including a sherpa fleece jacket, a hoodie, a long-sleeve T-shirt and a printed jacket and pants featuring a bespoke Gargoyle Bee Line Bees Print by New York-based artist Shaun Crawford. The Bee Line x Timberland fall/winter ‘22 capsule is available at BBC IceCream U.S. and EU flagships and web sites starting today. The collection will see a wider release on Nov. 17 at Timberland retail stores, timberland.com and select wholesale partners worldwide.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Nov. 11, 2022: Designer Helen Kirkum is working with Asics for the second time as a continuation of the first “Crafts for Minds” project, which launched in February 2022. This is a handmade in-house collaboration, in partnership with Footpatrol to mark their 20th anniversary with 20 exclusive, limited-edition sneakers. Each pair is completely one-of-one and unique; as with all Helen Kirkum products, the bespoke nature of the sneakers is paramount, and each pair has its own collaged pattern created from Asics offcuts. The sneakers are crafted using five key Asics silhouettes as a base; Gel-Lyte III, Gel-Nandi OG, Gel-Preleus, Gel-Kayano 14 and the Gel-Kayano 5 OG. Each of the deadstock pairs have been customized with a collaged Asics logo; a key element of each pair. Each pair will be raffled off, with the proceeds from the sales going to the charity Young Minds. The raffle will go live from Friday, Nov. 18 on the Footpatrol Launches app.

Helen Kirkum CREDIT: Courtesy of Helen Kirkum

Nov. 10, 2022: Sperry has teamed up with Warm & Wonderful – the heritage British knitwear brand known for its iconic “Black Sheep” jumper famously worn by Princess Diana – on a limited-edition footwear collection. The unisex collection features Sperry Cloud CVO deck sneakers emblazoned with Warm & Wonderful’s all-over “Black Sheep” pattern in four classic colorways: Diana Red, Original Green, Bowie Blue and Primrose Hill Pink. The capsule forms part of Warm & Wonderful’s campaign, featuring “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch. The collection expands on the brand’s legacy with a foray into high-quality, elevated leisurewear inspired by the princess’s “off-duty” style. The Sperry Cloud CVO is the original canvas deck sneaker – like Warm & Wonderful, often imitated but never replicated – and has been a footwear staple for nearly a century. The Warm & Wonderful x Sperry Cloud CVO deck sneakers retail $90 and are now available at sperry.com and warmandwonderful.com as well as rowingblazers.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Nov. 9, 2022: MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon will release the first chapter of their new footwear collaboration on Friday, Nov. 11. First seen in the Maison’s autumn/winter 2022 show, the collection features two sneaker styles – the Cross Low and the Cross High. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low features a reinterpreted lug – derived from Salomon’s signature Speedcross pattern – and an inner mesh slip-on shoe nod to Salomon’s trail running heritage. Bold hues and a built-in ripstop gaiter speak to MM6’s unconventional yet casual design ethos, resulting in a distinct, modern silhouette. The shoe is available in three sporty tricolor colorways: black and white, red and pink and multicolor khaki and grass green. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High features the same redesigned lug and block heel as the Low style, its defining design motif is its high-top silhouette. With its snug suede and ripstop upper – and Salomon’s Sensifit quicklace technology. The shoe is available in the collaboration’s black-and-white and red colorways. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon capsule will be available on Friday at MM6 Maison Margiela e-commerce sites and boutiques, as well as in selected multibrand stores.

CREDIT: Raphaël Susitna

Nov. 8, 2022: Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto are closing out their “20 Years: Recoded” celebrations in subversive fashion – collaborating with Palace on a selection of apparel, accessories, and footwear. Apparel highlights include a reversible souvenir jacket, a reversible puffer jacket, a graphic football tee, a custom track top and track pants, a nylon wool coach jacket and matching pants, as well as a soft tailored blazer and matching pants. Adaptable details and bold graphics take center stage as stand out pieces from the accessories offering include: a foldable running cap, a running beanie, a skeleton print beanie, a cross body bag, and a bucket hat. The collection also plays host to three collaborative versions of the archival Y-3 YUUTO sneaker. Comprising a textile upper with rubberized locks, a concealed internal lacing system, and an adiPRENE sole unit, the instantly recognizable look is capped off with co-branded Palace and Y-3 detailing. Arriving on Nov. 11, the fall/winter 2022 Y-3 and Palace collection is available via Palace stores, online, and on the Confirmed app.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Y-3

Nov. 8, 2022: Todd Snyder has released the latest installment of its Danner footwear collection. This drop takes on the footwear brand’s Mountain Light boot. The new Mountain Light Cascade Boot in Snyder Olive & Tan are made in the USA of a custom-dyed single piece suede upper. Fully Gore-Tex lined, the style has been rigorously tested to withstand the worst and feature a durable Vibram outsole for better traction and comfort. “I always search for brands that are masters at their craft and Danner has always been that,” said Snyder in a statement. “The Mountain Light stands the test of time as one of the most iconic boots in the marketplace. They are functional outdoors, but also offer a specific level of style in your day-to-day that resonates with our customer which is why we are excited to introduce these new iterations for this winter season.” The Todd Snyder x Danner Capsule Collection retail for $440 and are available at ToddSnyder.com and select stores.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Nov. 8, 2022: The Oakley Factory Team is back with another sneaker collaboration with Brain Dead. The newest drop features the Oakley x Brain Dead Flesh, which has the same sock-like uppers cut from suede and aeroprene for breathability and a chunky, undulating sole unit for comfort and shock absorption. Plus, the Oakley x Brain Dead Chop Saw shines in its support and its grip fit for all terrains. Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team Flesh Pack will be available on Nov. 15 at 10:00 am PT on Wearebraindead.Com, Brain Dead Studios Fairfax, Brain Dead Sunset, and select retailers worldwide. The Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team Chopsaw will be available on Dec. 13 at 10:00 am PT at the same stockist.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Oakley

Nov. 4, 2022: Brooklyn-based fashion brand known for pairing humor with good taste, Flan, has teamed up with Fila on a new sneaker. Inspired by French toast, the sneaker utilized Fila’s Renno silhouette and incorporates colors that cleverly showcased to correspond with each French Toast layer: the white sole represents the plate, four shades of tan are bread, perforated red and green eyestays are strawberries, and the yellow Fila tongue is butter. To add to this culinary fashion statement, consumers have the option to personalize the style with additional “toppings,” which include red laces for the strawberries, butter in the form of yellow laces, or whipped cream white laces. As another playful nod to the breakfast favorite, a French toast and strawberries recipe is printed on the sock liners, while a graphic of the breakfast dish appears on the back heel. The shoes come packaged in a custom shoe box that further highlights the French toast theme. Only 100 pairs of Fila Renno x Flan sneakers are now available to purchase exclusively on flanlabs.com for $118 in U.S. men’s sizes 5-13.

The Fila Renno x Flan sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of Flan

Nov. 4, 2022: Zegna has released a new iteration of its Triple Stitch sneaker in collaboration with London-based footwear designer Daniel Bailey. First debuting down the runway at the Italian luxury brand’s summer 2023 fashion show, the Triple Stitch MRBAILEY sneakers are crafted from tactile layers of suede and leather in Black, White, Grey, and Zegna’s signature Vicuña color. The new sneaker also features a carbonized-inspired finish that draws from yakisugi — a traditional Japanese method of wood preservation. Accented with the namesake triple-crossing detail, an homage to the three hand-stitched crosses found on Zegna’s tailoring, the lightweight style is set on a hand-applied, wraparound midsole and finessed with a removable insole for exceptional comfort. A partial mesh lining and toggled cord imprint the Triple Stitch MRBAILEY sneakers with a hiking-inspired note that’s ideal for roaming the landscape of Oasi Zegna, the location of the house’s summer 2023 fashion show, where the sneaker was first debuted in June 2022. The Triple Stitch MRBAILEY sneakers in Black will be exclusively pre-launched in-store and online by Kith on Friday, Nov. 4.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zegna

Nov. 2, 2022: Wolverine and Rawlings have launched their third limited-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot, once again using Major League Baseball (MLB) as inspiration. This time, the boots — which were designed in Michigan and handcrafted in Arkansas “to support American workers and manufacturing” — celebrates the 20 professional players who will be honored with the Rawlings Gold Glove Award this year, which is given to the best defensive baseball players in the game. To bring the Rawlings Gold Glove Award inspiration to life, the companies employed gold and black stitching throughout, added embellished with black rawhide laces and gold foil, and built the boot with premium Heart of the Hide baseball glove leather. Also, the look features a black and gold Rawlings embroidered patch on the tongue, Wolverine 1000 Mile debossed stamp in gold foil on collar and MMXXII (2022) debossed stamp in gold foil on the heel, the original Wolverine 1000 Mile leather outsole with Vibram rubber at the heel and gold-colored metal hardware inspired by the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Gold Glove Award Cap-Toe Boot is available now exclusively via Wolverine.com for $450.

Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Gold Glove Award Cap-Toe Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Oct. 28, 2022: Veja and French designer Amélie Pichard have teamed up to create an outdoor-inspired sneaker. The collab features three different colorways, including white, black and beige, with an all-terrain chunky sole. Pichard wanted to give the impression that the shoe had been dipped into the mud as an off-road shoe, according to the company. The slip-on style is a departure for both labels and features the luxury brand’s monogram. The shoe is constructed with recycled polyester, Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, rice waste, organic cotton, and natural latex, and as is available now for $260.

VEJA x Amélie Pichard in beige. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Oct. 26, 2022: Moon Boot has teamed up with Alanui. The Italian duo joined forces to create a capsule of three styles to represent their shared vision and love of nature and the outdoors: Icon High, Icon Low and the new Full Moon, and retail between $1,065 and $1,665. The Icon High is made of knitted waterproof virgin wool parts with a jacquard and suede icon pattern, knitted laces, recycled plastic beads and embroidery on the back, is available in four colors that enhance the different style of the Icon down jackets. Icon Low – the shortest version of the Moon Boot – is available in three color variants, in split leather with fringes and beads, while the Full Moon, the new Moon Boot model, presented for the first time as part of this fall/winter ‘22 collection, has been designed as a slip-on or court shoe: a shoe in nylon that is also suitable for the city, which we decorated with a bandana pattern and presented in six color variants.

CREDIT: Moon Boot

Oct. 26, 2022: Marni is embarking on its next fashion collaboration with lifestyle brand No Vacancy Inn. The Italian design house is furthering its link to the art world through the project, teaming on a collection of men’s, women’s and accessories offerings. The collection fuses Marni creative director Francesco Risso’s affinity for vibrant colors and clashing prints with No Vacancy Inn’s streetwear sensibility. The two brands describe the collection as “playing with a shared visual language that uses clothing surfaces as a canvas upon which to lay visually striking symbols that deal with contemporary culture.” The Marni + No Vacancy Inn collection includes pieces featuring patchwork and collage-like design elements in vibrant colors. Pieces include a patchwork sweatshirt designed with a bird motif, rainbow-themed crochet separates, hand-painted floral separates, patchwork denim jeans and other styles. The collection will be available to purchase in April at Marni retailers and other select retailers internationally.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marni

Oct. 21, 2022: Wolverine has teamed up with Lucky Brand to launch a limited-edition men’s boots collaboration. The new collection features Lucky Brand’s signature design details including the “Lucky” clover logo and patches of premium denim, combined with the Wolverine emblem. The wedge-style collection is available in both plain toe and moc-toe options with four colorways, including brown, marine blue, burnt olive and tan. “Based on two of our popular styles, these boots were built for those who embrace their individuality and are ready for anything – a perfect mix for making a statement this fall,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president at Wolverine. Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at ABG, owner of Lucky Brand, added: “We are pleased to partner with Wolverine to bring Lucky’s first venture into work footwear to life.” The Wolverine x Lucky men’s boots, which retail between $125 and $135, are now available on wolverine.com and luckybrand.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Oct. 20, 2022: Teva is launching its Artist Series Collaboration in partnership with Macy’s, with the unveiling of the Teva x UNWRP holiday capsule. The collaboration features one exclusive footwear silhouette based on signature artwork from UNWRP, created by the Brooklynite designer Ashley London Fouyolle, who gained popularity for its nontraditional gift wrap and home décor. in a Gingerbread Brown colorway and is launching with whole sizing from M3/W5-M14/W16 and 8-3 for kids, the shoe retails at $90 for adults and $70 for kids. The new collection is now available at Teva.com, Macys.com and select Macy’s stores.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Oct. 19, 2022: The latest collaboration from snipes is with Timberland and rap standout Dave East, who launched a trio of new looks. What’s more, the rapper also recorded an original track exclusively for Snipes and Timberland, which can be listened to on the retailer’s social channels. The footwear includes the Dave East x Timberland x Snipes 6-Inch Premium Boot ($198), the Dave East x Timberland x Snipes 6-inch Field Boot ($175) and the Dave East x Timberland x Snipes Field Boot ($160). They can be shopped now exclusively via SnipesUSA.com.

Oct. 19, 2022: Mr Porter is celebrating American menswear with a new campaign and capsule collection. Called “Mr Porter In America,” the exclusive collection features more than 40 brands with more than 600 pieces across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and fine jewelry from Bode, Tom Ford, Rhude, Gallery Dept., The Elder Statesman, Thom Browne, Shay, FoundRae, Sid Mashburn, Jacques Marie Mage, Ralph Lauren RRL, éliou, Santangelo and Luis Morais among others. The collection also features an exclusive capsule from Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God coming December 2022. Within the collective capsule, Mr Porter will also introduce 11 new brands to site, including Cherry LA, Greg Yuna, Jeff Hamilton, and Collina Strada to name a few. Over three consecutive weeks, Mr Porter In America will celebrate the collection with a global campaign that draws inspiration from three distinct American tableaus: Coast to Coast, which captures the paradisal of American coastal culture; Downtown Culture, which spotlights the nightlife and streetwear movements; and The Pioneer Spirit, a campaign that captures the essence of adventure in the great outdoors. The new collection, which retails between $30 and $33,000 is now available.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Oct. 19, 2022: Del Toro has teamed up with the Benihana brand. Debuting this month, the Del Toro and Benihana collection includes two velvet slippers with distinctive designs and a hat complete with imagery inspired by the famed Japanese steakhouse’s heritage, including the chefs’ red hat and the restaurant’s vibrant safflower logo. The restaurant is nostalgic for Del Toro CEO Andrew Roberts, who first experienced the restaurant as a child and has continued to host many special events and milestones at Benihana. “Benihana is a brand that I have admired my whole life. Benihana always provides a unique and wonderful guest experience,” said Roberts. “Everyone I know has a warm Benihana story or memory, and that is a powerful and rare thing for a brand to accomplish. We’ve been impressed as we watch Benihana evolve. No one would expect the world’s greatest Japanese restaurant to partner with a small velvet slipper company, but these very special partnerships are the best ones.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Del Toro

Oct. 14, 2022: Todd Snyder is releasing his latest New Balance collab on Monday – this time inspired by his first “City Gym” pop-up shop on New York City’s Elizabeth Street. The new Todd Snyder x New Balance 237 “City Gym” sneaker is a gray-on-gray waffle-treaded throwback to 70s-era running shoes. Details include an oversized, chenille ‘N’ and satin-and-suede body. In a nod to vintage running shoes, the tongue is made of exposed foam layered in ripstop nylon, while the interior is lined in terry cloth. “The varsity trend has only grown since we opened our first City Gym,” Snyder said in a statement. “This sneaker taps into it, taking everything we love about old-school athletic style and presenting it in a new-school way.” The Todd Snyder x New Balance 237 “City Gym” sneaker, which retails for $130, will be released on Oct. 17 via sneaker raffle hosted at ToddSnyder.com and in select stores on Oct. 19.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Oct. 13, 2022: Hunter Boots has introduced a new series curated by artist and streetwear collaborator Alexander John. Called “Hunter Creators,” the series will include monthly limited-edition, unique product drops of the footwear brand’s signature Play and Original styles. Alexander-John has selected four artists including Justin Gilzene aka Club Bum, Sam Lao, D’ana Nunez aka Covl, and Malcolm Stuart to participate in the series and create custom designs via a variety of techniques and mediums. John will serve as a mentor for these designers to help them discover and create unique designs. As a special program extension, John will also be announcing an Artist Discovery contest alongside the first drop – allowing consumers to enter to win for their chance to become the sixth designer in the series. The winner’s design will be released February 2023. The custom boots will be exclusively sold via Concepts in-store and online.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Oct. 13, 2022: Slowear has teamed up with Sebago on a capsule collection focused on the footwear brand’s Classic Dan penny loafer model. The shoe is constructed using Shell Cordovan leather, which is known for its resistance to creasing and wear-and-tear. The same model is also available in butter-soft grained calfskin. The capsule will be available exclusively throughout the Slowear retail network and at Slowear.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Slowear

Oct. 13, 2022: Cole Haan has released its newest collaboration with streetwear phenom Jeff Staple. The new collaboration takes a fresh spin on two of the brand’s best-selling styles, the ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford made with patented FlowerFoam and the ØriginalGrand Ultra Wingtip Oxford. Both models feature a Staple camouflage print sockliner and an external metallic pigeon branding on the heel, which are synonymous to the Staple brand. “One of my central tenets is to focus on the work—the journey is just as important, if not more, than the final destination,” said Staple. The Cole Haan x Staple ØriginalGrand offering, which retails $180 and $220, is now available on ColeHaan.com and in select U.S. and International stores.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

Oct. 12, 2022: L.A.-based menswear brand Noon Goons has teamed up with Vans on a footwear capsule. This release marks the second installment of the Vans x Noon Goons partnership and includes updated takes on the footwear brand’s Slip-On 98 DX ($100), Authentic 44 DX ($100) and Sk8-Hi 38 DX ($115) silhouettes. The collection also includes T-shirts ($57), hoodies ($90) and coaches jackets ($110). “I wanted to stay true to what makes that time so special for me, those days were about classic shoes, crew socks, over the knee shorts, and something extra logo-heavy on top,” Kurt Narmore, founder of Noon Goons, said in a statement. The Vans x Noon Goons collection is now available online at NoonGoons.com, in person at the Noon Goons Factory Store (546 S Los Angeles Street), and other select retailers globally.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Noon Goons

Oct. 11, 2022: Minnetonka has launched its first collaboration with Native American artist Lucie Skjefte on a collection of beaded moccasins as a next step on its commitment to honoring and investing in the Indigenous community. Skjefte’s vibrant embroidered flower designs for this shoe collection feature a Ziigwan Waabigwan (pronounced Zeeg-one Waah-big-one), which translates to “Spring Flower” in Ojibwemowin, the language of the Anishinaabe people. This tulip-style flower is commonly found in woodland floral design. Each pair are crafted from suede and feature hand- beaded floral designs and whipstitched toes. The mocs are available in sizes 5 to 11 (including half sizes) in two colorways, including brown suede and grey suede. Each pair retails for $62.95. This capsule follows the footwear brand’s previous partnership with Reconciliation Advisor and Anishinaabe artist Adrienne Benjamin last year on a limited collection of hand-beaded hats. The Minnetonka x Lucie Skjefte — Ziigwan Waabigwan Moc, designed and named by Skjefte, is now available exclusively on minnetonkamoccasin.com.

Lucie Skjefte holds the Minnetonka x Lucie Skjefte — Ziigwan Waabigwan Moc. CREDIT: Courtesy of Minnetonka

Oct. 10, 2022: Mr Porter has released a new 41-piece capsule collection across ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories with Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli. The collection spans a selection of ready-to-wear pieces – including premium signature knitwear, tailored trousers and jeans, transitional down vests, long and short-sleeved cotton jerseys, accessories and shoes. Standout items include a baby alpaca beaver peacoat, an ultra-light nylon down vest with extractable hood, carded cashmere raglan-sleeve rollneck and corduroy 500-line pleated front pant. Four footwear options are available, including a low-top leather sneaker in grained calfskin and suede. Alongside, accessories include leather weekend bags and cashmere beanies. In addition to the “Unexpected Elegance” exclusive capsule, Brunello Cucinelli spring/summer 2023 mainline collection will launch on Mr Porter in November. The new “Unexpected Elegance” capsule, which retails between $420 and $4,995, is now available on Mrporter.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Oct. 6, 2022: Ugg has teamed up with Japan-based fashion brand Children of the Discordance on a new capsule for fall. The four-style capsule draws inspiration from the evolution of the Ugg brand’s Classic boot. Paying homage to the American West, the collection features embroidered designs, a signature Children of the Discordance metal badge, a lightweight sole, soft suede upper, signature sheepskin and Uggplush upcycled wool lining. The Ugg x Children of the Discordance Neumel features tasseled leather laces, while the collaborative Kenton features a soft collapsible heel. The collection is rounded out with a pair of sheepskin gloves which feature the collection design on the back and palm and Children of the Discordance metal ornament on the wrist. The autumn/winter 2022 Ugg x Children of the Discordance collection is now available for purchase in select retail locations and Ugg.com throughout Asia, and will be available in North America and Europe on Dec. 1.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Oct. 5, 2022: Detroit-based sneaker and streetwear boutique Two18 has teamed up with Jordan Brand on a new sneaker and apparel collection. The duo will release an exclusive Detroit-themed low-top Air Jordan 2 sneaker as well as two unisex tee’s, a men’s hoodie and shorts, and a women’s jogging suit next week. The Two18 Air Jordan 2 Detroit version features rich earthy tones and luxe materials used throughout the shoe that features nubuck, nappy suede, and a croc print. “The goal was to create a shoe for the streets, to honor Detroit’s entrenched sneaker culture. We also want to appeal to those outside our borders who just love the city’s vibe,” said Roland Coit, owner of Two18, in a statement. “That’s why the insole’s graphics also include cities around the area, shouting out Pontiac, Southfield, Oak Park, Inkster, Highland Park and Flint.” The shoe retails at $200 and will be available at Two18 on Friday, Oct. 14 and globally on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Two18 Detroit Air Jordan 2 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Two18

Oct. 5, 2022: Reebok has teamed up with South African athleisure brand Nao Serati, a label founded by designer Neo Serati Mofammere in 2014, for a collaborative footwear and apparel collection in celebration of South African Pride Month. This collection draws inspiration from Mofammere’s life as a queer person in South Africa and Reebok’s “intention to inspire human movement for all,” the heritage athletic brand said in a statement. The footwear in the collection includes the Nano X2 ($150), the Classic Slide ($40), the Club C ($100) and the Classic Leather ($100). All of the shoes feature a woven Reebok x Nao Serati badge on the tongue with the 11 colors of the Progress Pride Flag. For the apparel, Reebok said the range considers people of different sizes, shapes and gender identities, and is available in non-binary sizing. It includes the Woven Short ($50), the Oversized Tee ($35) and the adjustable Graphic Tank ($30). The collection will drop Oct. 7.

The Reebok x Nao Serati collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Oct. 4, 2022: Ba&sh and Something Navy‘s second accessories capsule collection has launched featuring a range of boots. The line reflects Ba&sh’s signature silhouettes & bestselling styles, and added in are custom details, exclusive materials and colorways inspired by Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas. Standout styles include cream and white kitten-heeled boots, white pull-tab chunky boots as well as leather belts and handbags. All items are exclusively available for purchase on SomethingNavy.com, ba-sh.com and in Something Navy’s NYC Bleecker Street location now.

Ba&sh and Something Navy boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ba&sh

Oct. 3, 2022: The North Face has teamed up with with craft footwear makers Paraboot on an ultra-limited mule. The collaborative mule, according to The North Face, is inspired by two beloved designs from the brands: Paraboot’s handcrafted rubber sole and Norwegian welt construction, and The North Face’s Thermoball Traction V Mule. The look has been updated, according to The North Face, to make it more functional and ready for everyday wear. It includes hand-crafted vulcanized rubber outsoles, outsoles that can be resoled, matelassé full-grain leather construction and soft elastic collars. This collab, however, will be next to impossible to get. The North Face said it is limited to 30 pairs globally, and it will not be released to the public.

The collaborative The North Face x Paraboot mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of The North Face

Sept. 30, 2022: Paul Smith has teamed up with German sportswear giant Adidas and English football club Manchester United on a limited-edition Stan Smith sneaker. Released as part of the autumn/winter 2022 season, the collaboration is a salute to the long-standing partnership between Manchester United and Paul Smith, which serves as the club’s official tailoring partner and outfits the team for match days. The sneaker design itself maintains the integrity of the original tennis silhouette – which was first released in 1965 – while adding Paul Smith’s signature witty twist. Made from premium cloud white leather, the sneaker features embossed line portraits of Stan Smith and Paul Smith on the right and left tongues, respectively, and their names on the uppers. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Red Devil logo can be spotted on the heel tab and the team’s red, white and grey stripe colorway feature on the insole, underside of the tongue and lace-ends. The run is limited to 1946 pairs worldwide, a number chosen since it is the birth year shared by Stan Smith and Sir Paul Smith.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Paul Smith

Sept. 18, 2022: Vans has teamed up with Lisa Says Gah on a new footwear and apparel range, which is executed in what the brands described as a ‘90s girly grunge look. The footwear includes a new-look Old Skool and Slip On, which are delivered using mocha brown, pistachio green, cream and pink hues. The Slip-On pairs the Vans checkerboard print with the Lisa Says Gah mocha vintage rug-style print, and the Old Skool utilizes all of the aforementioned colors. Also, the collection includes a reimagined Mary Jane shoe that is inspired by the Vans archives, which employs cream and green colors and a Lisa Says Gah florette buckle. As for the apparel, the two worked on a ‘90s-inspired baby T-shirt and a loose-fit unisex T-shirt. The Lisa Says Gah x Vans collection ranges in price from $50 to $100 and is available now via Lisasaysgah.com.

A look at the Vans x Lisa Says Gah collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Sept. 27, 2022: Vault by Vans has joined forces with Palm Angels founder and creative director, Francesco Ragazzi to pay homage to skate culture. The three-piece capsule includes updated takes on the Vans Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8-Mid VLT LX, and the Old Skool LX. Each style has been reinterpreted with the Palm Angels codes: red, grey, white and black, with the Palm Angels logo appearing on the side of the shoes, recreating the Vans side stripe. “Palm Angels started with a photography book and Vans was already there,” said Ragazzi in a statement. “I took a picture of a guy skating in Venice beach, wearing the most vintage Vans Sk8-Hi I had ever seen and since then, the idea of Palm Angels collaborating with Vans has always been in my mind. It’s now finally reality. With this collection I wanted to recreate exactly that same image: few models with a vintage feeling and a contemporary take.” The Palm Angels x Vault by Vans collaboration is now available exclusively on Palmangels.com and in selected Palm Angels store worldwide. A global release for select Vault by Vans retailers will launch on Oct. 1.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Palm Angels

Sept. 26, 2022: As it continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, Allen Edmonds has launched a design collaboration program, called the “Legend Series,” which kicks off today with a limited release with Barbour. The two iconic menswear brands have reimagined a classic piece from the other’s collection. The debut Legend Series features an exclusive version of the Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Boot and Barbour’s signature Evelar Wax Jacket, both reinterpreted in new ways, but still maintaining the functionality and character of the originals. The boots will be available for $475 on Barbour.com and on the Allen Edmonds website and in its stores across the country. The jacket, priced at $330, is on AllenEdmonds.com and in the brand’s stores that carry outerwear. David Law, SVP of Allen Edmonds, said Barbour was the first brand that came to mind for the Legend Series because of its shared commitment to quality craftsmanship. “The series will continue into 2023 in partnership with other storied makers, brands and artisans who share our passion for craft and are invited to reengineer an iconic style in their own way,” he said.

Barbour X Allen Edmonds special-edition Evelar Waxed Jacket CREDIT: Courtesy of Allen Edmonds

Sept. 23, 2022: Menswear designer Todd Snyder has once again teamed up with golf shoe brand FootJoy, this time delivering “The Links” collection. For their third collaborative collection, the two will deliver a range of polo shirts, sweats, sweaters, pants — and, of course, golf shoes. The collection includes a white and a black colorway of The Traditions Wingtip, shoes that are executed with pebble grain leather uppers with patent leather overlays, as well as broguing from the wingtip to the collar. The look also features molded high-density EVA footbeds, performance EVA midsoles with TPR welt and Pulsar LP cleats from Softspikes. “The Links Collection” is available now via Footjoy.com, ToddSnyder.com and at select Todd Snyder retail locations.

Todd Snyder x FootJoy “The Links” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

Sept. 19, 2022: Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli have built on their longstanding partnership by debuting the “Muse of the West” collaborative collection, which gives an Italian twist to heritage elements of the American West. The line includes a curated assortment of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories that were designed by sisters and creative partners Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli exclusively for Neiman Marcus. Among the footwear offerings are pointed ankle boots, riding-style boots, loafers, sneakers and sporty clogs. To celebrate the launch, the two companies will host top customers for an intimate evening and presentation at the RoadRunner Ranch in Dallas. The “Muse of the West” collection is available at Neiman Marcus locations and at Neimanmarcus.com.

Brunello Cucinelli’s “Muse of the West” collection for Neiman Marcus. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Sept. 14, 2022: MSGM has teamed up with Acupuncture on two different colors of the footwear brand’s NYU Slides for the fall/winter 2022 season. Both shoes’ models consist of a sole and insole in injected phylon and rubber inserts on tread. The first upper is in rubberized leather with lycra flames made through a 3D effect in the MSGM’s neon yellow shade, while the second upper is in sherpa fleece with all-over tie-dye print. The two linings and insoles are in neon yellow fleece and all over tie-dye print. Starting from this month, the MSGM Acupuncture NYU Slides are available in MSGM boutiques, online on both shop-msgm.com and acupuncture1993.com as well as in selected multi-brand stores.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MSGM

Sept. 13, 2022: J.Crew has teamed up with Stegmann Clogs on a new men’s footwear capsule collection. Stegmann’s most popular men’s shoe, the Original 108 Clog, is the center of the capsule with three exclusive colorways: natural, dark forest, and navy. Each one has a “J.Crew x Stegmann” label. J.Crew is carrying a total of six of Stegmann’s men’s shoes online at JCrew.com®. The other three remain from a 2021 Stegmann release. The designs fit in with new menswear creative director Brendon Babenzien’s goal to design apparel that has longevity. “Stegmann emphasizes sustainability throughout our production and sourcing, which aligns with J. Crew’s new goals,” Andy Jacobs, president of Stegmann USA. “We also love creating shoes people can wear for years, even decades. J.Crew’s reputation for creating long-lasting classics made it an easy partnership for us.”

CREDIT: Stegmann

Sept. 6, 2022: Puma has teamed up again with MCM on a collection featuring three distinct drops. Having first worked together in 2018 to release a special edition of Puma’s iconic Suede, this new Puma x MCM capsule takes influence from the world of basketball. The duo’s first drop, set for Sept. 8, features a one-of-a-kind MCM edition of the Puma Slipstream Lo, a court classic reinvented which will come adorned with highlights of the cognac Visetos Monogram. The style, which retails for $500, will launch globally on Sept. 10 in select Puma stores and its luxury distribution partners. What’s more, basketball superstar-in-the-making Mikey Williams has been recruited for the global campaign. October sees the second drop, which features the Puma Slipstream Lo emblazoned with black and white details and embellished by MCM’s Cubic Monogram for a full visual box out. The third and final drop for the collaboration will be launched in the first half of 2023, featuring lively ready-to-wear and a uniquely eye-catching edition of Puma’s TRC Blaze Court Shoe.

