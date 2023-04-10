NBA Star Devin Booker Reimagines the Iconic Converse Chuck 70

The Converse Chuck 70 has long been a staple in the closet of NBA star Devin Booker, and is a go-to for his tunnel walks before games. Now, Converse has given the three-time NBA All-Star a shot to create an iteration of the shoe of his own.

Booker, according to Converse, approached the brand to design his take on the iconic silhouette, opting to strip it down to create a clean, timeless look. His intent, the brand explained, “was to deliver a true canvas for expression, which people can wear as is or make their own.” The athlete’s version of the shoe features an undyed, egret canvas upper with a tonal embroidered Chuck patch on the shoe’s medial side and a clean tape midsole without a pinstripe or toe bumper.

“You can paint it. You can bleach it. This is a blank canvas — you can do whatever you want with it,” Booker said in a statement.

Booker debuted his Converse Chuck 70 during his tunnel walk on Sunday when his Phoenix Suns faced the Los Angeles Clippers at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Devin Booker x Converse Chuck 70 arrives April 12 via Converse.com and on the Nike SNKRS app. On April 13, the sneaker will release at Foot Locker and with select retail partners.

In addition to announcing the release info for Booker’s collaboration, Converse confirmed it will soon reveal an accompanying short film.

Booker and the Suns will face the Clippers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 for Booker and the Suns will take place at the Footprint Center on April 16.

Devin Booker in his Converse Chuck 70 collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

A closeup of the Devin Booker x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse