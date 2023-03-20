Naturalizer and Pnina Tornai Debut First Bridal Shoe Collection & Preview Second Fall Line

Just in time for peak wedding season, footwear brand Naturalizer and bridal designer Pnina Tornai have released their first shoe collection together.

The partners announced in August that they were teaming up to create two collections featuring memorable shoes for the entire wedding party, uniting Tornai’s luxurious aesthetic with Naturalizer’s comfort capabilities and size and width options.

The spring ’23 offering consists of nine special-occasion looks, including mules, platform heels and flats in a palette of whites, nudes, metallics, black and the designer’s signature Pnina Pink hue, elevated with rich materials and accents drawn from Tornai’s bridal gowns.

A spring 2023 style from the Pnina Tornai for Naturalizer collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Naturalizer

“The design codes of my bridal and evening collections — from my lace designs, beading and embellishments to the exact shade of silk white I use in my dresses — are precisely reflected in my shoe collection,” Tornai said. “I made sure to include signature Pnina bows — a large and dramatic one for bolder brides and a more delicate one for those who love the beauty of smaller details. Each shoe has a sparkle crystal heart charm, a signature detail that I included as a token of love from me to everyone that wears them.”

The collection ranges in price from $200 to $325 and is available now on Naturalizer.com. Beginning on March 26, it will also be sold through select retailers in-store and online, including Nordstrom, Kleinfeld Bridal, Dillard’s, Von Maur and Zappos. To celebrate the launch, Tornai is scheduled for a personal appearance at the Nordstrom NYC flagship store on April 29.