The new Puma x MCM Slipstream Lo style. CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

Sept. 6, 2022: Superga has teamed up with Something Navy on a new capsule collection. The line features three styles including pink dusty corduroy, olive corduroy high tops and white leather high tops with colorful accents and gold hardware. The collection also includes matching pairs for both adults and their kids. The new Superga x Something Navy collection is now available for purchase in Superga stores and online at SomethingNavy.com and Superga.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

Sept. 5, 2022: Blackstock & Weber has teamed up with Bloomingdale’s to celebrate the department store’s 150th anniversary. The the footwear brand’s Ellis Penny Loafer is the star of this collaboration. The style features an upper made of French grain leather and white and black spotted pony hair along the vamp – all fashioned on a classic double leather sole. This collab is part of Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary Exclusive Collection, which is an assortment of over 300 exclusive products and styles developed in partnership with top brands and designers. The Blackstock & Weber Ellis Penny Loafer — Exclusively for Bloomingdales 150th Anniversary will be available exclusively at Bloomingdales NYC Flagship at 59th Street and Bloomingdales.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Blackstock & Weber

Sept. 1, 2022: To mark its 20th anniversary, Alice + Olivia is partnering with multiple brands for celebratory collaborations and the lineup includes one collection that will keep feet warm and colorful. Hotsox, a division of Renfro Brands, teamed up with the fashion label on a set of three brightly patterned crew socks, all of which feature Alice + Olivia’s signature Stace Face motif (a playful depiction of brand founder Stacey Bendet). Each sock style will retail for $10, while a three-pack gift box is priced at $24. The socks are available now at Loopsandwales.com, Aliceandolivia.com and in Alice + Olivia’s boutiques across the globe.

Alice + Olivia x Hotsox collab includes three colorful crew socks.

Sept. 1, 2022: Dr. Martens will release its fifth collaborative collection with Engineered Garments this month. The new style “subtly nods back” to that infamous first pair with an “overly engineered” asymmetric lace system that stretches down one side of the shoe. The style is built from black smooth leather or milkshake Hi Suede – two robust, versatile shades. Signature DM’s markings, yellow welt stitching and twin scripted heel loops are all here alongside elevated details: a silver-foiled sock liner and a secondary pair of two-tone laces to enable customization. The new Dr. Martens x Engineered Garments collaboration drops on Sept. 9 at Drmartens.com and select partners.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Aug. 31, 2022: In celebration of Labor Day, Wolverine has teamed up with the Ram Truck Brand on their second exclusive “Built for the Driven” collaboration, which features American made boots, clothing, and accessories. Alongside the two fan-favorite work boot styles of the Wolverine x Ram Tradesman Safety Toe boot and cobranded socks from the 2021 collection, the new “Built for the Driven” collection includes the addition of a graphic tee shirt, sweatshirt, and beanie. As part of the launch, Wolverine is donating $75,000 to the SkillsUSA Hope Fund that’s providing equitable access to opportunities for more youth to pursue their skilled trades career. Beginning today, all items from the second rendition of the Wolverine and the Ram Truck Brand collection are available in limited quantities on Wolverine.com with pricing ranging from $15 to $229.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Aug. 30, 2022: UFC has announced that Project Rock, the performance brand created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has launched its first ever co-branded footwear, the Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides. The BSR 2 is offered in unisex sizing and provides stability for strength training, flexibility for HIIT, and cushioning for mobility. The Project Rock Slides are a go-to style for any post-workout recovery, feature a Charged Cushioning midsole for support, and Michelin Wild Gripper outsole for grip and traction. According to the mixed martial arts organization, the two styles will be provided to all athletes as part of their official fight kits, beginning at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa in Paris on Saturday, Sept. 3, UFC’s first-ever event in France. The new co-branded Project Rock x UFC footwear is now available at Underarmour.com and Dickssportinggoods.com.

The new Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 training sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of UFC

Aug. 23, 2022: At last year’s US Open, Rothy’s and Evian collected approximately 72,000 plastic bottles that has become the foundation for a new collection. Today, a limited-edition, tennis-inspired collab has launched featuring courtside essentials. Made using Rothy’s low-waste, circular-focused manufacturing method, Evian bottles were blended with other recycled plastic bottles and then transformed into washable thread, which Rothy’s used to knit each item. The assortment, retailing from $75 to $495, includes a slip-on and lace-up sneaker, baseball cap, visor, racket bag, duffle bag and a sling bag. The partnership comes on the heels of both brands’ commitments to becoming circular by 2023 for Rothy’s and 2025 for Evian. To celebrate, Rothy’s and Evian will host the opening of Racquet House NYC to kick off the U.S. Open on the roof of Radio City in New York on Aug. 26.

The Rothy’s collab featured a tennis-inspired capsule collection made with repurposed Evian water bottles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

Aug. 18, 2022: Minnetonka has teamed up with NYC-based menswear brand Noah on two footwear styles. The first style, the Noah x Minnetonka Tulip softsole slipper launches today and features the footwear brand’s leather laced softsole base in a navy blue 100% soft suede leather, rawhide laces, and beaded embroidered tulips designed by Noah. The second style, the Noah x Minnetonka Wingfoot softsole slipper will drop on Sept. 15 and features the same leather laced softsole base in brown 100% soft suede leather, rawhide laces, and red beaded embroidered wingfoot designed by Noah. The styles will be available for $88 each, exclusively at Noah’s flagship store at 195 Mulberry St in New York City, Noah Hideout in Amagansett, Noah Clubhouse in Tokyo, and Noah Noodleshop in Osaka, as well as online at noahny.com.

CREDIT: Guarionex Rodriguez Jr.

Aug. 17, 2022: Following its initial reveal at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, Saucony’s much anticipated collaboration with Tombogo will be available for purchase for the first time starting this Friday. The one-of-a-kind silhouette, which retails for $120, will be sold exclusively on Tombogo.com before being made available globally through Saucony.com and retail partners starting Sept. 2. This brand-new silhouette consists of a modular inner boot, and a foam ‘clog’ shell that sits on top of Saucony’s PwrRun performance cushioning. The release announcement comes as the accompanying raffle launches today, accepting entries to purchase the shoes when they become available. Winners will be randomly selected and notified within 24 hours of the draw closing on Friday at 9 am PST.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saucony

Aug. 16, 2022: Bombas has teamed up with Cotopaxi on a colorful range of socks and bags inspired by doing good and being better for both people and the planet. The collection features new iterations of several Bombas socks and Cotopaxi packs — sold both individually and in bundles — which are made using repurposed remnant materials. Because of the materials, every design will be unique, making the color combination a surprise until the moment it’s in the consumer’s hands. The socks in the range are the Calf Sock (which retails for $26 or $78 for a three-pack) and the Quarter Sock (which retails for $26 or $78 for a three-pack). As for the bundles, Bombas and Cotopaxi is offering the Calf Sock with the Bataan Fanny Pack and the Calf Sock three-pack with the Bataan Fanny Pack, which both retail for $56, and the Quarter Sock with the Bataan Fanny Pack and the Quarter Sock three-pack with the Bataan Fanny Pack, which both retail for $108. The Cotopaxi Bataan Fanny Pack by itself retails for $30. The collection is available now via Bombas.com and Cotopaxi.com. What’s more, the Cotopaxi Foundation and the Bombas Giving Team are each providing a $10,000 grant to Community Solutions, which supports the needs of unhoused populations through its Built for Zero movement. Also, Bombas will donate a pair of socks for every order placed to the homeless community.

Selections from the Bombas x Cotopaxi range. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bombas

Aug. 15, 2022: Puma has teamed up with Tracksmith on a new capsule collection. Called “Speed City,” the line celebrates the legacy of the dominant mid-20th century California men’s collegiate running program of the same name. The athletes not only set global standards for performance, but also fought for social justice through the Olympic Project for Human Rights and the 1968 Mexico City protest. The Puma x Tracksmith collection features performance styles for men and women inspired by archival images of the athletes in their Speed City uniforms and warm-up kits. Items include a singlet, shorts, crewneck t-shirt, jacket and pants. The collection also includes the Puma Speed City Deviate Nitro Elite sneaker, which features a carbon fiber Innoplate that acts as a lever for maximum energy transfer at toe-off, Nitro Elite foam for cushioning and durable PumaGrip LT rubber for multi-surface traction. The collection retails between $45 and $190. “This collaboration is about celebrating the impact Speed City had on our culture both on and off the track,” said Tracksmith founder and CEO Matt Taylor. “It’s frankly rare for two sporting brands to work together in this way, but we were both so inspired by this story and the possibility of presenting it through a unique approach to both product and storytelling.”

CREDIT: Tracksmith

Aug. 10, 2022: Sanuk has teamed up with the Surfrider Foundation for a limited-edition, ocean-inspired footwear collection. The range features the We Got Your Back ST, which Sanuk explained in a statement is a version of its Sidewalk Surfer, as well as the new Happy Placer ST sandal. The all-gender styles are made with a soft hemp blend lining featuring a classic wave design, which Sanuk said is inspired by the Surfrider logo, as well as custom debossed branding and grippy rubber outsoles with jute inlay. For the sustainability-focused, the collection features Soft Top Foam midsoles made with 20% Bloom foam made from repurposed algae, in addition to ethically sourced leather and suede footbeds from the Leather Working Group. The Sanuk x Surfrider collection is available now via Sanuk.com and ranges in price from $45-$65.

Sanuk and Surfrider Foundation team up for limited-edition collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

Aug. 9, 2022: Revolve and TikTok star Remi Bader teamed up to launch Revolve’s first extended size collection. Bader, who has 2.1 million followers TikTok, gained a strong community after sharing frustrations with the fashion industry surrounding sizing and fit for curvier body types on TikTok, which led to the inception of Remi x Revolve. The line includes 15 styles, from suiting and matching sets to dresses and skirts, in sizes XXS to 4X, available on Revolve.com and will be followed by a second drop in September with a special activation during New York Fashion Week. Prices range from $55 to $150. And Bader was incredibly involved in the design process where she participated as a fit model in the final stages of sampling, for instance. Within the extended size range of 0X-4X, longer lengths for mini dresses, additional depth for bust of tops, and leg openings of bodysuits were adjusted. “When we first announced [this], I said that every piece in the collection would be something I was never able to find in my size, or for my body,” Bader explained in a statement. “Now I am able to make this available to people that feel the same way… The process over the past few months has shown that there is incredible interest and demand, and there is also a constant need to evolve, and understand customer needs. Being able to share the process, and provide step-by-step input from myself and my community has been instrumental.”

Remi Bader in her Remi x Revolve collection, CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Aug. 5, 2022: Timberland has teamed up with Wacko Maria on an updated take on the outdoor brand’s 2-Eye Boat Shoe. First introduced in 1979, Timberland’s 2-Eye Boat Shoe has been reimagined this time with Wacko Maria’s signature animal print designs. The Timberland x Wacko Maria Classic 2-Eye Boat Shoe Collection includes easy slip-on styles featuring handsewn mixed-media uppers and made with hairy calf leather and Better Leather from a tannery rated silver for its environmental practices. A 360-degree rawhide lacing system provides a custom fit, while an EVA 3/4 footbed delivers shock absorption and cushioning. Eco-conscious traction comes from a durable rubber lug outsole made from a 34% recycled rubber compound. The collection’s campaign features Japanese actor Ryuhei Matsuda in the dreamlike environment of the glamorous Park Hyatt Tokyo and showcases the shoe at the center of it all. The Timberland x Wacko Maria collection will be available beginning Aug. 6 at Timberland.com, Timberland stores and select retailers worldwide.

The Timberland x Wacko Maria Classic 2-Eye Boat Shoe collection CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Aug. 5, 2022: Siegelman Stable, the luxury sports fashion brand inspired by harness horseracing, and seen on the likes of Justin Bieber and Kendall, has launched it’s latest collection in collaboration the Hambletonian Society. The two have partnered to create a line for the 97th Annual Hambletonian, America’s classic trotting race, featuring two fully embroidered hats, a matching crewneck sweatshirt and sweat-short set fully embroidered, as well as a classic print tee. The company is founded by New Yorker Max Siegelman and a portion of all proceeds goes to equine therapy programs for veterans, nurses, doctors and inner-city youth programs. To celebrate the drop, which is available exclusively on siegelmanstable.com, Siegelman tapped model Camille Kostek to be the face of the campaign.

Camille Kostek debuts Siegelman Stable’s newest collection in collaboration with the 2022 Hambletonian.

Aug. 5, 2022: Mr Porter has launched the fall/winter 2022 Celine Homme collection titled “Boy Doll” featuring 19 exclusive ready-to-wear pieces and one accessory. Highlights include a loose black hoodie with beaded ‘Cry Baby’ motif, a fair isle knitted sweater with embellished Celine Homme logo, alongside an orange and black track jacket and pants set. Launching with these exclusive styles, Mr Porter will also stock a curated selection of seasonal pieces from Hedi Slimane’s fall/winter 2022 Celine Homme collection. The selection includes an embellished leopard-print fleece and leather teddy jacket, flame embroidered black track pants and a Celine sequined beanie in ribbed wool. “Boy Doll” looks to the emblematic L’Olympia music venue in Paris – utilizing it as a backdrop for a seasonal film shot by Slimane. First opened in 1893 and re-opened in 1954, the space became an important stage for venerated artists including the likes of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

A wool fair isle knitted sweater with embellished Celine logo in studs CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Aug. 4, 2022: Havaianas has introduced a new exclusive collection with L.A.-based streetwear brand Market. The collection updates two of Havaianas’ most popular models – the Top and the Tradi Zori. For the first time, both models feature a thermo-reactive surface that changes from black to red when exposed to heat. The co-branded Havaianas x Market logo appears on the footbed and, on the Top model, “Caution: Hot Sandal” is playfully written along the flip flop’s edge. “The best collaborations come out of the need to solve a problem and the ability to add a twist and exciting energy to a product you already know and love,” Mike Cherman, founder of Market, said in a statement. “Working with Havaianas was truly a dream from a collaborative perspective. The team was ready to push the limits with us as partners and dove in to bring these innovative products to market.” The collection, which retails between $55 and $95 is now available on havaianas.com, marketmarketmarket.com and in select retail stores worldwide.

CREDIT: BRIAN TAMPOL

Aug. 3, 2022: A Nintendo classic meets a footwear classic in the latest Clarks Originals collab for the back-to-school season. The footwear brand gave its iconic Wallabee boot the Pokémon treatment, catering to adults and to a new generation of fans. The adult Clarks Wallabee boot is embossed with a Pikachu print and finished with an embroidered Poké Ball and colorful contrast fobs. It comes in black and yellow versions. The kids’ Wallebee Mist boot, meanwhile, has a smooth and flexible suede upper but features child-friendly comfort credentials. And the understated design and removable fobs are school-approved. The adult styles are available now at Clarksusa.com, retailing for $180, with the kids’ version launching soon.

The Clarks Wallabee embossed with the Pokemon character Pikachu. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

Aug. 1, 2022: Kim Jones, Dior’s artistic director of menswear, has designed “skins” — the items players use to change the appearance of their avatar — and a customized vintage car for Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment in the hugely popular series of racing simulation video games developed by Japanese studio Polyphony Digital, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Dior’s inaugural virtual capsule collection, to be unveiled on Aug. 25 in Gran Turismo 7, includes a yellow-and-gray jumpsuit, matching gloves, reinterpreted Diorizon shoes and a blue-and-gray helmet. The designs incorporate the brand’s signature Dior Oblique motif, as well as the CD Diamond initials and a “Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne” patch. The vintage Italian sports car, a De Tomaso Mangusta, is emblazoned with the number 47, a reference to the year 1947, when Christian Dior held his debut fashion show, famously launching the “New Look.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

July 28, 2022: Saks Off 5th has partnered with Rent the Runway to offer customer access to the online retailer’s trove of pre-owned styles. Via the partnership, Saks Off 5th will sell a curated selection of items from Rent the Runway on its website. The collection will include more than 60 designer brands. “Through this unique relationship with Rent the Runway, we’re introducing new brands, providing exceptional deals and offering pre-owned apparel from a trusted partner that resonates with our customers,” said Paige Thomas, president and CEO of Saks Off 5th.

July 22, 2022: Madhappy has teamed up with Columbia for its summer ’22 outdoor apparel range, which releases July 19 at 12 p.m. ET. The lineup, according to Columbia, is Madhappy’s franchise created to bring awareness “to the connection between spending time outdoors and improving our mental health.” The collection includes the original 3-in-1 shell-and-liner combo Bugaboo Jacket; the versatile and packable Riptide Wind Jacket built from a 100% recycled nylon ripstop body and 100% nylon papery metal sheen fabric accents; and the water-and-stain-resistant Riptide Short made from 100% recycled ripstop. Additionally, Madhappy’s range will include its core products such as the Fleece Hoodie, the Fleece Sweatpant, the Fleece Short and Heavy Jersey Tees that feature several phrases “that speak to the connection between the outdoors and mental wellness.” The phrases include “A Place That’s Everywhere,” “Outside In,” “Find Peace in Nature” and “Find Balance in Nature.” Madhappy for Columbia Sportswear summer ‘22 outdoors collection arrives exclusively via Instagram.

Madhappy for Columbia Sportswear summer ‘22 outdoors collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia

July 21, 2022: Active and streetwear brand P.E Nation has teamed up with Asics on two sneaker styles. The capsule features two colorways of the Asics Gel-1130 style. The first cream and black colorway is layered with P.E Nation’s signature pops of fluorescent yellow and pink. It also includes P.E Nation branding on the upper and decorative lace and rivet rigging. Textural components include wide mesh, sustainable PU Asics stripe and smoke-cloud flashing. The second colorway features a black and off-white color palette with similar details. “Asics are at the forefront of innovation: their decades of design evolution have led to the most technical running shoe in the market,” Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, P.E Nation co-founders, said in a statement. “For us, this collaboration fits back with the P.E Nation ethos: a technical activewear brand built for the streets. It highlights the synergy between Asics and P.E, too, in terms of aesthetic approach and sharp focus on sustainability. The end result a 360-package of function, form, and future sensibility.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of P.E Nation

July 21, 2022: Skechers has teamed up with Tokidoki on a footwear collaboration. The collection features an all-star cast of colorful characters from the Tokidoki universe and its iconic heart and crossbones logo across a range of popular Skechers fashion sneakers for women. Skechers x Tokidoki launches with an initial drop of four styles for women and feature an all-star cast of Tokidoki Unicorno characters and a color-blocked design with black suede accents. The collection is now available at select Skechers retail stores and at Skechers.com in the United States and Canada and is rolling out to key fashion markets around the world. A second global fashion drop will follow in September.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

July 20, 2022: Favorite Daughter founders Erin & Sara Foster have partnered with Marina Larroudé to launch a footwear capsule collection on July 21. The collection features a lace-up sandal with a kitten heel in three colors: ivory, black and electric blue. The style retails for $275 and will be available Favorite Daughter’s website, Larroudé’s website and at Favorite Daughter Beverly Hills. “When we first began talking, they came to me with the desire to create something simple yet chic, versatile enough for day or night, and designed to wear with everything from jeans to elegant evening attire—a style that so clearly fits with what they’ve built with Favorite Daughter,” said Larroudé in a release. “And together, we created something classic with the modern woman’s lifestyle in mind. We couldn’t be happier with the result, and what we’ve designed for women just like us.”

Shoes from the Larroude x Favourite Daughters collection. CREDIT: Gabriel Amaral

July 20, 2022: Back-to-school shoppers have a fresh collection of sneaker looks to choose from, courtesy of Skechers and 10-year-old YouTube star Ryan Kaji of the Ryan’s World franchise. Their new fall line includes six colorful shoes available in kids’ and toddler sizing. The collab includes the Flex Flow ‘Hero Speed’ sport sneaker (retailing for $65); Ultra Flex 2.0 – Hero Fun sport style ($55); Street Fame “Combo Blast” high-top ($60) and “Red Titan” canvas slip-on ($52); and two versions of the Swifters II EVA clog (both $35). All are available now at Skechers.com. Kaji began posting YouTube videos in 2015 and have since grown the channel to over 30 million subscribers.

Skechers x Ryan’s World Street Fame “Combo Blast” high-top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

July 20, 2022: Drake’s NOCTA label is expanding its partnership with Nike with the launch of on-court basketball performance apparel. NOCTA Basketball, which launches July 27 across Nocta.com and Nike.com, includes everything from an engineered-knit jersey, a fitted short, and a single-leg compression tight, to player accessories like socks, arm sleeves and headbands. Prices range from $12 to $120, and customers can visit nike.com/basketball to register for updates ahead of the collection’s official launch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of NOCTA

July 20, 2022: Comme des Garçons has launched the latest Converse x Play Comme des Garçons One Star sneaker. First introduced in 1974 as a basketball sneaker, the One Star gained its status a youth culture staple when it was re-introduced in 1993 and was quickly adopted by skaters, retro-sneaker enthusiasts, and key players in the grunge scene. Teaming up with Converse x Play Comme des Garçons once again, co-creative directors Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander, and photographer Craig McDean capture this new style in a series of sleek, stylized photographs and accompanying mixed media video. The new Converse x Play Comme des Garçons One Star will be available July 28 at Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally (excluding Japan), followed by select retailers. The collection will also be available online at doverstreetmarket.com and converse.com for $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Comme des Garçons

July 15, 2022: Mr Porter has launched a one-of-a-kind custom designed collaboration with the New York-based podcast Throwing Fits. Handpicked and co-designed by hosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris, Mr Porter has debuted a curated selection of product from some of the most exciting established and emerging designers in menswear today. The collection features 13 brands with over 70 pieces of clothing, shoes and accessories from All Caps Studio, Beams Plus, Connor McKnight, Drakes, Hayato Today, Maiden Name, MF Pen, Monitaly, Norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa, Stoffa, Tory Van Thompson, Wythe New York and Yuketen, alongside an exclusive edit of exclusive Throwing Fits merchandise. Each brand has created a unique collection that communicates its brand story and ethos through the lens of Schlossman and Harris. The collection ranges from $48 to $2,700 and is now available on Mrporter.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

July 15, 2022: Los Angeles-based luxury label Rose In Good Faith will officially release its first main-line shoe, dubbed the “Plastic Soul,” on Friday. Teaming up with the American sex toy manufacturer Doc Johnson, Rose In Good Faith developed a way to upcycle unused adult toys that are deemed “damaged” or defective through manufacturing. The unique recycling system grinds down the factory defective adult toys into millimeter-sized cubes of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer). The cubes are then mixed with non-bleach EVA foam and injection molded into the shape of the shoe. The style also features a raised arch in the footbed as well as a cork insole. “We hope the shoe will transcend time and inspire a new perspective on upcycling,” David Teitelbaum, founder of Rose In Good Faith, said in a statement. The shoe, which retails for $130, is now available on Rose In Good Faith’s website as well as H. Lorenzo’s flagship location in L.A. and stocked across all The Webster doors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rose in Good Faith

July 15, 2022: Timberland and Hong Kong-based fashion brand Clot have joined forces for the first time on a collection. The collaboration centers on Timberland’s signature 3-Eye Lug Handsewn boat shoe, reimagined with Clot’s signature Eastern-inspired designs and details. The boat shoe is accompanied by a capsule of workwear-inspired apparel. Timberland’s 3-Eye Lug Handsewn first turned heads in 1978 by combining the lug outsole from the brand’s original yellow boot with premium handsewn leather uppers. Taking inspiration from the dragon, a legendary folk creature in China, Clot brings a unique take to this classic silhouette with an uptilted toe reminiscent of a growling dragon’s head. Bringing the dragon to life, the shoe is topped with handsewn silk embroidery for the eyes and flames, delivered in a Chinese folk-inspired aesthetic. The Timberland x Clot collection will be available starting July 20 at select Juice, Timberland and wholesale locations worldwide. It will also be available online at Timberland.com and Juicestore.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

July 15, 2022: Carhartt WIP has launched its latest footwear collaboration with Suicoke. This time, the duo reinterpret two of Suicoke’s classic sandal silhouettes in black and the brand’s signature Hamilton Brown. The black colorways are available exclusively via Carhartt WIP online and brick-and-mortar retail. Taking inspiration from Carhartt WIP’s signature Detroit Jacket, both styles emphasize utility and feature canvas-corduroy construction. The Moto slide features a mixed material construction with Dearborn canvas and corduroy, complement by nylon straps. The Depa features similar materials and a dual-strap velcro fastening. Carhartt WIP x Suicoke is now available at select retailers, with the black colorway exclusively launching at Carhartt WIP retail stores and on us.carhartt-wip.com. The Moto style retails for $265 and the Depa retails for $242.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Carhartt WIP

July 15, 2022: Toms has joined forced with NYC-based fashion brand Krost on a limited-edition collection of apparel, footwear and accessories. The limited-edition collection features a brand-new Toms style, The Gamma. The style combines Toms’ asymmetrical seam and padded collar paired with Krost’s signature monochromatic design and zig-zag stitch. Available in men’s and women’s sizing, The Gamma also has a heighted outsole an eco-EVA midsole. Additionally, this new collab offers trend forward biker shorts, t-shirts, sunglasses and bucket hats. Proceeds from the collaboration helps to support organizations like Peace First— which support young people around the world to lead social change in their communities by providing digital tools, community support, and start-up funding. Now available on Toms.com, the Toms x Krost collection is now available from $22-$132.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

July 15, 2022: Forever 21 has teamed up with Airwalk on a new back-to-school collection. The collaboration includes apparel, footwear and accessories for the whole family. The Forever 21 x Airwalk collaboration offers inclusive sizing for women, men and kids, priced from $6.99 – $54.99 and will be available for a limited time, at all Forever 21 stores, on the Forever 21 app and at forever21.com. “Forever 21 and Airwalk have a shared So-Cal heritage, from the street to the beach, and this collaboration reflects that iconic style and rebellious attitude,” Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21, said in a statement. “This unique collection addresses current trends toward streetwear and nostalgia, while driving relevancy with a new generation of back-to-school shoppers who are leaning into skate culture.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

July 14, 2022: Asos has released its latest collaboration with Adidas Originals. The 22-piece resort collection features the 1949 Adidas crest across heritage-inspired T-shirts and sweatshirts paired with striped separates in a nautical color palette of red, white and blue. Coordinated sets are given a refresh, mixing staple polo shirts and logo-embellished cropped tees with stretch minis, shorts, and weighted cotton leggings. Bucket hats and mini backpacks complete the line. For the launch, the two companies tapped actress Maude Apatow as the campaign star. Shot along the Italian coastline, the campaign follows Apatow as she lives “la dolce vita.” The new collection, which retails between $35 and $65 is now available.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

July 13, 2022: Teva has released a new collaboration with eyewear designers and DJ twins, Coco and Breezy. The collection features a reimagined Hurricane XLT2 sandal made with premium materials. This silhouette is elevated with design details like transparent outsoles and gold buckles. Available in earth tones with inclusive sizing for adults and kids, the footwear is made with full grain leather in the heel and anchor points with premium leather Coco and Breezy patches, breathable mesh footstraps, and luxe suede details. The capsule also includes wayfarer-style sunglasses made in an earth-conscious acetate with premium finishes, gold metal accents and tinted lenses. The sunglasses come in transparent green and brown colorways in sizing for adults and kids. The Hurricane XLT2 retails between $60 and $90 and are available in whole sizing up to 14. The sunglasses also retail between $60 and $90. Styles in the collection will be available today on Teva.com, Cocoandbreezy.com, and Nordstrom.com. Additionally, the brand is donating $25,000 to support Intersectional Environmentalist’s Earth Sessions program: a climate justice concert series combining art, education, and community-building with the goal of empowering and inspiring folks to support grassroots climate justice efforts in their own communities.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

July 12, 2022: Charles & Keith’s latest collaboration is taking a turn for the artistic, thanks to female photographer Coco Capitán. The duo have joined forces on a limited-edition capsule collection, featuring a chunky loafer in black faux leather. The $108 style includes squared toes with exaggerated ridged platform soles, as well as whimsical stitched blue and yellow flowers — plus the wording “Loves me blue, loves me blue not.” Accompanying the academia-rooted shoes is an $83 structured top-handle tote bag, featuring matching embroidery that’s both contemporary and brings to mind vintage styles from the ’90s. “I wanted to create a message of optimism. This is why I chose to talk about a wild flower growing in concrete,” Capitán said in a statement. “It seems incredible to me that nature still manages to grow in big cities, despite how difficult we make it for them. For me, this is an observation that carries hope within it. Every time I see a flower growing in a crack of concrete in the pavement I am reminded of the strength of plants and nature.” You can discover the collaboration when it drops on July 13 on Charles & Keith’s website.

Charles & Keith x Coco Capitán loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

July 5, 2022: Designer Heron Preston has expanded his beta tester sneaker program with Zellerfeld. After releasing Version 0.8 of the beta test shoe in Oct. 2021, the team analyzed tester feedback, and is now releasing the updated Version 0.81 of the HERON01 sneaker with new design, fit, and features. Improved features include an upgraded collar shape for easier foot entry, reduced material usage, softer upper, roomier toe box and optimized arch support. Zellerfeld will now begin adding beta testers on an ongoing basis, giving an increasingly large number of testers access to custom printed footwear. Alongside this expansion, Zellerfeld will also extend the beta program to include sports performance wear testing. Coinciding with this expansion, the 3D printed footwear company has released a new iPhone app for applying to the beta program, scanning your feet, and ordering your test footwear. Test pairs will be available for $350 and include one free update when the next version is released. To earn a free update, customers must provide beta tester feedback, then return their old pair for analysis and recycling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zellerfeld

June 30, 2022: Clarks Originals has launched the winning style of its student design challenge with One School, the free portfolio school for Black creatives developed by The One Club for Creativity. The design challenge asked students to share their perspective on the shoe brand’s most iconic style, the Wallabee, and create a visual celebration of New York City in honor of the city’s role in solidifying its global identity. After receiving design submissions from a group of 60 graduates from One School cohorts in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta, the program awarded the top prize to Tola Oseni for her creative concept for the brand’s signature Wallabee shoe. Oseni’s design will be produced and sold worldwide with a contribution from the proceeds going to further her education and career. The style, which retails for $170, is now available on Clarksusa.com and at select wholesale and retail locations.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

June 29, 2022: Converse is releasing its first collaboration with Barriers Worldwide next month. Founded in 2015 by Steven Barter, Barriers uses fashion to inspire consumers to understand Black history and the figures from key moments. According to the company, the debut collection details a historical journey which guides the audience via messages and symbols that give voice to those that don’t have one. In the new collection with Converse, the NYC-based brand draws inspiration from The North Star, a 19th-century anti-slavery newspaper. Utilizing a star motif as a cohesive link between the story and the two brands, the new collab reworks the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather footwear styles. The collection also features a range of court ready apparel, including the Converse Court Ready PO hoodie, crossover tee and cutter shorts. The full collection, which retails between $55 and $120, will be available beginning July 21 online at Barriers Worldwide and Converse.com as well as select global retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Barriers Worldwide

June 28, 2022: Coach has introduced a new collaboration with American pop artist Tom Wesselmann. The collection features the artist’s colorful graphic motifs—including lips, flowers and still lifes with oversized objects—embellished onto Coach’s signature leather. The collaboration includes bags, footwear, small leather goods and ready-to-wear styles. To mark the launch, Coach has debuted a new global campaign starring Hari Nef, Kai-Isaiah Jamal and Manami Kinoshita, photographed by Juergen Teller. The campaign film introduces an original poem, written and read by Jamal, inspired by Wesselmann’s work. The campaign is also brought to life with a digital experience where users can explore and learn about the collection, social filters where they can play with Wesselmann’s motifs, and a series of “EduToks” on TikTok discussing Wesselmann’s life and work. The Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection will be available to shop at pop-ups and store takeovers globally.

