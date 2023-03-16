Two Ten Footwear Foundation to Honor Marc Fisher President Susan Itzkowitz at 2023 Gala

Two Ten Footwear Foundation announced today that it will recognize Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, with the 2023 A.A. Bloom Memorial Award at its annual gala in June.

The award, which was created in honor of one of the original founders of the foundation, recognizes an individual who has helped further the mission of the organization through personal dedication, initiative and hard work.

“We are delighted to recognize Susan for the immeasurable contribution she has made to the industry community over the years, both through distinguished service on the Two Ten Board of Directors and as a passionate champion for increased representation of women in the industry,” said Shawn Osborne, president and CEO of Two Ten, in a statement. “She’s been a mentor and role model for so many women now in leadership roles across the footwear industry.”

Over the past 14 years, Itzkowitz has spearheaded a number of initiatives at Two Ten to advance diversity and inclusion in the footwear industry, including advocating for greater representation of women on the board and instituting a Board Nominating Committee to ensure that diverse candidates are considered for open positions. She also has been champion of Two Ten’s Women in the Footwear Industry (WIFI) community, and this year was instrumental in launching the WIFI Professional Development Grant to help women upskill and advance in their careers.

“All of us on the board at Two Ten share a commitment to lifting lives in footwear and I’m fortunate to have been in a position to advance that mission,” said Itzkowitz in a statement. “It’s deeply satisfying to be able to offer hope to colleagues in need and I’m proud of what Two Ten does to provide opportunity, especially for women in the industry.”

In 2004, Itzkowitz partnered with Marc Fisher to launch a new shoe venture, which has grown into a powerful player in the fashion footwear business. Marc Fisher Footwear‘s portfolio now encompasses 14 brands, including licensed collections for Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and others, as well as its namesake labels (Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD).

The Two Ten Annual gala will take place June 6 in New York City, during the FFANY Market Week. More details about the event will be announced in the coming weeks.