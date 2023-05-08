Keds Teams Up With Recreational Habits on Elevated Court Sneaker

Keds has teamed up with Recreational Habits on a new footwear collaboration.

According to Keds, this new collaboration is an elevated take on “The Court” sneaker in classic white and gray colorways.

The sneaker includes leather upper with suede overlays, lace-to-toe upper for an adjustable width, pique and twill lining, a 10 percent recycled PU foam Softerra footbed, and a lightweight rubber outsole, Keds said. The style will be offered in sizes 5 through 11.

For Recreational Habits co-founder Jackie Skye Muller, working with Keds was “something she always wanted to do” throughout her career. “After discovering that the heritage brand had created the first women’s tennis sneaker, I knew it would be a perfect fit for Recreational Habits when creating our first collaborative shoe,” Muller told FN.

The new Recreational Habits x Keds court sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

Muller also noted that Nicole Underwood, director of brand, collaborations and energy at Keds, reached out to her about working together at the perfect time. “Ironically, we had just wrapped a shoot that we styled with all Keds sneakers that we bought from their website so it was great timing,” Muller said.

Underwood added that this collaboration “made so much sense” from an aesthetic perspective, but that it was really “shared values” that brought the brands together.

“When I came on to the brand a few years back to evolve Keds’ collaboration strategy, Recreational Habits was top on my list to engage with,” Underwood told FN. “From the beginning there has been great synergy between our two teams and we’re so excited for the upcoming launch.”

The new Recreational Habits x Keds court sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

Asked if we could expect for from the pair, Muller and Underwood both said “absolutely.”

“We’ve found a true partner in Recreational Habits and are excited for more to come,” Underwood said.

“Keds is not only a partner within the product space but a brand partner that is committed to creating access for a new generation of club sport enthusiasts,” Muller added. “We hope to work on additional clinics together that furthers the mission of what we had created with the RH Polo Clinic.”

The new Recreational Habits x Keds sneaker, which retails for $100, will debut alongside new clothing items from Recreational Habits on Thursday, May 18 at recreationalhabits.com, keds.com, bandier.com, and shopbop.com.

This new collaboration comes one month after Keds unveiled a brand refresh, including a new logo and reimagined product assortment. At the time of the rebrand, Underwood told FN that collaborations are an “important strategy for consumer acquisition” and are a way to bring the brand refresh to life. “One of the things that we really wanted to reconnect with was being that leader in fashion sneakers,” she said.

In February, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) acquired the Keds label from Wolverine Worldwide. As part of the deal, the DSW-parent company took over all Keds products, including the Pro-Keds sneaker line, and the brand’s e-commerce business. The terms of which were not disclosed. Prior to the deal, DSW was Keds’ largest wholesale customer.