CREDIT: Juergen Teller

June 24, 2022: Fila and rap star Lil Jon have delivered a limited-edition collection that includes both apparel and footwear. The range is available now via Fila.com. It features a classic T-shirt in both black and white with a colorful graphic print (created by Atlanta-based illustrator Freako Rico), as well as a new-look Renno sneaker executed in pink, red and white with metallic silver hits. The T-shirts retail for $35 and the sneakers come with a $118 price tag.

Lil Jon x Fila Renno. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

June 24, 2022: Social Status, one of the banners owned by retail mogul James Whitner, has teamed up with Champion for a collection that is available now online via Socialstatuspgh.com and in-store. The 20-piece range, according to Social Status, “represents a deep burning passion to become a better you” and represents “being active through fitness, molding and creating the best you possible, through hard work and dedication.” Prices range from $35 for T-shirts to $95 for multiple collaborative Reverse Weave Pullover Hoodies.

Social Status x Champion. CREDIT: Courtesy of Social Status

June 16, 2022: Hugo Boss’ Hugo label has teamed up with Mr. Bathing Ape on a new capsule collection. As the British tailoring inspired, formalwear arm of A Bathing Ape, Mr. Bathing Ape infused its signature camo pattern with Hugo’s red twist into a collection of made for the street. Streetwear enthusiasts can delight in this wide-ranging capsule comprised of classic styles such as hoodies, sweatpants, jackets, shorts, and logo T-shirts. Original accessories including a skateboard, caps, socks and bodywear basics are also available, all stamped with signature branding. A collaborative sneaker based on A Bathing Ape’s Sta model is also included. Not only is this collaboration a first for Hugo, but it was also first unveiled at metaverse event, ComplexLand in May. The official limited-edition collection is now available at select Boss and Saks Fifth Avenue stores as the exclusive retail partner for the collaboration.

CREDIT: Hugo Boss

June 14, 2022: A-Cold-Wall has teamed up with Converse for a limited-edition take on a new silhouette for the brand, the Sponge Crater, a mule made of a few components. The look is the brand’s first full-body structure made using comfort-focused Crater foam, as well as flat-knit uppers for breathability. Also, it features spandex collars, pull tabs and exaggerated heel kicks for ease of entry. For added comfort and traction, Converse added CX foam underfoot with an egg-crate style traction pod outsole. For this particular look, Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall applied his atypical contemporary aesthetic. The Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater arrives via Converse.com, A-Cold-Wall.com and select retailers on June 23.

Converse x A-Cold-Wall* Sponge Crater. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

June 14, 2022: Reebok and the all-female creative collective Madwomen have teamed up for their second collaboration, this time giving the Classic Leather a new look. The collaborative Classic Leather, which will retail for $100, arrives June 24 via Reebok.com/madwomen. It will come in two colorways, “Thirsty Blue” and “Purple Oasis,” and feature ombre prints and reflective logos.

Reebok x Madwomen Classic Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

June 13, 2022: Steve Madden and the Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan have teamed up to forge a relationship between veganism and footwear. Marking the first time a fashion shoe brand and a vegan restaurant have collaborated, the Steve Madden x Slutty Vegan products will apply PETA-approved vegan materials to two of Madden’s hottest styles. The collab includes the Posession sneakers (priced at $99.99) which feature the restaurant’s classic slogan print, alongside foxing colors that reference the boldness of the Madden brand; plus a cross-body bag (retailing for $89) that boasts the Slutty Vegan food truck emblem and separate cases for a phone, sanitizer and lipstick. The shoes and bag have sold out at Stevemadden.com, but are still available at Sluttyvegan.shop.

Steve Madden x Slutty Vegan shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

June 13, 2022: Reebok and Kanghyuk have teamed up yet again to deliver a new silhouette, the Premier Road Modern Mid, a mid-cut version of the shoe Premier Road Modern silhouette that debuted in 2020. The look will debut in tonal color schemes with uppers featuring split layers and different textures that offer an abstract take on Reebok’s Vector logo. Also, the sneaker features the Kanghyuk logo stamped on the heel, a rubberized bumper and soft EVA foam midsoles for comfort. The Reebok x Kanghyuk Premier Road Modern Mid will drop in two colorways, all-black and all-blue, with a $240 price tag. The black shoe will be available exclusively via Dover Street Market on June 23 before a broader launch on Reebok.com and Kanghyuk.shop on June 25. The blue shoe arrives July 1 via Reebok.com, Kanghyuk.shop and at select retailers.

Reebok x Kanghyuk Premier Road Modern Mid in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x Kanghyuk Premier Road Modern Mid in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

June 3, 2022: Birkenstock has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based brand Staud on a high-summer range of sandals and special-made ready-to-wear apparel and handbags. For the footwear, the nearly 250-year-old German heritage brand has applied Staud’s signature ivory topstitch and Italian croc-embossed leather on two iconic silhouettes, the Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle sandals. Polished gold and silver metallic buckle hardware adorns each style and is paired with tonal premium leather-footbed liners and EVA outsoles. All elements are combined with the classic Birkenstock contoured cork footbed for a chic style statement. Staud has designed two handbags and twelve ready-to-wear pieces for the limited-edition capsule. Birkenstock and Staud partnered with Nordstrom as the exclusive retail partner. Immersive displays of the limited-edition capsule collection will be presented in Nordstrom at The Grove and their NYC flagship. Shop the complete Birkenstock and Staud limited-edition capsule, which retails between $165 and $495, at Nordstrom, Staud.clothing and Birkenstock.com.

CREDIT: Birkenstock

June 2, 2022: Christian Louboutin and Mytheresa are turning up the heat with an exclusive summer capsule launching June 8 on Mytheresa. The two collaborated on a 24-piece collection that reinterprets some of the designer’s most popular looks in vivid pop colors. “Fruity, sunny and green, the High Summer capsule celebrates summer and the arrival of the beautiful days,” Louboutin said in a statement. Footwear styles in the collection include strappy sandals, espadrille wedges, pumps and mules adorned with spikes. Rounding out the capsule are embellished clutches, handbags and bracelets. The launch is accompanied by an editorial story directed by Mytheresa chief creative officer Julian Paul and photographed by Fredrik Altinell.

Christian Louboutin x Mytheresa Summer capsule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

May 31, 2022: Sperry and Herschel Supply Co. teamed up to create a limited edition collection. This capsule collection includes two footwear styles: the Boat Shoe and the Chukka Boot. The shoes, which come in brown and navy blue colorways, are constructed with premium full grain leather and feature handsewn moccasin construction. You can find Herschel’s signature red and white striped liner, rust-proof eyelets and heel pulls molded after the straps found on the brand’s backpacks on both styles. They are available in unisex sizing now on Herschel’s website as well as Sperry’s, and the boots retail for $225 while the boat shoes retail for $155.

Footwear from the Sperry for Herschel Supply limited edition collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

May 25, 2022: Boss has teamed up with Phipps to launch a new genderless collection. The collaboration features pieces that fans of Phipps will recognize like oversized T-shirts and sweaters, including trippy tie-dye effects and purposely provocative slogans (“Don’t Cross the Boss”), and technical wear crafted from mixed fabrics. In terms of color, the garments take their cues from nature – combining earthy tones like moss green and stone with pops of lilac and aqua blue. In addition, some styles display a custom logo that features both brands’ names and an eagle motif – giving the collection a distinct sense of vintage Americana. “This is the first time we’ve ever worked with another fashion designer,” Marco Falcioni, SVP of creative direction for Hugo Boss said in a statement. “I love what we’ve managed to create. Our clashing aesthetics create a beautiful contradiction– one that has environmental responsibility at its heart.” Boss x Phipps will be available in Boss stores globally and online at Hugoboss.com.

CREDIT: BOSS

May 24, 2022: Kappa is partnering with automotive lifestyle brand and entertainment group Gumball 3000 in honor of the 22nd annual Gumball 3000 rally, which will span from Toronto to Miami from May 27-June 3. The two brands have come together to create a unique campaign featuring influencer @bloodydior, including the release of a special-edition apparel collection, digital content collaboration, and a Kappa branded supercar. The Kappa x Gumball 3000 collection includes tops, pants, tees, footwear, and accessories available in a vibrant color palette against black fabric. The collaborative capsule also includes two special edition Carrera eyewear silhouettes. The Kappa x Gumball 3000 collection, which retails between $12 and $150, is now available at Kappa.com.

CREDIT: Kappa

May 20, 2022: K-Swiss and Bricks & Wood have teamed up on a collaborative collection launching May 24, and are leading the effort with a campaign that aims to answer the question: “Where are the Black Designers?” What’s more, the companies explained that the intent of the collaboration is to amplify the voices of Black designers who have contributed the fashion and design industries. Whit this in mind, the two used this range to pay homage to Dazo Anderson, the uncle of Bricks & Wood CEO and founder Kacey Lynch, who was the first Black shoe designer at K-Swiss. The collection, which includes a new-look Classic LV sneaker, also has T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants and socks. The K-Swiss x Bricks & Wood collection drops online May 24 via Bricksandwood.us and Kswiss.com.

Bricks & Wood x K-Swiss Classic LV. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

May 19, 2022: Rowing Blazers has reunited with Sperry for their sixth collaboration together, this time with a sustainable focus. Jack Carlson’s streetwear brand put an eco-friendly spin on Sperry’s iconic Authentic Original boat shoe by giving it an upper made from 100% certified rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate — the plastic used in soda bottles and single-use containers). Other fresh features of the Rowing Blazers boat shoe include a Vibram lug sole, two-toned Tasman hiker laces, shock-absorbing EVA heel cups, and a pull featuring the brand’s signature zig-zag motif. The limited-edition unisex shoe comes in three different colorways (red, yellow and blue), and is available for $160 at Sperry.com and Rowingblazers.com.

Sperry x Rowing Blazers Authentic Original boat shoes come in yellow, blue and red. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

May 19, 2022: Adidas and rap superstar Quavo have teamed up to release limited-edition Z.N.E. 01 ANC headphones. The headphones — which are limited to 150 units — come in a headphone case with handwritten lyrics in silver from Quavo’s unreleased album “Cheat Code,” and the earbuds themselves feature “Quavo Huncho” and “Cheat Code” also in silver. Features of the headphones include ANC (active noise canceling), interchangeable ear tips and wings for a personalized fit and the ability for 20 hours of playtime. The headphones, which all feature their own number unique to the wearer, are available now via Adidasheadphones.com for $200.

Quavo x Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC headphones. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

May 18, 2022: Bait will soon deliver an Astro Boy-themed collaboration using a pair of classic Reebok sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Club C. Both sneakers feature glow in the dark detailing, and retail for $160 and $200, respectively. Raffles in order to purchase a pair are up now via Baitme.com, and the sneakers can also be purchased in Bait stores on a first come, first served basis on May 21. Additionally, Bait is releasing a limited three-deck skateboard set in silver, a Kokies x Astro Boy figure in silver and two T-shirts, all releasing on May 21. Bait is also releasing a Funko Pop collaboration featuring a dissected Astro Boy, which will be available online at Baitme.com and at all Bait stores. Bait confirmed the shoes will be available at its Japan and Taiwan doors at a later date.

Bait x Astro Boy x Reebok Instapump Fury. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bait

May 16, 2022: Toms has teamed up for the second time with gender-neutral brand WildFang on a new collection. The trend-forward collaboration features a double-breasted blazer, cropped pants and two new Toms footwear silhouettes – the Alp and Mallow Crossover. Retailing between $54.95 and $168, the collab benefits organizations like GirlForward, a community of support dedicated to creating and enhancing opportunities for girls who identify as refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers. GirlForward supports girls displaced by conflict with mentor and education programs while encouraging them to explore their identities in a safe space. This collaboration is currently available to shop on both Toms.com and Wildfang.com.

CREDIT: Toms

May 13, 2022: Cole Haan has teamed up with streetwear and sneaker retailer Atmos to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the footwear brand’s ØriginalGrand shoe. For the capsule, Atmos delivers two colorways of the style in “Instinct” multi-animal print and “Logic,” which is reminiscent of the original colorway. “While the ‘Logic’ colorway is almost a one-to-one replica of the original design with a very subtle Atmos DNA, the ‘Instinct’ colorway is much more of an expression of Atmos Japan’s heritage, which is something that I’ve obviously been familiar with for the last 15+ years but have only recently been able to design against and use as part of my palette. We wanted to pay respect to both brands as part of the design process.” shared Kelton Bumgarner, the creative director of Atmos USA. The Atmos x Cole Haan ØriginalGrand “Instinct” will retail for $200, while “Logic” will both retail for $180. Both styles will be available for purchase exclusively at all three Atmos USA retail stores (located in Philadelphia, New York, and Washington DC) and online at Atmosusa.com on May 21 at 11:00 am EST.

CREDIT: Cole Haan

May 11, 2022: To launch alongside Dr. Barbara Sturm‘s new foot spray, the renowned German aesthetics doctor and Aquazzura teamed up to create an exclusive capsule collection. Aquazzura founder Edgardo Osorio and Dr. Sturm collaborated on a mule and footbed slide, seen in a sorbet-colored palette, for spring. The made-in-Italy shoes are designed with Nappa leather and crossed and knotted straps, as well as double padded insoles with memory foam to provide extra comfort. “I’ve always been a fan of Dr. Barbara Sturm and a long-time devotee of the brand,” said Osorio. “When we first met there was an immediate connection and the decision to collaborate together came quite naturally.” The collection will be available online at Aquazzura.com, DrSturm.com, in all Aquazzura Boutiques and exclusively at Browns. In addition, Dr. Sturm’s foot spray is available and was made to refresh and revitalize tired, stressed feet and legs using a combination of witch hazel, plankton extract, hyaluronic acid, and Noni, a plant-based biological deodorizing ingredient, and a special Tetrapeptide, which helps to soothe irritated skin and reduces the appearance of redness.

The Dr. Barbara Sturm x Aquazzura mule in yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

May 11, 2022: Vans and Mollusk have joined forces on a footwear and apparel collection. The capsule features updated takes on Vans’ Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and the Chukka DX SF, plus three t-shirts and two hats. Mollusk worked with long-time collaborator Nathaniel Russell to deliver the range. Russell cooked up a hot scene with all his friends: Big Time Dolphin, Byrd the Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom. Then, photographer Aubrey Trinnaman helped bring this collection to life with snapshots of warm memories of a day with your friends. The Vans x Mollusk collection will be available at Mollusksurfshop.com on May 16, and at select surf retailers and Vans.com. Additionally, a release party will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Mollusk Surf Shop, Santa Barbara. Join Mollusk for an afternoon of good hangs, drinks, and music by Mapache (plus a special surprise gift).

