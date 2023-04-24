Bad Bunny and Adidas Evoke the Carefree Feeling of Spring With the ‘Wild Moss’ Campus Collaboration

Fresh off of his electrifying Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance, megastar artist Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — known to the world as Bad Bunny — has yet another can’t-miss collab with Adidas on the way.

The latest look from the sportswear giant and the “Tití Me Preguntó” hitmaker is the “Wild Moss” Campus, which Adidas said in a statement was designed “to invoke the carefree feeling and mood of spring.” The brand also said this collaboration “represents all the essence and mystique of Benito.”

This collab is the ninth between Bad Bunny and Adidas.

To create the “Wild Moss” Campus, Adidas and Bad Bunny employed velvety suede uppers to give the shoe a soft and fuzzy feel, which is offset by tonal details and a double-tongue design. The uppers sit atop chunky rubber outsoles. This shoe, Adidas explained, upholds everything sneaker fans love about the Campus footwear, which is paired with “the unmistakable look of a Bad Bunny collaboration.”

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Wild Moss” arrives via the Adidas Confirmed app, BadBunny.com and in the Adidas flagship store starting April 29. Retail price is $160.

Bad Bunny was the headlining performer at Coachella on Saturday night, which was the first day of the second weekend of the festival. Prior to taking the stage on Saturday, Adidas and Bad Bunny sent a truck adorned with flowers around Indio, Calif., on Thursday. This truck allowed fans to receive a flower with an attached QR code that gave them the chance to buy one of 50 early-released pairs of the “Wild Moss” Campus.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus “Wild Moss.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas