Reebok Reimagines Beloved Classic Leather Trail with Help from Los Angeles Streetwear Brand Pleasures

Reebok has teamed up with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Pleasures to create the Classic Leather Trail, a utilitarian outdoor-inspired reimagining of the athletic brand’s historic running shoe.

The innovative spin on the heritage running shoe features neon mint green and jet-black uppers, which sit atop rugged rubber outsoles. Other design highlights include metal lace hooks for reinforcement, a playful and collaborative Pleasures x Reebok Union Jack logo and a custom graphic sock liner. The shoe’s unique design draws inspiration from outdoor elements.

Reebok x Pleasures Classic Leather Trail. CREDIT: Doug Hoeschler / PDX Photo 7a

The footwear is made with layered Cordura re/cor fabric for durability, as well as high-density printed nylon and nubuck across the uppers. The sneaker retails for $120.

“Classic Leather has received thousands of different iterations over multiple decades,” said Pleasures co-founder Alex James in a statement. “We wanted to make a trail version that was vastly different on all angles, focusing on the idea of wearable functionality to go from the street to the trail, seamlessly.”

James also spoke to the enduring Pleasures x Reebok partnership.“The Reebok team truly understands the Pleasures ethos and design aesthetic, so much so that each new collaborative concept is a level up from the previous. We love directing our creative energy into such classic styles. This is one of our favorite partnerships to date.”

Reebok x Pleasures Classic Leather Trail. CREDIT: Doug Hoeschler / PDX Photo 7a

The Pleasures x Reebok Classic Leather Trail arrives May 5 exclusively from Pleasures.com, followed by a May 12 global release via Reebok.com and select retailers.

