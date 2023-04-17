Nike Reportedly Signs Deal With Nigo for Upcoming Collaboration

Nigo attends the Kenzo by Nigo US launch event at The New Museum in New York City, NY on July 16, 2022.

Nike and Nigo are reportedly uniting for a new collaboration.

The Japanese designer and founder of brands Bape and Human Made has signed a contract to create a sneaker with the athletic giant, according to Complex, citing sources. The duo’s debut style — Nigo’s first-ever product drop with Nike — is anticipated for a release in 2024, at the earliest. FN reached out to Nike for comment.

Nigo attends the Kenzo by Nigo US launch event at The New Museum in New York City, NY on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The moment marks a notable shift for Nigo, who has held strong alliances with Adidas since he launched collaborative Bape sneaker styles like the Superstar with the German athletic brand in 2003. Since selling Bape in 2011 and stepping away from the brand in 2013, Nigo has remained connected to Adidas with a 2014 collaborative collection — as well as consistent collaborations with his brand Human Made. Adidas and Nigo aren’t currently extending their contract, and no comment has been provided by Adidas at this time.

Currently, Nigo hasn’t released a statement or confirmation regarding his Nike collaboration. However, in an Instagram post by Verdy – whose Girl’s Don’t Cry brand Nigo has collaborated with through Human Made since 2021 — the designer was seen in a pair of Nike’s Go FlyEase sneakers. The occasion appeared to be more than a coincidence, since Nigo has rarely worn Nike sneakers publicly.

The Nike deal would mark the latest career milestone for Nigo. In March, the designer announced an exclusive collaboration with Levi’s — which launched on April 6 — and welcomed artist Kaws as an advisor for Human Made. Previously, the designer was appointed artistic director for Kenzo in Sept. 2021.