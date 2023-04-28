Kith and ‘Star Wars’ Join Forces on ‘Return of the Jedi’ 40th Anniversary Collection

Kith is releasing a new force of fashion with its latest launch. The luxury brand has announced its new “Star Wars”-inspired collection of adult’s and kids’ apparel, accessories and home goods. This is the second collaboration between Lucasfilm and Kith.

With the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” here, the collection will launch on Star Wars Day, an unofficial holiday celebrated by fans on May 4. The date is spoken as May the 4th, a nod to the famous Obi-Wan Kenobi phrase “May the force be with you.”

Standouts in the collection include the Anniversary Varsity Jacket, Jedi Varsity Jacket, Stormtrooper Coaches Jacket and the C-3PO Quarter Zip pull-over. The range is replete with accessories and decorative household goods such as cookie jars, wall posters and wall clocks.

“Star Wars” x Kith “Return of the Jedi” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of KITH

To celebrate the launch of the “Star Wars” x Kith collection, Kith will host a special event at the Village East by Angelika Theater in New York on May 3. The brand will debut the “Star Wars” collection one-day early with a full takeover of the theater that will evoke the spirit of when “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” debuted in 1983. Tickets to attend are free and will only be available via drawings exclusively on the Kith app. The drawings will go live on April 29 at 9 a.m. ET and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30. Attendees will be selected on May 1 and will be notified via email and on the Kith app.

Kith founder, CEO and creative director Ronnie Fieg expressed his excitement about the collaboration and the impact “Star Wars” had on his life growing up.

“I love cinema, and some of my favorite memories are going to the theater with my friends growing up. Movies have shaped the way I see the world, and Star Wars especially has had a major impact on me. Being able to reimagine illustrations, graphics, and characters from their archive through my lens has been a dream come true,” Fieg said in a statement.

“Star Wars” x Kith “Return of the Jedi” collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of KITH

Paul Gitter, EVP of global brand commercialization at The Walt Disney Company, said via statement that the new “Star Wars” x Kith “Return of the Jedi” collection will give fans a nostalgic feel.

“Collaborating with Ronnie and the Kith team across multiple Disney brands has allowed us to expand our storytelling and product offerings to today’s cultural pioneers,” Gitter said in a statement. “‘Return of the Jedi’ is a film that is a vital part of the ‘Star Wars’ identity, and Kith has captured the essence of this iconic film through a collection that is simultaneously nostalgic and modern, appealing to both global ‘Star Wars’ fans and Kith consumers.”

“Star Wars” x Kith “Return of the Jedi” collection.

The “Star Wars” x Kith “Return of the Jedi” collection releases on May 4 at all Kith shops, 11 a.m. CET on EU.Kith.com, 11 a.m. ET on Kith.com and the Kith app. The line will also release at Kith’s shop-in-shops at Bergdorf Goodman, Hirshleifers and Selfridges.

