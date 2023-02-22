‘Law & Order’ Star Mariska Hargitay Helps Launch the New Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper Shoe Collab

One month after debuting at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, KidSuper’s collaboration with Stuart Weitzman is here.

The six-piece collection includes a sandal, a pump, two booties, a loafer and a scarf – all of which feature KidSuper founder Colm Dillane’s signature artwork. Specifically, the limited-edition collection features two of Dillane’s artworks — depicting scenes from a subway platform and an image of a mother and child.

“I like doing unexpected things and expanding the universe of KidSuper,” said Dillane of the collaboration. “I started as a kid making T-shirts in my high school, and now to be able to collaborate with a luxury shoe company and create my own version of the heel — it’s been a dream.”

(Left to Right) KidSuper’s Colm Dillane, Mariska Hargitay and Stuart Weitzman’s Edmundo Castillo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The capsule is brought to life in short film featuring “Law & Order: Special Victim Unit” star Mariska Hargitay. In the campaign, called “The Shoe- In,” Hargitay leads an eclectic group of New Yorkers in a heist to prevent a piece of artwork — one of the pieces featured in the capsule — from falling into the wrong hands. Featuring cameos from NYC personalities, rapper Big Body Bes and DJs Angel and Dren, as well as Stuart Weitzman head of design Edmundo Castillo, the film encapsulates the energy and creativity of the collaboration.

In a statement, Hargitay said that she “loved” working with the two brands on this project. “My day job is serious business to say the least, so I loved the whimsy and how-about-we-try-this feel of this shoot,” Hargitay said. “I adore fashion, the play and expression and creativity of it all, and being able to partner with one my favorite shoe brands in combination with a designer who is on a rocket ship to the top was just incredibly exciting. I’m so happy to be a part of this project — and I love carrying a work of art with me with every step I take.”

Mariska Hargitay stars in the new Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The limited-edition Stuart Weitzman x KidSuper capsule collection, which retails between $195 and $695, is now available at stuartweitzman.com and in select boutiques around the globe.

This launch follows a disappointing second quarter for the Tapestry, Inc.-owned footwear and accessories brand. Stuart Weitzman’s net sales in the quarter were $85.4 million, down 26% from the same time last year. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat noted that the brand was impacted by its significant exposure to China as well as challenges in wholesale.