Vans x Mollusk CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

May 6, 2022: Heron Preston has teamed up with Bape on a limited capsule collaboration. Digging deep into the Bape archives, Preston reimagines the cult classics that inspired a generation when the brand first emerged in the zeitgeist – Shark Hoodies, Bape camo, Ape Head, and the Bape Sta. The collection includes t-shirts, a workwear jacket, utility pants, full-zip hoodie, and sweatpants. What’s more, the capsule also includes the Japanese streetwear brand’s Bape Sta sneakers, which are reworked in Preston’s signature orange. The sneaker is crafted out of premium leather with a canvas accent printed using a tonal Bape camo. Each sneaker, which retails for $365, is branded with mismatched Bape and Heron Preston labels. The collection is now available at Heronpreston.com, Bape.com, Farfetch.com and in select Bape stores worldwide.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Heron Preston

May 5, 2022: Sperry has teamed up with cult-skate brand Palace on the footwear brand’s classic Authentic Original Boat Shoe. The collab features two colorways, indigo and white, made in denim jacquard with an all-over gothic font Palace logo. Leather laces, thin, flat soles, and contrasting insoles round out the styling of the shoe. The Palace x Sperry collaborative shoe retails for $95 and is now available at Palace stores and online at Palaceskateboards.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

May 5, 2022: Wolford has found its latest collaborator in Italian fashion brand GCDS. Cementing designer Giuliano Calza’s penchant for logos and sleek silhouettes, the collection features a range of shapewear and athleisure in a palette of pale pink, silver, gold and black — with pops of sparkle and lime green for an added statement. Bodysuits, shorts, tops, leggings and socks — for both men and women — are available with GCDS’ titular logo in a range of fonts and styles, ranging from $60-$435. The collection is now available on WolfordShop.com.

May 4, 2022: Danish fashion brand Ganni has teamed up with Dr. Scholl’s Shoes with a new take on the heritage footwear brand’s original wood sandal. The collection includes one style in five different Ganni prints. Each pair retails for $215. “Dr. Scholl’s wooden sandal has been a global shoe icon since the ‘60s, so getting the opportunity to do a Ganni take on a cult fashion item like this is a dream come true,” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni. The collection is now available on Ganni.com, in select Ganni stores worldwide, and on Drschollsshoes.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ganni

May 2, 2022: For its latest collaboration, Converse has tapped pgLang — the company founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free — to deliver a minimalist reimagining of the iconic Chuck 70 and the Pro Leather silhouettes. For the Converse Chuck 70, pgLang equipped the look with hiking-style eyelets, asymmetrical rubber varnish and text graphics on the insole and outsole, and the words “For pgLang” embossed above the Converse logo on the upper. As for the Pro Leather, the shoe features suede uppers, the same hiking-style eyelets and “pgLang” embossed alongside the heritage athletic brand’s Star Chevron logo. The collab is available now via Converse.com and pg-lang.com.

pgLang x Converse Pro Leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

April 29, 2022: Reebok and contemporary artist Tyrrell Winston are set to release a collaborative Club C and Question Mid, arriving May 6 via Tyrrellwinstonproduct.com and Reebok.com on May 13. Through this collaboration, Reebok said Winston expressed his love for heritage and basketball on both models, and included pony hair elements, the artist’s autograph on the outsole and subtle nods to New York doodles (dubbed “Noodles”). Both the Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Club C and the Question Mid will retail for $120.

Tyrrell Winston x Reebok Question Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

April 26, 2022: Del Toro has teamed up with finance meme account Litquidity on a new Wall Street-inspired take on its signature Milano loafer. The style, which was co-designed by Litquidity’s head of growth and operations, Mark Moran, who also happened to make an appearance on HBO’s “FBoy Island.” The shoe takes inspiration from the color palette of the USD $100 bill, with tones of green and gray. The result, according to the brand, is a shoe that “feels as if you’re walking on cash” and features a twist on Del Toro’s signature details. And, notably, a portion of proceeds from the Litquidity x Del Toro Milano Loafer will benefit Razom and its emergency response to provide urgent help and support to the crisis in Ukraine. The new “Fed” men’s Litquidity suede loafer is now available for preorder at Deltoroshoes.com for $475.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Del Toro

April 26, 2022: John Geiger has teamed up with Patrón Tequila for a limited-edition sneaker in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The new Patrón x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers featuring a colorway and rare materials inspired by the tequila brand’s agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico. The co-branded kicks also feature Geiger’s signature “G” and Patrón’s bee logos. The limited-edition Patrón x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers, which retail for $250, are dropping on May 5 at 5:00 pm EST on Johngeigerco.com.

The Patrón x John Geiger GF-01 sneakers. CREDIT: PATRÓN Tequila

April 26, 2022: Timberland Pro has teamed up with fellow New England brand Samuel Adams to create limited-edition, co-branded, beer drinking gear made with beer-lovers in mind. The Timberland Pro x Samuel Adams collection features a limited-edition work boot – complete with beer-proof technology, and a bottle opener – as well as a hoodie and T-shirt. The Timberland Pro x Samuel Adams collection, which retails between $30 and $180, is now available at Timberland.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

April 25, 2022: Dr. Martens will release its latest collaboration with Los Angeles-based brand Pleasures this weekend. For this drop, Pleasure’s co-founder Alex James draws upon the do-it-yourself attitude of the ‘90s zine culture and channeled it into one of the footwear brand’s sandal styles. The new Pleasures Jorge imagines the classic mule resulting from a cut-up shoe. As James put it, “Just chop the back off.” An ode to extreme comfort in soft black Nappa leather and chilled out Vibe sole, the shoe is completed with embroidered Pleasures script as if signed by James himself. The Dr. Martens x Pleasures Jorge Mule, which will retail for $150, is set to launch on Saturday, April 30 at Drmartens.com and select partners.

The Dr. Martens x Pleasures Jorge Mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

April 22, 2022: Puma Golf has teamed up with Duvin Design Co. on a new collaborative collection with PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler. The line, called “Puma Goes on Vacation,” is a unisex capsule consisting of a polo, shorts, bucket hat, and socks, rendered in a four-way stretch, super lightweight woven fabric. Each piece in the capsule incorporates bold colors and motifs inspired by Florida, like pink florals with purple and light blue palms, which appear atop a natural white background on the garments. “We’re really excited that Rickie helped bring these two coastal brands together,” said Chris MacNeill, team head for apparel and accessories at Puma Golf. “Duvin is known for their bold, retro print style, and Puma Golf has a long history of our own boldness and taking fashion risks in the golf space. It was a fun project to design, combining our authenticity in golf with their flair and the Florida beach lifestyle.” The Puma Golf x Duvin collection, which retails between $15 and $80, is now available starting exclusively on both Pumagolf.com and Duvindesign.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Duvin Design Co.

April 20, 2022: Larroudé has joined forces with Brazilian footwear brand Melissa on a whimsical new collection. The duo’s line features two styles: the slingback pointed-toe Cinderella pumps — with both sparkly and clear Melflex uppers — and Cali slides with rounded crossed Melflex straps. With a bold palette of green, blue, orange, purple, red and black, the collaboration is undeniably summer-ready. The shoes are also crafted from recyclable plastics, making them both sustainable and sleek as well. “It has been a dream come true to work with Melissa and see the designs turn into collectable pieces,” said designer Marina Larroudé in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier on how it all turned out.” The collection, which retails from $115-$175, is now available on both Larroude.com and ShopMelissa.com.

Melissa x Larroude’s Cinderella pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Melissa

April 19, 2022: Cuyana has teamed up with Amanu on a limited-edition sandal collection. Their latest sandal collaboration consists of 3 limited-edition colorways for Amanu’s best-selling styles. Each sandal is made sustainably, to order, in small batch quantities and only available for a limited time. Every order will include a custom fit card, where, if the fit is not already perfect, you can take a few measurements and send back your sandals to be adjusted by hand by Amanu. The collection, which retails between $275 and $285, is now available on Cuyana.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cuyana

April 19, 2022: In celebration of the first year of partnership, Simone Biles and Athleta are launching the Olympian’s first signature collection of activewear for Athleta Girl. According to the brand, this limited-edition line is designed to help girls ages 6-12 feel inspired and confident whenever they wear it. Biles spent the past year partnering with Athleta’s design team to create this collection. Each style incorporates inspiring affirmations she tells herself every day. With a mix of matte and shine fabrics, chalk patterns inspired by the gym, and optimistic colors, the collection aims to evoke Biles’ grace, resilience, and strength, according to the brand. Biles’ first co-created product, a limited-edition “In Your Element Hoodie,” debuted last fall. The new collection is available in stores and online now at Athleta.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

April 19, 2022: Native Shoes and Disney are back with another colorful collection for the whole family. The two brands, who began partnering in 2021, today launched a capsule of five summer-ready shoes decorated with nine prints featuring iconic Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The collection includes three adult silhouettes (the Miles, Jericho and signature Jefferson style) and two looks for kids (a mini version of the Jefferson and the Charley sandal). As with all Native Shoes styles, the Disney collection is fully recyclable through the brand’s Remix Project, which grinds up the rubber to make things like playground flooring. The line is available exclusively on the Native Shoes website and at Zappos.com. Retail prices range from $38 to $60.

Native Shoes x Disney kids’ Charley sandal with Minnie Mouse print. CREDIT: Courtesy of Native Shoes

April 18, 2022: As the 2022 wedding season approaches, Tie Bar has teamed up with Miller High Life on a limited-edition collaboration of accessories. This collection includes silk beer neckties, cufflinks shaped like beer caps, two pairs of socks, and a one-of-a-kind garment bag that also doubles as your beer cooler. The complete collection is available for purchase starting today at Thetiebar.com and in the Tie Bar Chicago flagship store while supplies last.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tie Bar

April 15, 2022: Scarosso has released a new capsule collection designed by Paula Cademartori, a long time ‘friend’ of the Italian shoe brand. The collection plays with color contrasts and different daywear styles – ballerinas, sandals, and loafers. The collection, which retails between $245 and $395, is now available online on Scarosso.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Scarosso

April 15, 2022: Koio has teamed up with Copenhagen-based design house Norm Architects to create a limited-edition sneaker and solid oak bench. The Koio x Norm Architects sneaker, which retails for $298, is a hybrid Oxford sneaker and comes in two colorways, “Black Timber” (leather) and “Cliff” (suede). The collapsible heel on the sneaker allows the style to be worn upright or folded down. The complimentary Koio x Norm Architects bench in “Oak,” which retails for $6,000 and is made-to-order, is handcrafted in Japan by the master craftsmen at Karimoku Case Study. The bench features a solid oak base and luxuriously smooth beige suede seat cushion. At each corner are slim strips of black leather—a detail that nods to the stitching along the sides of the Koio x Norm Architects sneakers. Photographed by Norm Architects co-founder, Jonas Bjerre-Poulson, the capsule’s campaign features the firm’s newest house in Barcelona as the backdrop, bringing the collection to life. The Koio x Norm Architects capsule is now available at Koio.co.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

April 14, 2022: H&M‘s has teamed up with Iris Apfel on a new collaborative collection that serves as a celebration of the style icon’s 100th birthday. Key garments include a jacquard suit with peapod embroidery and pearl peas, a voluminous frilled tulle jacket and a flouncy tiered skirt and blouse set in a stunning iris flower print. A rainbow of fabulous, vivid colors including canary yellow, emerald green, radiant violet, vivid turquoise, and sunset orange. A line of jewelry, footwear, and accessories is also available to complement the wardrobe. Taking inspiration from Iris Apfel’s love of layering and fondness for chunky statement pieces, the accessories pull from many themes, including plants, animals, and treasures from another world. “I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love,” said Apfel in a statement. “I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!” The Iris Apfel x H&M collection will launch on hm.com and in select stores in the U.S. and Canada on April 14.

CREDIT: Courtesy of H&M

April 14, 2022: A-Cold-Wall has teamed up with ROA on a new collaboration. The British streetwear brand has updated the footwear brand’s signature Andreas and Minaar styles with reflective parts and geometric detail design mixed with youthful color detailing on the shoes. The orange, green and yellow visual cues add a playful touch to utilitarian aesthetics. The A-Cold-Wall x ROA collab is now available to purchase exclusively at A-cold-wall.com and on Roa-hiking.com from April 15 in four colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of A-Cold-Wall*

April 13, 2022: Sorel has teamed up with LA coffee brand Alfred on a caffeine-fueled collaboration. Inspired by Alfred’s popular matcha and vanilla iced lattes, the pair’s new collection is composed of two new takes on Sorel’s Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace sneakers. The chunky styles feature swirling tan and green colorways, each finished with molded rubber soles with 1-inch platforms. For added comfort, the new pairs include lightweight EVA footbeds and foam midsoles crafted with algae-based material Bloom. Completing each are miniature graphics with Alfred’s brand motto: “But First, Coffee.” Both $130 styles are now available to shop on Sorel.com.

Sorel x Alfred’s Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

April 8, 2022: FootJoy has joined forces with Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) on a series of sunglasses and footwear. The capsule features the Premiere Series golf shoes for men and women with custom tortoise accents. Three limited edition styles are available including two styles in men’s, Premiere Series Tarlow and Packard, and a cap toe option for women. Paired with the shoes is a sunglass offering from GLCO’s spring/summer 2022 collection, Elkgrove Sun. “As a huge fan of the sport and FootJoy’s cutting-edge craftsmanship, this partnership was a no-brainer,” said Garrett Leight. “I’m looking forward to blending the golf world with our laid-back and classic Southern California lifestyle. Our two brands share a commitment for comfort, style, and undisputed quality.” The complete collection is now available on Footjoy.com, Garrettleight.com, GLCO retail stores, and other select retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FootJoy

April 8, 2022: This spring Parisian menswear brand Ron Dorff has teamed up with Rivieras on an exclusive capsule collection. Billed as a tribute to the casual chic beachwear worn on the French Riviera in the 1960s and the ‘70s, the capsule collection includes a range of knits, tennis shorts, swim shorts, and footwear. The footwear features two fabrications of Rivieras’ signature espadrilles – a knitted cotton version in dark navy and a suede version in khaki. The Ron Dorff x Rivieras collection will be available on Rondorff.com, all Ron Dorff stores, as well as on Rivieras.com and all the Rivieras stores starting on April 13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ron Dorff

April 8, 2022: Sperry has teamed up with Sunspel on a collaborative boat shoe. The hand-made in Maine style features leathers and suedes from Charles F. Stead & Co. in Leeds, UK; a soft lambskin footbed; leather welting; perforated lining; beefroll stitching; Vibram outsoles and an embossed Sperry x Sunspel logo. The collaboration is now available for $375 in limited quantities in navy, tan, and chocolate brown at Sperry.com, Sperrytopsider.co.uk, and Sunspel.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sunspel

April 6, 2022: Bombas and New York-based artist Jade Purple Brown have come together for limited-edition collection of socks and underwear featuring Brown’s signature use of vibrant colors, strong figures and messages of optimism. The message with the line and symbols used is “to Choose Joy.” For every item purchased from this collection, a clothing item is donated to someone in need through one of Bombas’ Giving Partners, including organizations that support mental health of youth through art programming. The collection is available now on bombas.com. Items retail from $16 to $94.

