×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike’s Latest Luxury Play With Tiffany & Co Shoe Collab Has Some Sneakerheads Feeling Cheated

By Shoshy Ciment
Shoshy Ciment

Shoshy Ciment

More Stories By Shoshy

View All
Screen-Shot-2023-01-30-at-4.15.01-PM
Tinashe
Justin Bieber
Naomi Osaka
Hailey Bieber
View Gallery 36 Images

Nike and Tiffany & Co. have announced their official sneaker collaboration after images of the shoes leaked last week.

According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Tiffany & Co. “1837,” sneaker will drop this spring at a retail price of $400.

Despite the unique crossover between the two brands, the upcoming collaboration was not met with overwhelming applause, with one Twitter user describing the sneaker as “lazy.”

According to unofficial images circulating social media, the shoe features a premium black suede upper offset by a Tiffany blue leather Swoosh branding on both sides. The shoe also includes Tiffany branding on a silver heel tab and on the tongue tag.

Related

NFL Star Joe Burrow Wears Sorry in Advance T-Shirt & Nike x Parra Dunk Low SB Sneakers for Chiefs-Bengals Football Game

NFL Star Dallas Goedert Goes Viral With Floss Dance in Nike Cleats After Eagles Win Over 49ers at Football Game

Nike Collaborates With FaZe Clan to Create a Sneaker Inspired by the World of Gaming

Some pointed out that the sneakers lack significant Tiffany branding and would be better presented as a fully blue shoe without the overbearing black colorway.

In 2005, Nike released a Tiffany-inspired SB Dunk Low designed in collaboration with Diamond Supply Co. dubbed the “Diamond” SB Dunk. The sneaker featured a teal and black color scheme with chrome Swoosh branding that’s inspired by a Tiffany & Co. jewelry box.

This collaboration further solidifies the blurring of the line between luxury and streetwear. As one of the largest athletic brands, Nike is no stranger to collaborating with some of the biggest luxury names, such as Sacai and Dior. These rarer sneakers often sell for more than a typical Nike shoe at retail — and fetch even more on resale marketplaces.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad