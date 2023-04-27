Jaden Smith Teases Latest New Balance Sneaker Collaboration

Jaden Smith gave a sneak peek of his latest collaborative sneaker style with New Balance on social media yesterday.

The multihyphenate posted a picture of the shoe Wednesday on his Instagram, unveiling the style he wore to his sister’s Coachella set, where he also appeared on stage this past weekend. “Wow Willow Really Played Coachella, And It Was Insane. So Proud,” Smith captioned the post.

In a statement sent to FN, New Balance confirmed the new style and said it will drop this year.

While New Balance did not share specific details on the shoe, the sneaker appears to be a leather court-inspired silhouette with a black collar and black retro “NB” logo on the upper.

Jaden Smith wears his new New Balance collab at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella

On the first weekend of Coachella, Smith appeared in a similar white New Balance style along with clothing items from his new MSFTrep “Trippy Summer” collection. It’s unclear if this style is included in the new release.

The recent FN cover star and New Balance delivered their first collaborative sneaker in July 2020, a bold look dubbed the Vision Racer. The Vision Racer — which New Balance said was inspired by the X-Racer and 1700 silhouettes, both favorites of Smith — is aesthetically bold, and its defining characteristic is its chunky midsole. Aside from the eye-catching design, Smith’s creation with New Balance is vegan-friendly and sustainable, with every element is made with partially recycled materials.

The duo’s second collab dropped in July 2021. Called the Trippy Summer Pack, the launch included two new colorways of the New Balance x Jaden Smith Vision Racer as well as apparel for the first time in the lineup. Styles includes a hoodie and t-shirt that incorporate kaleidoscopic graphics from Smith’s past and future album artwork.

A closer look at the new collaborative sneaker with New Balance. CREDIT: Getty Images for Coachella