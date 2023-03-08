Martha Stewart and Skechers Debut Their First Footwear Collection

On International Women’s Day, Martha Stewart is putting her mark on Skechers.

The business icon, who signed on as an ambassador for the California-based footwear company in March 2022, today announced that she has co-designed her own versions of some of Skechers’ most popular styles, including its Hands Free Slip-ins and Go Walk sandals.

“I’ve loved personalizing my first collection with Skechers. It’s full of fantastic comfort features, carefully crafted designs, and casual elegance for working, staying active and entertaining,” Stewart said in a statement.

The collection consists a total of five silhouettes, which are available now in select Skechers retail locations and online at Skechers.com. Featured looks include the Skechers x Martha Stewart Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (retailing for $95); Skechers x Martha Stewart D’Lux Walker ($85); Skechers x Martha Stewart Pier Lite Bamboo slide sandals ($65); Skechers x Martha Stewart Pier Lite Reflection wedge sneaker ($78); and Skechers x Martha Stewart Go Walk Arch Fit Sahara sport sandal ($68).

Skechers x Martha Stewart Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Skechers x Martha Stewart Go Walk Arch Fit Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

Since signing with the athletic giant last year, Stewart has already appeared in multiple campaigns for the brand, most notably on Super Bowl Sunday, when she had a cameo in Skechers’ spot featuring Snoop Dogg and also starred in a commercial for her Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins at the close of the game.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, explained that tapping into Stewart’s extensive fan following is a no-brainer for the company. “Millions of Martha’s fans adore and purchase her collections — and pairing her iconic designs with our demanded comfort technologies is an offering that we know women will want to wear,” he said in a statement.

Martha Stewart for Skechers CREDIT: Larry Bartholomew

Stewart certainly has plenty of experience interpreting her design vision into footwear. In 2021, she launched a limited shoe collaboration with Easy Spirit that also focused on comfort. She previously served as an ambassador for Aerosoles in 2018, and that same year announced a collaboration with Payless on a vegan capsule collection.

For its part, Skechers continues to build on its roster of celebrity and athlete partners. Key personalities include Amanda Kloots and Brooke Burke; music icon Chesca; and retired sports stars such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter; boxer Sugar Ray Leonard; and NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace.

The company’s comfort-focused approach to the athletic market continues to pay off. In the fourth quarter, Skechers reported total sales of $1.88 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. And for the full-year of 2022, Skechers broke annual sales records of $7.4 billion, up 18% from the prior year.