Jade Purple Brown x Bombas CREDIT: Courtesy of Bombas

April 6, 2022: Superga has teamed up with Emily Ratajkowski, the brand’s newest ambassador, on its latest capsule collection and campaign. According to the brand, Ratajkowski has had a long affinity for the brand, wearing Superga styles to castings and photoshoots and traveling across the world. For her capsule collection with the brand, Ratajkowski customized a pair of the Superga 2750s, a style that was conceived as the first Italian tennis shoe over 100 years ago by the owner of the brand, and the Alpina style. She tweaked the styles to have the bindings in an off-white color and rounded the laces. “I love Superga and their timeless approach to sneakers,” said Ratajkowski in a statement. “I’ve been wearing the brand for years, so this collaboration felt completely natural to me.” The capsule’s campaign was shot by photographer Zoey Grossman at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. The Superga x Emily Ratajkowski collection is now available at superga-usa.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

April 6, 2022: Mr Porter has launched an exclusive nine-piece capsule collection with Jacquemus. Debuting in tandem with an exclusive Net-A- Porter collection, the launch marks the first time Jacquemus has collaborated with a retailer on both a men’s and womenswear capsule at the same time. In the typical Jacquemus men’s style, this collection is imbued with the laid-back attitude of the South of France. Inspired by rural and coastal life, the line takes a modest approach to color and fabric and is filled with relaxed, wearable shapes and light-hearted prints. The capsule showcases a curation of the brand’s signature designs, reworked, from the neutral co-ord Jean floral poplin shirt and shorts to make a perfect holiday/beach outfit to an exclusive colorway of the cult classic Le Chiquito bag. The exclusive Jacquemus for Mr Porter styles retail between $210 and $635 and are now available at mrporter.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

April 6, 2022: Minnetonka will launch its second collaboration with Native American artists as a next step on its commitment to the Indigenous community. Making its second debut, the brand has partnered once again with Minnetonka reconciliation advisor and artist Adrienne Benjamin on an expanded, limited collection, of hand-beaded hats. The limited-edition hats are offered in four styles, each one consisting of colors and materials that symbolize Benjamin’s home and the natural beauty surrounding her community. “Through our continued collaborations, I hope to shed more light on Native craftsmanship and cultural art practice,” said Benjamin. “To give authentic handmade Indigenous art a wider market and through this, educate more people about Indigenous cultures and histories.” On October 11, 2021, Indigenous People’s Day, Minnetonka reaffirmed its five key commitments to the Native American community. In addition to creating design collaborations with Native American artists and designers, those commitments include improving diversity, equity, and inclusion of underrepresented groups at Minnetonka; updating branding and messaging the company creates; working with Native-owned businesses; and continuing to contribute philanthropically toward Native causes. The new set of hand-beaded hats set to launch Wednesday, April 27 on minnetonkamoccasin.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Minnetonka

April 5, 2022: Sneaker brand Ryka has partnered with Chanel Miller, an artist and author of the memoir “Know My Name,” on a purpose-driven collaboration that supports victims of sexual assault. Their limited-edition Courage Sneaker is an exclusive update to Ryka’s Dynamic Pro style and features original illustrations by Miller. It is available now on Ryka.com for $99.99. Ryka will donate $25,000 of proceeds from the shoe to social justice organization Futures Without Violence and its forthcoming Courage Museum. Miller was first introduced to the world as Emily Doe through her powerful victim impact statement after being assaulted by a Stanford University athlete. She’s since shared her identity publicly and helped promote changes to California law. For the Ryka sneaker, she created an illustration of a lion to represent courage, and offers a special message on the insole: “Love is where courage is born.”

Ryka and Chanel Miller created the limited-edition Courage Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ryka

April 3, 2022: Reebok and Bodega have teamed up to give the Club C 85 a new look, which will release exclusively via Bdgastore.com on April 8 for $120. The look is executed with several different materials including green pebble leather on the uppers and suede on the heel. Also, it includes gold accents in the form of branding on the sides and the sockliner, as well as red insoles. The look, according to Reebok, merges ruggedness and luxury, which the brand said is “a nod to the many lives the sneaker has lived. Also, Reebok said the collab is “influenced by decade defining automobiles with looks that could kill and performance to back it up” and described it as “a vehicle for your feet, ready to make moves as quick as you need them.”

Reebok x Bodega Club C 85. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

March 31, 2022: Through Good American’s new incubator program, Good Inc., the company has launched its first designer collaboration coming out of the program with Baroline Diaz, VP of A&R at Interscope Records. The “B Project” collection includes six graphic-designed sweatshirts, featuring statements with messages meant to inspire and uplift women, such as “Self Made Woman” and “Female CEO.” Good Inc., started by CEO Emma Grede, aims to empower the next generation of creatives and businesses through mentorship, shared resources and exposure as well as giving them a platform to share their products. Diaz, who was raised in New York, took on the VP of A&R role at Interscope Records at 27 and is credited for her work with big name artists such as DaBaby, Lil Poppa and Yhung T.O.

Good American’s sweatshirt collab with Baroline Diaz. CREDIT: Courtesy of Good American

March 29, 2022: For spring/summer 2022, Alanui has released the third chapter of its collaboration with the Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. The tropical vibes and vibrant colors of the Alanui island are the backdrop for this capsule featuring Alanui’s signature bandana graphic which covers the unisex Suicoke Moto Fringed slippers. The style is presented in a range of vivid colors: ocean turquoise, bright orange, yellow lime and a military green. The slip-ons are finished with multicolor fringe featuring recycled plastic beads. New for this collection is a laced-up sandal for women. The new Alanui x Suicoke GUT Sandal is presented in black, military green, and a sugar brown, with a silhouette that features a chunky rubber sole and tassels, embellished with multicolor recycled plastic beads, seashells and the brand’s recognizable Saint Cristopher medal. The latest Alanui x Suicoke collection is available on alanui.it.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alanui

March 28, 2022: For spring/summer ‘22, British footwear brand Clarks and Italian outerwear brand C.P. Company have come together to celebrate the point where nature meets the city. Composed of two jackets and two shoes’ styles, the collection is equally inspired by the design language of Clark’s cult Desert Trek and C.P. Company’s ability to manufacture clothing textures of cultural depth. The outerwear pieces feature an anorak and a long jacket, manufactured from a combination of polyurethane-coated linen and rubber inserts. As for the shoes, the iconic Clarks’ Desert Trek is reimagined in two styles: the original, enriched by rubber details, and the re-mastered, which features a Vibram outsole. The collection’s campaign was shot by British photographer Will Grundy, and features contemporary nomad traders wandering around in an ever-evolving landscape. The C.P. Company x Clarks collaborative collection will be available on cpcompany.com, all C.P. Company flagship stores in Milan, Riccione, Amsterdam, London, Soul and Tokyo, as well as exclusively at Clarks Originals Berwick street in London, in addition to a selection of selected global retailers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks

March 24, 2022: Dior Men’s has unveiled the new season of its perennial Beachwear capsule. For the first time, artistic director of Dior’s Men’s, Kim Jones, has teamed up with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans on the collection. Sharing this love and desire to preserve the beauty of the undersea world, Jones sought to use responsible materials for this collection with the use of Parley Ocean Plastic, a material created from upcycled marine plastic debris and fishing gear recovered from coastlines and remote islands around the world. The material then was reworked in Dior’s ateliers a jacquard, a mesh knit, and a technical canvas. The resulting collection features adventure-ready, mix-and-match pieces, including poplin pants, a thick t-shirt, a polo shirt, and a sweater. Two jackets come in a packable format, allowing them to be folded up to fit in a pouch that borrows its curves from the elemental Saddle bag. Completing the silhouettes, the B23 sneakers incorporate an Adriatic heather fabric, along with bio-based plastic soles. Dior Men’s latest Beachwear Capsule will be available from April 14.

CREDIT: Brett Lloyd for Dior

March 23, 2022: After announcing its partnership with top-ranked skater Cory Juneau in 2021, Golden Goose crafted an exclusive Ball Star Pro sneaker that he wore to compete at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo where he won his first bronze medal. This year Golden Goose continues its collaboration with Juneau by crafting four new styles of this ‘for skateboarding use only’ sneaker. The unique elements of each of the four destinations are brought to life and translated into the sneakers’ colors, texture, handwritten messages, doodles, and hidden details inspired by the cities’ vibes and lifestyle. The brand will capture his journey throughout a new mini-series seen through Juneau’s eyes and streaming on Golden TV, the brand’s innovative community-driven approach to social media, debuting its first episode early in March. The four new colorways of the Ball Star Pro sneakers will drop throughout the year in a numbered series of 1/100, with the first one inspired by Milan and its metropolitan attitude, launching exclusively at Goldengoose.com.

CREDIT: Federico Casella

March 18, 2022: Fred Segal has launched an exclusive capsule collection with Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co. consisting of three separate drops. The first drop is comprised of an array of retro-inspired apparel and accessories. Design elements including dynamic textures, classic sports silhouettes, and bold graphics serve as a witty sports-minded statement metaphor in which the people are the brand, the community is the team, and the world is the arena. The collection is comprised of baseball inspired jerseys and joggers, in addition to basketball themed tanks and shorts, as well as track inspired tees and hats. The exclusive Fred Segal x Mitchell & Ness capsule collection will retail for $44-$798 and is available now in-store and online at fredsegal.com as well as on mitchellandness.com. Additional subsequent drops will be available on a rolling basis in the coming months.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fred Segal

March 17, 2022: Y-3 and Real Madrid have come together for a celebratory collaborative collection comprising a suite of on and off-pitch apparel and accessories. The on-pitch collection sees Y-3 bring its distinctly avant-garde lens to Real Madrid’s fourth kit as the brand presents an all-black strip and a pink goalkeeper strip, both with white accents. Having first collaborated on the club’s third kit for the 2014/15 season, this time around, the partnership expands for a broader collection. The on-pitch collection then features a warm up top, which is complemented by the Light Shell Anthem Jacket and Pants – both boasting reflective prints and laser cut details. Meanwhile, the off-pitch offering comprises an all-black t-shirt featuring the Real Madrid crest and the Y-3 logo on the back, as well as a premium elongated scarf and a wash-bag – both made up in a black colorway with white accents. Launching on March 18, the Y-3 for Real Madrid collection is available through Adidas.com, Y-3 stores, and Real Madrid retail locations.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Y-3

March 17, 2022: Geox has released a new capsule collection of men’s and women’s sneakers produced in certified sustainable materials in collaboration with green footwear leader ACBC. The two men’s and women’s models play with contrasting textures in white or black and flowing side detail with a shiny or matte finish in blue, grey, or silver. The sole, which is waterproof and breathable, is made in ReEVA, a compound that reduces the amount of EVA by blending it with recycled post-production rubber. It is also equipped with an insole in recycled foam, composed of 98% post-production waste materials and 2% water-based glue, covered in natural cork. The inner uses ReCotton, obtained from recycled cotton fabrics or production offcuts, while the upper is in FreeBio, an alternative to animal leather created with recycled materials and natural fillers such as wood fibers and calcium carbonate. These sneakers are supplied with two sets of laces: one 100% recyclable in jute fiber and the other in ReBotilia, a material derived from recycled PET bottles. The packaging is also entirely sustainable, with FSC-certified GEOX boxes and paper shopping bags alongside FSC-certified labels and tissue paper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Geox

March 7, 2022: Just in time for Women’s History Month (and beach season), female-founded brands Sea Star Beachwear and Frances Valentine have reunited for a second collaboration launching today. The two labels will again offer a brightly colored collection of shoes and accessories. Back again is the retro-inspired “floral explosion” pattern, which is now complemented by the new multicolored “candy stripe.” The prints adorn Sea Star’s signature Beachcomber espadrille (priced at $125); the Cabana slide ($60); a classic Mary Jane ($125) and the new Riviera boat shoe ($125). The line also includes kids’ versions of the espadrille and Mary Jane (retailing for $72), as well as four bags. Select styles are available now at Seastarbeachwear.com.

Sea Star Beachwear and Frances Valentine released a spring 2022 collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

March 4, 2022: Loewe and On are teaming up on a new capsule collection. Scheduled to drop on March 9, the collection will consist of six ready-to-wear technical pieces including weather-adaptable running pants, a moisture-wicking anorak, a customizable parka and temperature-regulating T-shirts. The capsule will also feature Loewe’s take on the footwear brand’s most notable styles for men and women—Cloudventure and Cloudrock.

CREDIT: Loewe

March 4, 2022: Kane Footwear has released its first-ever collaborative design of its signature Revive recovery shoe. Lifestyle influencer and the founder of HLP Training Brian Mazza was tapped for the project. His take on the Revive recovery shoe sees the style in an earth tone colorway that features a printed message on the sole of the shoe that reflects Mazza’s mission: “Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes.” “I’m constantly beating myself up training, so it’s important for me to take the steps I need to recover,” Mazza said. “Everything starts with your feet, your foundation–when you take care of your foundation you set yourself up for success. I, unfortunately, have dealt with some major injuries over the years, and I have to take recovery a lot more seriously.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Kane Footwear

March 3, 2022: Fila has teamed up with Christopher Bevans as a guest designer and creative collaborator to launch a new spring tennis line, dubbed the “Bevans Park Collection.” The 42-piece collection features tennis dresses, tanks, skorts, shorts, a long sleeve tee, a jacket, and pants for women and crews, polos, henleys to shorts, pants and a jacket for men. The collection will be unveiled at this year’s Fila-sponsored BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., where Fila’s sponsored athletes will be wearing the collection on-court from March 7 – March 20. The Bevans Park Collection, which retails between $60- $100, is now available for purchase on Fila.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fila

March 3, 2022: Veja and Marni have teamed up on two styles – Veja’s V-10 and the newly introduced V-15 high-top. The collaborative sneakers feature Marni’s interpretation of contemporary footwear with a DIY-inspired design that sees a colorful scribbled motif that covers the upper shoe. Each pair has been assembled by hand, with the right foot different from the left. The leather is sourced in Uruguayan farms and tanned in Brazil, at a Gold-certified tannery by the Leather Working Group. The soles are composed of 31% Amazonian rubber, 22% rice waste, and 12% recycled rubber. Each style comes with 2 pairs of 100% recycled polyester laces: one multi-colored and one all white. The collaboration is now available for pre-order on veja-store.com and marni.com and will be available in select retailers across the world on March 11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

March 1, 2022: Ugg has joined forces with Harlem-born artist Tschabalala Self on a footwear and apparel collection. The collaboration was first introduced in October 2021 when Self wrote and directed her first live performance entitled Sounding Board for the Performa 2021 Biennial at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem. Teaming up with Ugg to create bespoke outerwear and footwear worn by the performers to match, some of these designs are now available in the ten-piece capsule collection. The collaboration offers three high-heeled suede boots that feature luxurious materials and bold contrast colors that echo the bright, geometric language of her critically acclaimed paintings. Inspired by Self’s painting “Loner,” the Ugg x TS Marble Ultra Mini is an updated take on the Ugg Ultra Mini and features a marbled pattern that wraps around the entire shoe, while the Ugg x TS Classic Diamond alters checkerboard patterning with linear red stitching. The first drop of Ugg x Tschabalala Self collection will be available for purchase on Ugg.com and select Ugg retail stores nationwide starting on March 1, with the second drop becoming available on March 15.

