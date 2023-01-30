Nike’s Latest Luxury Play With Tiffany & Co Shoe Collab Has Some Sneakerheads Feeling Cheated

Nike and Tiffany & Co. have announced their official sneaker collaboration after images of the shoes leaked last week.

According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Tiffany & Co. “1837,” sneaker will drop this spring at a retail price of $400.

Despite the unique crossover between the two brands, the upcoming collaboration was not met with overwhelming applause, with one Twitter user describing the sneaker as “lazy.”

According to unofficial images circulating social media, the shoe features a premium black suede upper offset by a Tiffany blue leather Swoosh branding on both sides. The shoe also includes Tiffany branding on a silver heel tab and on the tongue tag.

The Nike x Tiffany collab is just lazy — Balloon stylist 🎈 (@Milio_WasHere) January 30, 2023

I love Tiffany's and I love Nike, but this partnership just feels off – it's super lazy. I'd have liked to see the best of both brands in this – such as Tiffany charms for your Nike dunks…or some such thing that felt more unique for the joint customer base. — Zoe Scaman (@zoescaman) January 30, 2023

Looks like the restaurant safety shoes I had when I worked at the Bell back in 96 🤣 — JBtheAgingHippie🤘 (@JBtheCape) January 29, 2023

I want to know who designed the Tiffany x Nike collab. There was so much potential there, and yet… — Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) January 30, 2023

Some pointed out that the sneakers lack significant Tiffany branding and would be better presented as a fully blue shoe without the overbearing black colorway.

I imagined the Tiffany Blue nikes to look something like this, not black… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oju0d0BAmQ — Codi (@Codishaa) January 30, 2023

In 2005, Nike released a Tiffany-inspired SB Dunk Low designed in collaboration with Diamond Supply Co. dubbed the “Diamond” SB Dunk. The sneaker featured a teal and black color scheme with chrome Swoosh branding that’s inspired by a Tiffany & Co. jewelry box.

This collaboration further solidifies the blurring of the line between luxury and streetwear. As one of the largest athletic brands, Nike is no stranger to collaborating with some of the biggest luxury names, such as Sacai and Dior. These rarer sneakers often sell for more than a typical Nike shoe at retail — and fetch even more on resale marketplaces.