CREDIT: Vu Tran for Ugg

March 1, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up again with British streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall, this time seeing Samuel Ross take on the footwear brand’s Rikard 8-eye boot and Rikard 3-eye shoe styles. The pointed and angular features in the shoes remain with the addition of reflective panels with A-Cold-Wall branding. Both silhouettes are finished with signature yellow welt stitching and a black and yellow AirWair heel loop and feature the brand’s new lightweight double-height Bex Neoteric sole — a takedown of the Quad Neoteric platform launched last year. The collection drops on March 3 on a-cold-wall.com and on March 5 at drmartens.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Feb. 23, 2022: Stuart Weitzman launched a partnership with the fashion design program at the College of Creative Studies (CCS) to encourage young footwear designers. The partnership, which launched in fall 2021, includes a semester-long course in studio design, where students create two items for a potential Stuart Weitzman collection. The students presented their designs to brand executives at the semester’s end for feedback. “I was inspired by the love that they see in making shoes, in thinking about shoes, in looking at the details and in the questions they asked,” said CEO Giorgio Sarné. Edmundo Castillo, Stuart Weitzman’s global head of design said the students represent the next generation of shoe designers. “It was an honor to mentor them throughout the semester,” Castillo said. “They drew inspiration from topics close to their hearts, like climate change, representation and inclusivity, and it was so inspiring to see their artistic vision come to life through their designs. I look forward to seeing where their shoes take them in the future.”

CREDIT: Zappos

Feb. 22, 2022: Asics has teamed up with London-based artist and designer Helen Kirkum to craft 30 pairs of Gel-1090 sneakers to be released at Naked CPH on Feb. 25. The partnership is the third in the series of Asics’ “Crafts for Mind” program, which reinforces the craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into creating long-lasting products with purpose. For this installment, Kirkum has transformed dead stock Gel-1090 sneakers using post-consumer waste, reinvigorating the uppers into a protective layer that wraps around the lateral side, creating an exposed upper from the inside. Running routes from across the UK have been incorporated into the design, seeing them embroidered onto the toe. All of the pairs have been handmade in-house at the studio and each pair is unique with its own colorway. Asics said that all proceeds from the handmade pairs will be donated to Right To Play, an organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of sports and play.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Feb. 22, 2022: Since breaking into New York’s underground graffiti movement in the ‘70s, Futura has blazed a path to his status as a globally recognized artist and designer with a long history of collaborations. Now, the abstract graffiti artist is releasing a new footwear collab with Dr. Martens. The new Dr. Martens x Futura Laboratories capsule consists of two colorways of the footwear brand’s 1460 boot. Up first in the “1460 EMB Futura” boot. which is embroidered in white with Futura’s graffiti artwork. The white stitching contrasts with the all-black boot, which also features black eyelets and welt stitching, a black and yellow heel-loop, and a dual-branded sock liner on a smoke sole. The second style is the “1460 Futura” boot, which is constructed using an olive ETR 5050 woven fabric upper, with an olive smooth leather ankle strap and printed olive laces. The collection will be available at drmartens.com and select partners on Feb. 26.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr Martens

Feb. 21, 2022: K-Swiss and famed retailer Leaders 1354 have teamed up on a limited sneaker release inspired by the city of Chicago. For the collaboration, Leaders 1354 reworked the Classic LX and SI-18 shoes from K-Swiss, both of which are predominantly white with hits of ethereal blue and true red throughout, and feature designs that are nods to the “I Will” flag of the Windy City. Pricing for the K-Swiss Classic LX is $90 and the SI-18 will go for $135. The K-Swiss and Leaders 1354 collaboration arrives Feb. 26, and there will also be a launch event at the Leaders store on the same day.

K-Swiss x Leaders 1354 Classic LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

Feb. 18, 2022: Wolford’s continued its fashion-forward trajectory with a new designer collaboration, courtesy of Alberta Ferretti. The Italian luxury label and legendary body wear brand have joined forces on a 10-piece collection for the Spring 2022 season, spotlighting shared values of inner strength and sensuality. Ranging from $120-$515, Aberta Ferretti x Wolford’s range includes dresses, tights, leggings, bodysuits and tops in a sharp palette of pale pink, black and white. All pieces have been made with silhouette enhancements in mind, featuring seamless textures and lacy geometric cutouts for an elegant and sharp appearance. The accompanying campaign also highlights their shapes through a black-and-white lens, pairing slim-fitting ensembles with strappy sandals and slick pumps. “I share with Wolford the incessant research for a balance between the quality of materials and the know-how, between aesthetics and comfort, creating a product destined to last over time,” said Ferretti in a statement. “The meeting with the creative team was a great inspiration and the result of this collaboration reflects the vision of two companies that, in different ways, walk the same path.” The collaboration is now available on Wolfordshop.com.

A model poses in the Alberta Ferretti x Wolford campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolford

Feb. 17, 2022: MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon will reveal a new footwear capsule during Milan Fashion Week later this month. The collaboration between the French outdoor sports brand and MM6 Maison Margiela, will premiere on the runway on Feb. 24, at the MM6 autumn/winter 2022 show. The capsule designs and details are yet to be disclosed. The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon capsule will be available in select stores from Oct. 2022.

Feb. 14, 2022: Birkenstock is releasing the second batch of its 1774 collection. The new collection rethinks materials and form. Sartorial ideals collide with functional trademarks, for updates on the classic Arizona and Boston that reflect the brand’s focus on urban exploration. This drop sees the introduction of the Sylt padded leather sandal, presented in vivid vanilla, olive, and oxblood colorways, diamond quilted and completed with suede lining. The full collection will be available at 1774.com and selected retailers worldwide from Feb. 24.

CREDIT: Max Farago for Birkenstock

Feb. 14, 2022: Reebok and Japanese fashion label Mountain Research have teamed up for a new take on the Alien Stomper, the sneakers worn during the iconic 1986 film “Aliens.” For this look, Mountain Research dressed it with stealth black uppers, a large tongue cover and a detachable ankle belt, all while still paying homage to the shoe’s theatrical roots. The Reebok x Mountain Research Alien Stomper arrives March 1 exclusively via Mountain Research, with a global launch to follow on March 15. The sneakers will retail for $180.

Reebok x Mountain Research Alien Stomper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Feb. 13, 2022: Bee Line by Billionaire Boys Club and Timberland have teamed up for their eighth collaboration, this time celebrating the cultural impact of the iconic 6-inch boot. The footwear selection from the collaborative range is the Bee Line x Timberland Premium 6-inch Rubber Toe Waterproof Boot, a look executed with uppers made using Better Leather, which is rated Silver by the Leather Working Group for environmental best practices, as well as the brand’s TimberDry waterproof membranes. Also, it includes a rubber toe for protection from the elements. The boot will come in a trio of colorways — electric orange, tonal green and ink black — all with deep olive leather uppers. The collection’s all-gender apparel and accessories include a fleece jacket made of 100% recycled fleece, a logo hoodie, long sleeve graphic T-shirts, a knit balaclava and suede olive fanny pack. The lineup will drop on Feb. 18 via Timberland.com and at select retailers. The boots, which are available in men’s and women’s sizing, will retail for $220.

Bee Line x Timberland Premium 6-inch Rubber Toe Waterproof Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Feb. 9, 2022: Healthcare shoe brand Clove has teamed up with nurse practitioner and blogger Clara Jones — aka Nurse Clara to her over 91,000 Instagram followers — on a limited-edition sneaker. (Jones is also a founding member of the Clove Collective, the brand’s giveback ambassador program composed of healthcare workers who use their platforms to initiate positive change in the medical sphere). Called the Clara 1, the silhouette is designed to “showcase Clara’s multi-faceted personality as a mentor, healthcare and lifestyle influencer and advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community,” according to a press release. It’s done in a pink colorway emblematic of the “intimacy healthcare workers show every day,” also stated in the release, and features a motif of South Korea’s national flower — a cultural symbol of strength and endurance — on the insert as an homage to Jones’ Korean heritage. Additionally, the sneaker has an exclusive V-shaped band on the upper. The sneakers are now available for $135 on goclove.com. Clove will also donate $10,000 to the Asian Mental Health Project to help fund mental health speakers and professionals in hosting free virtual sessions for their community.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Feb. 8, 2022: French American designer Nick Fouquet has teamed up with Texas boot brand Lucchese on a new footwear and accessories collection. For this new collection, Fouquet explored the footwear brand’s archive taking inspiration from classic silhouettes that would be “at home on the streets of Paris or New York City as on a ranch or in the desert,” Lucchese said in a statement. The men’s collection includes signature styles in black cherry croc seen on the classic Peso loafer with coin-detail and the Paris Texas boot. The Broncobuster, a classic roper boot has a higher heel and features exotic inlays with blue stitching on a narrow throat for an invisible silhouette when worn under a trouser. In the women’s collection, monochrome, contrasting, domino-inspired colorways are seen on the Marfa boot and Half Moon loafer. The White Sands boot depicts a desert sunset and echoes the colors seen in the silk scarves in the collection, while the Sarni loafer offers a versatile leopard print. Other accessories in the collection include silk scarves in two sizes and three hats. The footwear retails between $895 and $2,995.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lucchese

Feb. 8, 2021: The second Puma Suede designed in collaboration with Jeff Staple will arrive soon via Foot Locker. The Jeff Staple x Puma Suede “Create from Division,” according to a statement, is a continuation of Staple’s theme of dualism and was inspired “by the clash of man versus machine.” The look is delivered with a monotone gray palette and is executed with mixed material uppers including refined suede and hairy suede paneling. Additional features include custom woven labels with Staple Pigeon and Puma branding, a woven fortune knot charm (which is a nod to Chinese ideology and Staple’s Chinese-American heritage) and the Pigeon logo embroidery on the inside heel. The shoe will retail for $120 and be available on Feb. 10 via Foot Locker and Staplepigeon.com.

Jeff Staple x Puma Suede “Create from Division.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Jan. 31, 2022: Del Toro has released a limited-edition black velvet slipper in collaboration with Casa Cipriani, New York City’s finest Italian-inspired club and hotel. The shoe combines Del Toro’s signature red grosgrain stripe running along the heel with the Cipriani logo emblazoned on the front vamp. The shoe, which retails for $475, will be available for purchase in men’s and women’s sizes for a limited time only, both in person at Casa Cipriani’s Spa and on the Casa Cipriani online portal shop for members, or for non-member, by emailing wellness@casacipriani.com.

Del Toro’s exclusive black velvet slipper for Casa Cipriani. CREDIT: Courtesy of Del Toro

Jan. 28, 2022: Burberry has launched an exclusive capsule collection for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City. The capsule includes graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, and shorts. A raindrop Monogram motif is also seen across an array of accessories and ready-to-wear, the latest chapter in the ever-evolving Thomas Burberry Monogram story. The collection’s prints explore the dimensions and forms of rain droplets, along with the refracted shapes that appear when looking through them, Burberry said in a statement. In celebration of the launch, Burberry has unveiled a window takeover of Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYC flagship location. Echoing the rain-inspired prints which define the capsule, the window installation features animations of large-scale raindrops, water distortion, and mirrored refractions. The collection is now available at Saks Fifth Avenue and select Burberry stores including Michigan Avenue Chicago, Rodeo Drive Beverly Hills, NorthPark Center Dallas, Spring Street New York, Tysons Galleria McLean and burberry.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Burberry

Jan. 28, 2022: Hunter has introduced a new capsule collection in collaboration with Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television series “Killing Eve.” The limited-edition capsule features two new designs for the brand. “The Hunting” is a mid-calf style boot available in black and olive, and “The Chasing” is a knee-high style, available in black, olive, and camel colorways. The collection will launch exclusively with Ssense and globally on Hunterboots.com in early February before being available with selected stores including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, and Liberty. “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is ‘Killing Eve,’ marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award- winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments. These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known,” said Hunter Boots CEO Paolo Porta in a statement.

Hunter x Killing Eve campaign CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Jan. 25, 2022: For the latest installment of its Project Bootstrap program — aimed at getting more young people to enter the skilled trades — the Wolverine brand has released a new collab designed by high school students. The teens are apprentices with UnCommon Construction, a New Orleans nonprofit that provides on-the-job training. Their collab collection, available now on Wolverine.com, includes socks ($18), a T-shirt ($23) and the I-90 work boot with CarbonMax composite toe and EPX anti-fatique footbed ($145). Items can be purchased individually or as a kit for $150. A portion of proceeds will go directly to UnCommon Construction to fund new apprenticeship programs. And as part of Project Bootstrap, Wolverine also is launching a speaker series featuring UnCommon founder Aaron Frumin, as well as an awareness-building online campaign featuring TikTok and Instagram influencers.

Wolverine x UnCommon Construction collection includes a T-shirt, socks and the I-90 work boot with composite toe and anti-fatigue cushioning. CREDIT: Courtesy of Wolverine

Jan. 19, 2022: Mr Porter has teamed up with Jerry Lorenzo’s L.A.-based label Fear of God for the first time on a special capsule collection. The exclusive line consists of 40 pieces across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and kids, including 24 Fear of God styles encompassing comfortable tailoring and modern structured designs, charcoal-colored accessories and signature footwear, the online retailer said in a statement. The launch is part of the final installment of Mr Porter’s “Hosted By” designer content series, which “commemorates some of the brightest and most resonant voices in menswear,” Mr Porter noted. The Fear Of God x Mr Porter exclusive capsule collection, which retails between $45 and $2,550, is now available at Mrporter.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mr Porter

Jan. 11, 2022: Singapore-based label Charles & Keith has joined forces with Gen Z designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang of Shanghai brand Shushu/Tong on a four-piece capsule collection of shoes and bag. Created to “evoke strength and beauty alongside a youthful, bold spirit,” according to a press release, the line includes two patent-leather Mary Jane styles and two mixed media handbags — all featuring a rose motif throughout. Pieces in the collection retail from $173 to $203 and are now available to shop on charleskeith.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Jan. 4, 2022: Dr. Martens has teamed up with London-based lifestyle retailer Goodhood for a curated rework of the British footwear brand’s classic 101 UB boot. Both Dr. Martens and Goodhood have been adopted by London’s subcultures for celebrating an independent spirit. Calling back to the retailer’s cult following, the collaborative boot features white screen-printed graphics across the six-eye 101 boots’ upper, complemented by a distinctive contrast white welt stitch. Gunmetal eyelets add additional flair, while the boot stays true to form with Dr. Martens’ signature black-and-yellow heel loop. The new Dr. Martens x Goodhood UB 101 boot is now available for $160 at select partners and drmartens.com.

CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Big December 2021 Collabs

Dec. 14, 2021: Clarks Originals has teamed up with beloved restaurant Sweet Chick on the limited-edition Wafflebee collection, which is available now via ClarksUSA.com. The range features Sweet Chick’s take on the iconic Clarks Wallabee, which is delivered in light and dark brown hues with embossed waffle print uppers. The light brown look features light green speckles on the upper, while the dark brown style includes pink speckles, which Clarks Originals said in a statement serve as nods to Sweet Chick’s house-made herb and raspberry butters. Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee collection is available in men’s and women’s sizing for $200.

A closeup of the Clarks Originals x Sweet Chick Wafflebee in light brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Dec. 9, 2021: Italian shoemaker Francesco Russo has teamed up with French designer Charles de Vilmorin team up for an exclusive collaboration. According to a statement, the capsule collection features five shoe styles from Francesco Russo – one knee-high boot, one loafer and three stiletto styles – all revamped in exclusive prints by de Vilmorin. While developing the range, each pair was hand-painted by de Vilmorin, then printed on leather. “Since launching his eponymous line in 2020, I’ve always been amazed by the imaginary of Charles and all his drawings,” said Russo in a statement. “Seeing my classical silhouette as canvas for his creativity is a great gift.” The capsule will be available on Francesco Russo’s website and at a selection of wholesales starting in April and May 2022. Pricing will range from 595 euros for stilettos to 1,500 euros for knee-high boots.